A map showing the location of Off the Grille - Hialeah 1780 W 49th StView gallery

Off the Grille - Hialeah 1780 W 49th St

review star

No reviews yet

1780 W 49th St

Hialeah, FL 33012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Coffee

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+

Small 12oz Large 16oz

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

American Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Colada

$1.25+

Cortadito

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Coffee Shot

$0.50

Café Con Leche

$2.50+

Baked goods

Cachito

$3.65

Chips

$1.25

Chocolate bar

$2.75

Cuban pastry

$1.25

Arepa

$2.75

Empanada

$2.75

Ham croquette

$0.75

Muffin

$2.75

Pan De bono

$2.50

Tequeno

$2.50

Utensil

$0.25

Papa Rellena

$3.50

Yucca Frita

$3.50

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Canned Soda

$1.50

Monster

$4.00

Nesquick

$2.50

Tropicana Small

$1.50

Tropicana Large

$2.50

Natural Juices

$4.50

Dunkin donuts

$3.50

Breakfast

Cuban Toast

$2.50

Cuban Bread

$2.50

Bagel

$3.00

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Wheat Bread

$3.50

Gordo Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese

Miami Sandwich

$7.25

Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Hulk Wrap

$7.00

White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Breakfast Platters

Egg & Pancake

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; Two Pancakes w/ Syrup

Buttered Grits

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; over Grits

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Choice of Egg; over Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash & Grits

$5.50

2 Fried Eggs, White Rice, Sweet Plantains

Tater Tots Platter

$5.50

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$2.50

Side of 2 Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Egg Whites

$3.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Pancakes

$3.00

Side Waffles

$3.00

Side Turkey

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

Avocado toast

$7.50

Steak & eggs

$9.50

Palomilla steak, 2 fried eggs, American cheese

Honey fruit oatmeal bowl

$5.50

Hulk wrap

$7.00

Egg white, Turkey bacon, spinach, feta cheese

Sausage muffin

$6.00

Ock sandwich

$7.50

Lunch Platters

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side

Chicken Wings

$9.50

3 Drums, 3 Flats; Choice of One Side

Gordo Platter

$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50

2 Home Made Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Brioche Bun; Choice of One Side

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken; Choice of Two Sides

Mexican Platter

$9.50

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

Mojo Roast Pork

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides

Quesadilla

$9.50

Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Steak Palomilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side

Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Wraps

Gordo Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Falafel Wrap

$8.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Avocado Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side

Cordon Blu Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.00

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese

Cheeseburger sliders

$8.50

Lunch Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Sweet plantains

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Pork

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Creamy chicken chowder

$4.00

Red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta, lettuce

Baja chicken and shrimp wrap

$9.50

Rice, beans, sweet plantains

Greek chicken wrap

$9.50

Tropical spicy chicken wrap

$9.50

Light chicken platter

$9.50

W fríes

Surf and turf

$10.50

Beef quesadilla

$8.50

Greens, Soups, and Extras

House Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)

Warm Coconut - Cranberry Chocolate Bread Pudding

$2.75

Comes w/ Caramel, Whipped Cream

Item

Open item

Bowls

Gordo 305

$9.00+

Pabellon Bowl

$9.00+

Patacon Bowl

$9.00+

Coffee

American Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Con Leche

$3.00+

Coffee Shot

$0.50

Colada

$1.25+

Cortadito

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Baked goods

Cachito

$3.65

Chips

$1.25

Chocolate bar

$2.75

Cuban pastry

$1.25

Arepa

$2.75

Empanada

$2.75

Ham croquette

$0.75

Muffin

$2.75

Pan De bono

$2.50

Tequeno

$2.50

Utensil

$0.25

Papa Rellena

$3.00

Yucca Frita

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Canned Soda

$1.50

Monster

$4.00

Nesquick

$2.50

Tropicana Small

$1.50

Tropicana Large

$2.50

Natural Juices

$4.50

Dunkin donuts

$3.50

Snapple

$2.50

Breakfast

Cuban Toast

$2.50

Cuban Bread

$2.50

Bagel

$3.00

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Wheat Bread

$3.50

Gordo Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese

Miami Sandwich

$7.25

Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Hulk Wrap

$7.00

White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Breakfast Platters

Egg & Pancake

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; Two Pancakes w/ Syrup

Buttered Grits

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; over Grits

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Choice of Egg; over Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash & Grits

$5.50

2 Fried Eggs, White Rice, Sweet Plantains

Tater Tots Platter

$5.50

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$2.50

Side of 2 Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Egg Whites

$3.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Pancakes

$3.00

Side Waffles

$3.00

Side Turkey

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

Honey fruit oatmeal bowl

$5.50

Sausage, gravy, bisquit, scrambled egg

Hulk wrap

$7.00

Egg white, Turkey bacon, spinach, feta cheese

Avocado toast

$7.50

Steak & eggs

$9.50

Palomilla steak, 2 fried eggs, American cheese

Lunch Platters

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side

Chicken Wings

$9.50

3 Drums, 3 Flats; Choice of One Side

Gordo Platter

$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50

2 Home Made Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Brioche Bun; Choice of One Side

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken; Choice of Two Sides

Mexican Platter

$9.50

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

Mojo Roast Pork

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides

Quesadilla

$9.50

Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Steak Palomilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides

Pabellon bowl

$9.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side

Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Wraps

Gordo Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Falafel Wrap

$8.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Avocado Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side

Cordon Blu Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.00

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese

Cheeseburger sliders

$8.50

Lunch Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Sweet plantains

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Pork

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Creamy chicken chowder

$4.00

Red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta, lettuce

Baja chicken and shrimp wrap

$9.50

Rice, beans, sweet plantains

Greek chicken wrap

$9.50

Tropical spicy chicken wrap

$9.50

Chicken Ropa vieja

$8.50

Chicken, Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado, cheese, salsa

Light chicken platter

$9.50

W fríes

Greens, Soups, and Extras

House Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)

Warm Coconut - Cranberry Chocolate Bread Pudding

$2.75

Comes w/ Caramel, Whipped Cream

Item

Open item

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1780 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

I Heart Fries
orange star4.0 • 27
1675 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Don Camaron - Hialeah Gardens
orange star3.3 • 238
9491 NW 77th Ct Hialeah, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Hialeah
orange starNo Reviews
5350 W 16th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Dipiazza Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1412 West 49th Street Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Northwest 95th Street Hialeah, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte - Hialeah
orange starNo Reviews
2050 w 56 st #24 hialeah, FL 33016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hialeah

Pizza Scene - 6725 Main Street
orange star4.6 • 1,731
6725 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Cuban Miami Lakes
orange star4.3 • 1,190
15135 NW 67th Ave Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
La Guajira Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,058
1905 w 60 st Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Latin Cafe 2000 - Hialeah
orange star4.2 • 675
1192 W 49 Street Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Sports Grill - Miami Lakes
orange star4.0 • 445
15462 NW 77th Ct Miami Lakes, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
Unbranded Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 65
1395 E. 11th Ave Hialeah, FL 33010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hialeah
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston