Off The Rails at One Federal 1 Federal Street

Off The Rails At One Federal is owned and operated by Shawn Careau of St. Albans. 2019 Seven Days Best Chef Finalist and Former Executive Chef and COO of Wow, That's Good Food. He has Spent the last 10 years leading teams that include: Hinesburgh Public House, Waterworks Food + Drink, The Reservoir, Duino! (duende) Vermont Tap House, Smokey’s Low N Slow, Bella Luna, and Smokey’s Pit Stop. Through these relationships and various styles and methods he has put together, what he feels, is a fun and approachable menu that blends his love of art, food, and science. “WHAT YOU WISH TO IGNITE IN OTHERS, MUST FIRST BURN WITHIN YOURSELF”