Food Menu

Appetizers

Courthouse Dip Platter

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Courthouse Shrimp

$14.00

Low Country Gumbo

$6.00+

Soup of The Day

$6.00+

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Raw Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Lobster and Shrimp Canoes

$18.00

Oyster Shooter

$9.00

Salads

Courthouse Salad

$7.00+

Palm Beach Salad

$18.00

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$12.00

Blacked Tuna Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Tavern Burger

$14.00

Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Seared Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Entrees

Cedar Planked Salmon

$22.00

Lemon Dill Salmon

$21.00

Shrimp and grits

$20.00

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Courthouse Bistro Chicken

$18.00

Ribeye

$32.00

Sides

Bacon and bleu cheese Cole slaw

$4.00

Brussels sprouts

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Veg of the day

$4.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Salmon

$7.99

Alfredo

$9.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00

Double Decker Key Lime pie

$10.00

Bar Menu

Beer

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Coors lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Ace pineapple cider

$5.00

Albemarle lite

$5.00

Rotating IPA

$7.00

Rotating seasonal

$6.00

Cocktail

Room 114

$10.00

Old fashion

$12.00

Courthouse on a hill

$10.00

Prickly pear margarita

$10.00

Pineapple martini

$10.00

Rotating mule

$10.00

Liquor

Bourbon- 1792

$10.00

Bourbon- Angels Envy

$23.00

Bourbon- Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bourbon- Bulleit

$10.00

Bourbon- Egale Rare

$14.00

Bourbon- Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Bourbon- Four Roses Small batch

$11.00

Bourbon- Knob Creek

$10.00

Bourbon- Makers Mark Number 46

$12.00

Bourbon- Overholt

$10.00

Bourbon- Redemption

$10.00

Bourbon- Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$16.00

Bourbon- Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Cordials- Amaretto

$6.00

Cordials- Aperol

$9.00

Cordials- Baileys

$9.00

Cordials- Fireball

$6.00

Cordials- Kahlua

$9.00

Gin- Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Gin- Hendricks

$12.00

Gin- Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum- Bacardi

$6.00

Rum- Captain Morgan Original

$8.00

Rum- Kraken Gold Spiced

$7.00

Rum- Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Tequila- Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Tequila- Clase Azul Reposado

$47.00

Tequila- Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Tequila- Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Tequila- Jose Cuervo Sliver

$8.00

Vodka- Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Vodka- Grey Goose

$10.00

Vodka- Ketel One

$8.00

Vodka- Ketel One Citroen

$8.00

Vodka- Skyy

$6.00

Vodka- Tito's

$8.00

Whiskey- Crown Royal

$8.00

Whiskey- Jack Daniels

$9.00

Whiskey- Jameson

$10.00

Whiskey- Knob Creek

$12.00

Red wine

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$10.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Estancia Merlot

$10.00

Estancia Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$11.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$35.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet

$16.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$45.00

Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Bottle

$75.00

Silverado Cabernet Bottle

$115.00

Sparkling wine

Louis Perdrier Brut

$10.00

Louis Perdrier Brut Bottle

$32.00

Lion and the Lily Rose

$10.00

Lion and the Lily Rose Bottle

$32.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$45.00

Gerard Bertrand Cremant Brut

$52.00

Carletto Prosecco Draft

$10.00

White wine

Toasted Head Chardonnay

$10.00

Toasted Head Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Clos Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay

$10.00

Clos Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Nobilio Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Nobilio Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti

$8.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti Bottle

$26.00

SS Relax Riesling

$10.00

SS Relax Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Chardonnay

$52.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

Water

Coffee

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.00

