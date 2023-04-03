Restaurant header imageView gallery

Off the Wall

review star

No reviews yet

121 N Wall S

Spokane, WA 99201

Chi-Dog Menu

Chi-Dog

Naked Dog

$4.50

Bun and all beef hot dog

Veggie Dog

$5.50

Bun and vegan hot dog

Cincinnati Dog

$7.50

Bun, all beef hot dog, Cincinnati chili, cheese

Coney Dog

$7.50

Bun, all beef hot dog, Coney Island chili, onions, mustard

Tijuana Dog

$7.50

Bun, all beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, cojita cheese, pinto beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, salsa verde and sour crema

Chicago Dog

$7.50

Bun, all beef hot dog, sweet relish, hot sport peppers, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mustard

Seattle Dog

$7.50

Bun, all beef hot dog, cream cheese, onion, jalapeno, mustard, sriracha

Philly Dog

$7.50

Bun, all beef hot dog, green bell pepper, cheese wiz, onion

Smash Burger

$5.00

Bun, ground brisket burger patty, smashed up with American cheese, pickles, onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce

Fry Boat

$3.00

Row, row, row your boat of fries into your mouth

Fry Bucket

$5.00

If you want to share your fries or you really like fries, get this bucket

El Medano Menu

El Medano

Burrito

$12.00

Choice of protein, flour tortilla, pinto beans, cilantro rice, cheese, cotija cheese, onions, salsa

Quesadilla

$7.50

House blend of melty cheesy goodness on an oversized tortilla!

Nachos

$9.00

A pile of house made corn chips, cheese blend, tomatoes, onions, pico de gallo, and jalapenos. Sour crema and salsa rojas on the side

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

House marinated tender steak, cotija cheese, soft flour tortilla, onion and fresh cilantro

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.50

Slow roasted and shredded chicken, salsa rojas, soft flour tortilla, onion and fresh cilantro

El Pastor Taco

$4.50

Marinated and braised pork with pineapple, shredded cabbage, jalapeno, cotija cheese, soft flour tortilla, onion and fresh cilantro

Classico Taco

$4.50

Ground beef, soft flour tortilla, salsa verde and rojas, onion and fresh cilantro. Includes 2 tacos

El Pescado Taco

$5.50

Lightly breaded and fried fish, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, fish taco sauce, soft flour tortilla, onion and fresh cilantro

Carne Falsa (Vegetarian) Taco

$4.50

Sauteed vegetable hash, mushrooms, garbanzo beans, onions, peppers and lentils, cotija cheese, salsa verde, soft flour tortilla, onion and fresh cilantro

Taco beef

$1.00

Carne asada

$2.00

Pollo asada

$2.00

El Medano Sides

Cilantro Rice

$1.00

Pinto Beans

$1.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Gets a whole avocado of fresh guac and a salsa with a pile of fresh made tortilla chips

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Sweet and mild

Salsa Rojas

$0.50

Medium

Regular Salsa

$0.50

Mild

Fork & Bowl Menu

Fork & Bowl

Mexican Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine, pico de gallo, roasted corn, and a chipotle anchovy dressing.

Thai Mango Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, mango, red peppers, red onion, peanuts, rice noodles, Thai dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, raspberry vinaigrette

Berry Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, red cabbage, bell peppers, blueberries, dried cranberries, blackberries, slivered almonds, and strawberries. (v, gf)

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Cilantro lime rice, cabbage mix, pinto beans, black beans, diced onion, bell peppers, red and green salsa. (v, gf)

Tuscan White Bean

$6.00+

Vegan Black Bean Chili

$6.00+

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00+Out of stock

Fork & Bowl Sides

Mexi Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Soft Breadstick with Taco seasoning and melted cheese, great for dipping into a bowl of our scratch made soup!

Extra Dressing

$0.50

N/A Beverages Menu

N/A Beverages

Smart water

$3.00

Dasani

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tum-e-Yummies

$4.00

Ghost 16oz

$5.00

Monster 16oz

$5.00

Monster 24oz

$7.00

Powerade

$5.00

Vitamin Water

$5.00

Body Armor

$5.00

Core Power

$6.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$4.00

Peace Tea

$4.00

Late Night Eats Menu

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Flour tortilla, eggs, fries, onions, sour cream

Breakfast Dog

$8.00

Bun, all beef hot dog, bacon, egg, cheese

Breakfast Burger

$8.00

Bun, beef patty, bacon, egg, cheese

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Indoor food truck. Lunch. Dinner. Spirits. Brews. Late Night. Where all your cravings end.

Website

Location

121 N Wall S, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

