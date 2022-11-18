Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse Norfolk VA
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517
