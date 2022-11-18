  • Home
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse imageView gallery

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse Norfolk VA

No reviews yet

2000 Colley Avenue

Norfolk, VA 23517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Award Winning Crab Dip
OTH Smoked Crab Mac n' Cheese
She Crab Soup

Starters

Award Winning Crab Dip

$14.00

Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips

Blackened Steak Bites

$14.00

Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak

Hushpuppies

$4.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

(6) Large Cocktail Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce

OTH Delicious Mussels

$14.00

Prepared with Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Herbs

OTH Calamari

$14.00

Freshly Fried New England Calamari, Served with Red Pepper Jelly

OTH Oysters Rock!

$12.00+

(6) or (12) Oysters Rockerfeller Served on the Half Shell with Rock Salt and Lemon Wedge.

Seared Sesame Tuna

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Coated with Sesame Seeds and Served with Thai Garlic Chili Sauce and Wasabi

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens with Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Red Onions

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$10.00

Red Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Bacon Bits served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

OTH Entree Caesar

$12.00

OTH Entree Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Cucumber, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Soups

She Crab Soup

$7.00+

With Lump Crab Meat and Sweet Sherry

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Baskets

Fish N Chips Basket

$15.00

8 oz Fried Cod Filet

Fried Oyster Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp, Served with Garlic Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw Garnish.

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Crab Topped Burger

$20.00

Topped with Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Cod Filet Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

OTH Flame Grilled Hamburger

$12.00

1/2 lb. Grilled Burger Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

OTH Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Chicken Breast. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

OTH Crab Topped Burger

$18.00

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo

Mahi Tacos

$15.00

(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.

A La Carte

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Clams Posillipo

$26.00

Middle Neck Clams Sautéed in White Wine with Fennel and Garlic, Served over Angel Hair

OTH Smoked Crab Mac n' Cheese

$20.00

Folded with Fresh Crab Meat and Topped with Crispy Bacon Crumbles

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

(6) Large Shrimp, served over Red Stone Ground Grits, Finished with Tasso Ham and Red Pepper Sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

(6) Large Shrimp, Served Fettuccine, Finished with a House Made Alfredo Sauce.

Seaside Fettucine

$30.00

Seafood Entrees

OTH Lump Crab Cakes

$32.00

(2) Seared Lump Crab Cakes, Served with Roasted Potatoes, Green Beans, and Remoulade.

Crab Stuffed Salmon Entrée

$26.00

Salmon Filet Stuffed with Our Hand Picked Crab Meat, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce, Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

(6) Jumbo Shrimp Broiled and Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables,and Topped with Hollandaise Sauce,

Fried Oyster Entrée

$24.00

(9) Count Oysters Fried to Perfection, Served with Roasted Potatoes and Broccolini with Remoulade.

Fried Shrimp Entrée

$24.00

(9) Large Shrimp Battered and Fried in Our Signature Batter, Served with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans.

Pan Seared Fish

$24.00

Choice of Mahi or Salmon

Seaside Platter

$36.00

(3) Large Shrimp, (2) Scallops, (3) Oysters, a Mahi Mahi Filet and a Crab Cake Served with Roasted Potatoes and Vegetable of the Day. Fried or Broiled. No Substitutions Please.

Chophouse Entrees

14oz Hand Cut Ribeye

$34.00

Garnished with Maître De Butter

Dry Rubbed New York Strip

$32.00

14oz Hand Cut Steak with Porcini Butter

8oz Filet Mignon

$40.00

Garnished with Maître De Butter

8oz Filet Mignon OTH Style

$45.00

Boursin Cheese, Colossal Crab Meat and Garnished with Maître De Butter

9oz Sirloin

$26.00

Center Cut, Garnished with Maître De Butter

White Wine Chicken

$22.00

Add Ons

1 LB. Snow Crab Legs

$25.00

Add-On Crab Cake

$12.00

Sauteed Cremini Mushrooms

$5.00

7-8oz Lobster Tail

$20.00

Middle Neck Clams

$9.00+

Sides

Side House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens with Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Red Onions

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Garlic Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Risotto

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Garlic Fries

Kids Fettuccini

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Served with Garlic Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Served with Garlic Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Clam Strips

$7.00

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Classic New York Style Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Creme Brûlée

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!

Location

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

