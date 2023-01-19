  • Home
Off the Grille - Medical 950 nw 20th st

No reviews yet

950 nw 20th st

miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Coffee

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

American Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Colada

$1.25+

Cortadito

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Coffee Shot

$0.50

Baked goods

Cachito

$3.50

Chips

$1.25

Chocolate bar

$2.75

Cuban pastry

$1.25

Arepa

$2.75

Empanada

$2.75

Ham croquette

$0.75

Muffin

$2.75

Pan De bono

$2.50

Tequeno

$2.00

Utensil

$0.25

Papa Rellena

$3.00

Yucca Frita

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Canned Soda

$1.50

Monster

$4.00

Nesquick

$2.50

Tropicana Small

$1.50

Tropicana Large / Snapple

$2.50

Natural Juices

$4.50

Dunkin donuts

$3.50

Breakfast

Cuban Toast

$2.50

Cuban Bread

$2.50

Bagel

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Wheat Bread

$3.50

Gordo Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese

Miami Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Hulk Wrap

$7.00

White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Breakfast Platters

Eggs & Pancakes

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; Two Pancakes w/ Syrup

Buttered Grits

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; over Grits

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Choice of Egg; over Corned Beef Hash

Huevo Frito

$5.50

2 Fried Eggs, White Rice, Sweet Plantains

Corn Beef & Grits Platter

$5.50

Choice of Egg; w/ Half portion - Corn Beef Hash, Buttered Grits

Tater Tots Platter

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; over Tater-Tots

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$2.50

Side of 2 Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Egg Whites

$3.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Pancakes

$3.00

Side Waffles

$3.00

Side Turkey

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

Country Bisquit & Gravy

$7.50

Sausage, gravy, bisquit, scrambled egg

Ock Sandwich

$7.50

Bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese, croissant

Popeye wrap

$7.00

Egg white, Turkey bacon, spinach, feta cheese

Huevos frito

$6.50

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Palomilla steak, 2 fried eggs, American cheese

Lunch Platters

Mojo Roast Pork

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides

Steak Palomilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken; Choice of Two Sides

Chicken Wings

$9.50

3 Drums, 3 Flats; Choice of One Side

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50

2 Home Made Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Brioche Bun; Choice of One Side

Quesadilla

$9.50

Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Gordo Platter

$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Mexican Platter

$9.50

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side

Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Wraps

Gordo Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Falafel Wrap

$8.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Avocado Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side

Cordon Blu Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.00

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese

Lunch Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Sweet plantains

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Pork

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Creamy salmon bacon soup

$4.00

Red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta, lettuce

Baja steak and shrimp wrap

$9.50

Rice, beans, sweet plantains

Turkey bacon whole wheat hoagie

$9.50

Chicken avocado wrap

$9.50

Palomilla steak platter

$9.50

Chicken, Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado, cheese, salsa

Key west shrimp wrap

$9.50

Onion, pepper, spinach, cheese

Classic Cuban

$9.50

W fríes

Greens, Soups, and Extras

House Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)

Warm Coconut - Cranberry Chocolate Bread Pudding

$2.75

Comes w/ Caramel, Whipped Cream

Item

Open item

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

950 nw 20th st, miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

