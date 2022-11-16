Southern
Off the Rails Worcester
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
90 Commercial St, Worcester, MA 01608
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Worcester
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurant