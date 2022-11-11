Restaurant header imageView gallery

Off The Rails at One Federal 1 Federal Street

1 Federal Street

Saint Albans City, VT 05478

Wood Fired Trout
Kids Cheese Flatbread
Vegetables

Sodas

Club Soda

$1.75

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Ginger Ale

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Kids Iced Tea

$1.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Drafts

14th Star Maple Breakfast Stout

$7.00

14th Star Wayfinder Pilsner

$7.00

Bud Lite Draft

$5.00

Fiddlehead

$6.00

Switchback

$6.00

Mill River Sippin Somethin Sour

$8.00

Zero Gravity Conehead

$7.00

Rutland Red

$7.00

Queen City Yorkshire Porter

$7.00

Bottles And Cans

Mill River Hello My Name Is Beer

$8.00

High Noon

$8.00

Off The Rails IPA

$10.00

Downeast

$6.00

Rescue Club N/A

$7.00

Heady Topper

$8.00

Focal Banger

$8.00

14th Star Tribute

$8.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Labatt

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Little Wolf

$8.00

Wit's Up

$10.00

Cashmere Hoodie

$8.00

First Drop

$9.00

Cloud Drop

$10.00

Allagash

$8.00

Cocktails

Rusty Rail

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Perfect Paloma

$11.00

Red Rail Sour

$12.00

House Marg

$11.00

Peach Palmer

$12.00

Coconut Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Vodka Martini

$2.00

Gin Martini

$2.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Cosmo

$2.00

French Martini

$2.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Gimlet

$2.00

Whiskey Sour

$2.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Sex On the Beach

$1.00

Tom Collins

$1.00

Vodka Collins

$1.00

Long Island

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$1.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Dark n Stormy

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$1.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Black Russian

$2.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

Red Wine

Benziger Merlot- BOTTLE

$42.00

Benziger Merlot- GLASS

$11.00

Carmel Pinot Noir- BOTTLE

$41.00Out of stock

Carmel Pinot Noir- GLASS

$11.00

House Red- BOTTLE

$32.00

House Red- GLASS

$9.00

Josh Cab- BOTTLE

$32.00

Josh Cab- GLASS

$9.00

Prophecy Rose- BOTTLE

$29.00

Prophecy Rose- GLASS

$8.00

Zolo Malbec- BOTTLE

$39.00

Zolo Malbec- GLASS

$10.00

White Wine

Brut- BOTTLE

$30.00

Brut- GLASS

$9.00

Canali Pinot Grigio- BOTTLE

$41.00

Canali Pinot Grigio- GLASS

$11.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc- BOTTLE

$33.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc- GLASS

$9.00

House White- BOTTLE

$32.00

House White- GLASS

$9.00

KJ Chardonnay- BOTTLE

$39.00

KJ Chardonnay- GLASS

$11.00

Bottle Wine Only

Chateau Blaignon Bourdeaux- BOTTLE

$63.00

Decoy Chardonnay- BOTTLE

$48.00

Georges Millerioux Sancerre- BOTTLE

$81.00

Macanita Rose- BOTTLE

$54.00

Route Stock Cabernet- BOTTLE

$69.00

Talbott Pinot Noir- BOTTLE

$66.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$12.00+

Bombay

$10.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

New Amsterdam (House)

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Rum

Bacardi (House)

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Myers

$9.00+

Smuggs

$11.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.00+

Absolut Grapefruit

$9.00+

Absolut Pear

$9.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Smirnoff (House)

$8.00+

Smuggs

$11.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Whiskey

Canadian Club (House)

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Makers Mark

$11.00+

Seagrams Seven

$7.00+

Scotch

Dewars (House)

$9.00+

Glenlivet 12

$15.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00+

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Bulleit

$11.00+

Evan Williams (House)

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$11.00+

Arandas Plata (House)

$7.00+

1800

$11.00+

Jose Gold

$9.00+

Jose Silver

$9.00+

Milagro

$11.00+

Don Julio

$16.00+

Hornito's

$10.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$10.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Compari

$11.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$9.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$8.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Jager

$7.00+

Sambuca

$9.00

Small Plates

Arancini

$13.00

Panko breaded milanese risotto, fontina, tempered egg yolk, DOP parmesan, pomodoro sauce, fresh herbs +VG

Buratta

$14.00

Warm Local buratta, prosciutto, blistered tomatoes, fresh foccacia

Chicharrons

$12.00

Sous vide, crispy fried pork skins, harissa aioli +GF

Mussels

$17.00Out of stock

P.E.I. mussels, house made hot sausage, pomodoro, fennel, fresh herbs, charred lemon +GF

Local Scotch Egg

$10.00

Soft-boiled local duck egg, house made hot sausage, dressed greens, mustard creme

Shitshito Peppers

$10.00

Blistered shitshito peppers, sriracha salt, guava aioli +VG +GF

Wings

$14.00

Crispy harissa glazed or dry rub wings, herbs, prosciutto crumbs +GF

Porcini Poutine

$12.00

Porcini and herb gravy local cheddar curds, frites +VG +GF

Cold Side

Calimont Mix

$11.00

Arugula, apple, candied pecans, feta, figs, maple balsamic +VG +GF

Greens

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, maple balsamic +V +GF

Meat And Cheese Board

$24.00

Prosciutto, Coppa, House made Sausage, Cheddar, Brie, Bleu of the day, accompanied by pairings inspired by the preparation and region

Panzanella

$13.00

Toasted focaccia, arugula, house made ricotta, olives, blistered tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette +VG

Hot Side

Baked Brie Bucatini

$18.00

Cast iron brie, imported bucatini, arugula, fresh herbs, crispy garlic, sous vide egg yolk +VG

Burnt Bellies

$19.00

Sous vide and caramelized pork belly, maple hot glaze, lawd hammersee greens, mashed potatoes +GF

Dirty Risotto

$21.00Out of stock

Risotto Milanese, hot sausage, house bacon, mussels, peppers, Parmesan, squid ink +GF

Pork Belly Pappardelle

$19.00

House rolled pasta, pork belly, white wine pomodoro, fresh herbs

Burgers And Skewers

Local Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli

Asado (2)

$17.00

Ribeye, fresh herb butter, maldon salt +GF

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Fried egg, cheddar, hash-brown, hot sausage, maple dijon

Chicken (3)

$15.00

Chimichurri, sweet drop peppers +GF

Italian Vegetable (3)

$13.00

Tomato, mushroom, peppers, eggplant, romesco sauce +V +GF

Rail City BLT

$15.00

House bacon, arugula, salted tomato, harissa aioli

Sausage (2)

$15.00

House made hot links, onions, peppers +GF

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, harissa aioli +VG

Wood Fired Breads

Baba Ganoush Flatbread

$18.00

Wood fired eggplant, sliced red onion, za'atar oil, sweet drop peppers, arugula, lemon vinegar +VG

Classic Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Pomodoro, mozzarella, parmesan, basil +VG

Greek Flatbread

$17.00

Spinach cream cheese, artichokes, olives, blistered tomato, feta, parmesan, basil +VG

Italian Flatbread

$19.00

Pomodoro, prosciutto, coppa, pickled veg, sweet drop peppers, mozzarella, arugula, hot oil

Spanakopita

$16.00

Cast Iron spinach pie, phyllo dough, feta cheese +VG

Sweet Corn Flatbread

$17.00

Beurre Monte, fire roasted corn, mozzarella, cheddar, chevre, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, crispy garlic +VG

VT Piggy Flatbread

$20.00

Beurre Monte, House bacon, pork belly, apples, brie, cheddar, crispy garlic, pickled red onion, VT maple syrup

Wood Fired Proteins

Cast Iron Ribeye

$32.00

18 oz Ribeye, chimichurri, butter, maldon salt +GF

Crispy Pork Belly

$20.00

16 oz Crispy pork belly, yuzu cream +GF

Flat Iron

$21.00

Fennel Dusted 8 oz Flat Iron Steak +GF

Half Chicken

$17.00

Wood fired chicken, chimichurri compound butter +GF

Lamb Shank

$20.00

Sous Vide, Fire Finished Lamb, minted gremolata +GF

Wood Fired Trout

$25.00

Wood fired trout, romesco sauce, lemon dressed greens +GF

Ember Seared Salmon

$17.00

Extra Mile

Focaccia

$5.00

Fresh herb butter +VG

Fries

$5.00

Chipotle aioli +VG +GF

Lawd Hammersee

$8.00

Braised collard greens, House bacon, pickled apple +GF

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Butter, butter, butter +VG +GF

Sweets

$5.00

Cream, butter +VG +GF

Pickle Plate

$6.00

Assortment of pickled and fermented vegetables +V +GF

Risotto

$8.00

Classic Milanese, fresh herbs, garlic +VG +GF

Vegetables

$5.00

Chefs Choice +VG +GF

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$8.50

Kid Pork Belly Bites

$9.50

Kid Pomodoro

$6.50

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.50

Kid Skewers

$7.50

Kid Steak

$10.50

Dessert

Baklava

$8.00

Layered phyllo, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup and honey

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Rich chocolate custard, fresh berries, chantilly cream

Maple Creme Brulee

$8.00

Rich maple custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar

Maple Shake

$8.00

House made blondie, house made toasted oak icecream, chantilly cream, chocolate sauce

Wood Fired Smore

$9.00

House made brownie, graham cracker, toasted meringue, ganache

Coffee Nutella Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Nutella Pizza

$10.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Harissa aioli

$0.50

Maple balsamic

$0.25

Chipotle aioli

$0.50

Specials

Salmon Rillette

$12.00

Salmon Mousse, Toast Points, Mixed Greens, Lemon Vin

Apparel

Staff Shirt

$15.00

For Staff Only, T-Shirt at cost

T-Shirts

$22.00

Black Logo T-Shirt

Logo Hat

$20.00

Black Logo Hat, Snap Back Trucker

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Off The Rails At One Federal is owned and operated by Shawn Careau of St. Albans. 2019 Seven Days Best Chef Finalist and Former Executive Chef and COO of Wow, That's Good Food. He has Spent the last 10 years leading teams that include: Hinesburgh Public House, Waterworks Food + Drink, The Reservoir, Duino! (duende) Vermont Tap House, Smokey’s Low N Slow, Bella Luna, and Smokey’s Pit Stop. Through these relationships and various styles and methods he has put together, what he feels, is a fun and approachable menu that blends his love of art, food, and science. “WHAT YOU WISH TO IGNITE IN OTHERS, MUST FIRST BURN WITHIN YOURSELF”

Location

1 Federal Street, Saint Albans City, VT 05478

Directions

