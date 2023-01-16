Off the Grille - Hialeah 1780 W 49th St
No reviews yet
1780 W 49th St
Hialeah, FL 33012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee
Baked goods
Beverages
Breakfast
Cuban Toast
Cuban Bread
Bagel
Croissant
English Muffin
Wheat Bread
Gordo Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese
Miami Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham
Hulk Wrap
White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Platters
Chicken Fingers
3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side
Chicken Wings
3 Drums, 3 Flats; Choice of One Side
Gordo Platter
Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce
Cheeseburger Sliders
2 Home Made Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Brioche Bun; Choice of One Side
Grilled Chicken
Chicken; Choice of Two Sides
Mexican Platter
Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa
Mojo Roast Pork
Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides
Quesadilla
Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Steak Palomilla
Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides
Sandwiches
Turkey Club Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Chicken Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side
Steak Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side
Classic Cuban Sandwich
Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Wraps
Gordo Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Falafel Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side
Avocado Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side
Caesar Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side
Cordon Blu Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side
Crispy Chicken Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese
Cheeseburger sliders
Lunch Sides
Lunch Specials
Greens, Soups, and Extras
House Salad
Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks
Caesar Salad
Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Soup of the Day
Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)
Warm Coconut - Cranberry Chocolate Bread Pudding
Comes w/ Caramel, Whipped Cream
Item
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1780 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
Photos coming soon!