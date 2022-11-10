Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Off The Hook Thibodaux

832 Reviews

$$

604 N Canal Blvd

Thibodaux, LA 70301

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - BOWL
ONION RINGS

LAGNIAPPE

$4.99
SWAMP FRIES

$6.99
FRIED GREEN BEANS

$5.99

BURGERS

BON TEMPS BURGER

$9.99

PLATTERS

Gulf Shrimp Platter

$10.99
Southern Catfish Platter

$10.99
Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$14.99
Chicken Tender Platter

$9.99

6" PO'BOYS

6" GULF SHRIMP PO' BOY

$8.99
6" CATFISH PO'BOY

$8.99
6" ROAST BEEF PO'BOY

$8.99

6" SPICY TENDER PO'BOY

$8.99

8" PO'BOYS

8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY

$10.99

8" CATFISH PO'BOY

$10.99

8" HALF & HALF

$10.99
8" ROAST BEEF PO'BOY

$10.99

8" SPICY TENDER PO'BOY

$10.99

WRAPS

SHRIMP WRAP

$8.99
CHICKEN WRAP

$8.49

Cajunrito

$7.49

LA SIGNATURE DISHES

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP

$4.99
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - BOWL

$7.49
SEAFOOD GUMBO - CUP

$5.49
SEAFOOD GUMBO - BOWL

$8.49
ETOUFFEE CUP

$5.99
ETOUFFEE BOWL

$9.49
RED BEANS CUP

$2.99
RED BEANS BOWL

$5.99

SALADS

HOOK SALAD

$6.99

KID'S MENU

KID'S SHRIMP

$5.99
KID'S CATFISH

$5.99
KID'S CHICKEN TENDER

$5.99

SIDES

FRIES

$1.99
HUSH PUPPIES (6)

$1.99
POTATO SALAD

$1.99
RED BEANS & RICE

$2.99

DESSERTS

Large Bread Pudding

$4.99

Large T-Boy Toast

$4.99
BREAD PUDDING

$2.99
T-BOY TOAST

$2.99

CATERING

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO With Rice (Gallon)

$55.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO With Rice (Gallon)

$70.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE With Rice (Gallon)

$75.00

RED BEANS With Rice (Gallon)

$40.00

POTATO SALAD (Gallon)

$35.00

CATERING TENDER

$35.00+

CATERING FISH

$45.00+

CATERING SHRIMP

$45.00+

WRAP PLATTER

$60.00

POBOY PLATTER

$70.00

FRIED GREEN BEANS (Serves 18-20)

$60.00

CRISPY FRIES (Serves 15-20)

$20.00

HUSHPUPPIES (Serves 20-25)

$30.00

HOOK SALAD (Serves 10-12)

$25.00

CATERING RICE

$16.50

BREAD PUDDING

$30.00+

FRESH BREWED TEA (Gallon)

$5.99

RASPBERRY LEMONADE (Gallon)

$9.00

TBOY TOAST

$30.00

CATERING SAUCE

$7.69

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$1.99+

SWEET TEA

$1.99+

UNSWEETENED TEA

$1.99+

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$1.99+

BOTTLED BARQ'S ROOTBEER

$1.99

BOTTLED POWERADE

$1.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

1/2 SWEET 1/2 UNSWEET

$1.99+

ICE CUP

$1.00

1/2 SWEET TEA 1/2 LEMONADE

$1.99+

JUICE BOX

$0.99

CUP OF WATER

$0.99

BOTTLED APPLE JUICE

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

Website

Location

604 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Directions

Gallery
Off The Hook image
Off The Hook image
Off The Hook image

Search similar restaurants

