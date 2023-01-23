  • Home
  Miami
  Off the Grille - West - 3800 nw 115th ave
Off the Grille - West 3800 nw 115th ave

No reviews yet

3800 nw 115th ave

doral, FL 33178

Order Again

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

American Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Colada

$1.25+

Cortadito

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Coffee Shot

$0.50

Baked goods

Cachito

$3.50

Chips

$1.25

Chocolate bar

$2.75

Cuban pastry

$1.25

Arepa

$2.75

Empanada

$2.75

Ham croquette

$0.75

Muffin

$2.75

Pan De bono

$2.50

Tequeno

$2.00

Utensil

$0.25

Papa Rellena

$3.00

Yucca Frita

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Canned Soda

$1.50

Monster

$4.00

Nesquick

$2.50

Tropicana Small

$1.50

Tropicana Large / Snapple

$2.50

Natural Juices

$4.50

Dunkin donuts

$3.50

Breakfast

Cuban Toast

$2.50

Cuban Bread

$2.50

Bagel

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Wheat Bread

$3.50

Gordo Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese

Miami Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Hulk Wrap

$7.00

White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Breakfast Platters

Egg & Pancake

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; Two Pancakes w/ Syrup

Buttered Grits

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; over Grits

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Choice of Egg; over Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash & Grits

$5.50

2 Fried Eggs, White Rice, Sweet Plantains

Tater Tots Platter

$5.50

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$2.50

Side of 2 Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Egg Whites

$3.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Pancakes

$3.00

Side Waffles

$3.00

Side Turkey

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

Sausage muffin

$6.00

Sausage, gravy, bisquit, scrambled egg

Country biscuit & gravy

$7.00

Egg white, Turkey bacon, spinach, feta cheese

Huecos frito

$6.50

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Palomilla steak, 2 fried eggs, American cheese

Lunch Platters

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side

Chicken Wings

$9.50

3 Drums, 3 Flats; Choice of One Side

Gordo 305 Bowl

$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Gordo Burger

$8.50

2 Home Made Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Brioche Bun; Choice of One Side

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken; Choice of Two Sides

Mexican Bowl

$9.50

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

Mojo Roast Pork

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides

Quesadilla

$9.50

Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Steak Palomilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side

Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Wraps

Gordo Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Falafel Wrap

$8.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Avocado Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side

Cordon Blu Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.00

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese

Cheeseburger sliders

$8.50

Lunch Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Sweet plantains

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Pork

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Beef lentils soup

$4.00

Red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta, lettuce

Chicken tacos

$9.50

Rice, beans, sweet plantains

Turkey bacon whole wheat hoagie

$9.50

Caribbean shredded chicken

$8.50

Palomilla steak platter

$9.50

Chicken, Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado, cheese, salsa

Classic Cuban

$9.50

W fríes

Greens, Soups, and Extras

House Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)

Warm Coconut - Cranberry Chocolate Bread Pudding

$2.75

Comes w/ Caramel, Whipped Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3800 nw 115th ave, doral, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

