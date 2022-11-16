Off The Rails Worcester imageView gallery
Southern

Off the Rails Worcester

review star

No reviews yet

90 Commercial St

Worcester, MA 01608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Dem Drummies

$10.50

smoked chicken drumsticks, dry rub, house bbq sauce, slaw

Cornbread APP

$7.00

buttermilk corn bread, seasonal house made preserves, whipped butter

Chicken Fried Tenders

$11.00

cheddar, house ranch, bacon, scallions

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

corn meal crusted, served with old bay mayo

Hush Puppies

$8.00

served with molasses, Cajun ketchup, house ranch

Gas Station Eggs

$5.00

house pickled eggs, served with saltines and hot sauce (trust us)

Texas Lolli-pops

$13.00

Double smoked north country bacon wrapped andouille sausage with bourbon brown sugar BBQ and slaw

Bur Goo Stew

$12.00

BBQ style chili with smoked beef and pork, BBQ beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes

BBQ Platter

$36.00

Chef's selection of 3 BBQ meats served with fries, slaw, pickled okra, corn bread and sauce trio

Salads

Chopped Salad

$10.00

rustic greens, bleu cheese, pecans, pickled egg, tomato, sweet cider vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots

Sandwiches

Jam Burger

$16.00

6oz Lilac Hedge beef patty, cheddar, green tomato jam, bacon, sesame bun

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

buttermilk herb fried chicken tenders, house hot sauce, honey, pickles, white bread (available regular or Nashville)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

smoke, pickled red onion, cider vinegar, sesame bun (bbq sauce in request only)

Seafood 'po boy

$18.00

Brisket Bomb

$19.00

House smoked beef brisket, brown sugar & bourbon bbq, slaw, sesame bun

Entrées

Blackened Cod

$25.00

local caught cod, blackened and served over hopp'n john, black eyed peas, trinity, herbs, and bacon

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

cheddar grits, sautéed shrimp, Cajun trinity, tomato cream gravy, fresh thyme

Buttermilk and Herb Fried Chicken

$19.00

truffle cream corn & slaw

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$21.50

cheddar mac, topped with pulled pork, house bbq, scallions

OTR Ranch Steak

$25.00

USDA prime ranch chuck steak with bbq beans and dressed greens

Pork Tenderloin Tips

$20.00

seared pork tenderloin, maple sweet potato puree, pickled red onion, house bbq

Crispy Skin Salmon

$25.00

seared Faroe Island salmon, country green beans, spicy sweet cider honey sauce

Mac Entree

$16.50

Sides

Side Slaw

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Mixed Greens

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Country Green Beans

$5.00

Side Truffle Creamed Corn

$5.00

Side Carolina Gold Rice

$5.00

SIDE Bread Sticks

$3.00

Side Hot Sauce

Side Hoppin' John

$5.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Wedge of Cornbread

$2.00

Side Maple Sweet Potato

$5.00

BBQ Beans

$5.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Sweets

Soft Stir In

$7.00

vanilla soft serve, cornbread crumble, molasses drizzle, pecans

Bourbon and Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

whipped cream, bourbon caramel

Soft Serve

$3.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Kid's Menu

KID Chicken Tender & Fries

$7.50

KID Mac & Cheese

$7.50

KID Cheese Burger

$7.50

KID Hamburger

$7.50

KID Salmon

$7.50

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

90 Commercial St, Worcester, MA 01608

Directions

Gallery
Off The Rails Worcester image

Similar restaurants in your area

Goodstuff Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 1,389
97 Main Street Blackstone, MA 01504
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston