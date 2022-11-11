Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Off the Wall

530 Reviews

$$

1170 Auahi St

#140

Honolulu, HI 96814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Off The Wall Burger
Chicken Nuggets
Chimichurri Wings

Appetizers

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Quinoa with mixed greens, tomato, avocado, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and a refreshing cilantro lime dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Hearts of romaine, fresh-made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and anchovy croutons

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$15.00

Ground Ribeye/Spanish spices/olives/potatoes/Argentinian Chimichurri

2pc Promo Empanadas

$10.00
Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$14.00

Our thick cut papas bravas served with a side of bravas sauce and ketchup.

Chimichurri Wings

Chimichurri Wings

$17.00

Jumbo chicken wings/House Chimichurri/Makaha Mountain Cilantro

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

brie, blue cheese, smoked gouda, and herb crusted goat cheese, prosciutto, genoa salami with French baguette bread, walnuts, olives, grapes & house-made apricot jam.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

Onaga/Shrimp/Calamari/Mussels/Sweet potato/Aji Amarillo

Mussels ala Chalaca

Mussels ala Chalaca

$15.00

New Zealand green mussels,Aji Amarillo, Yuzu Tobiko,Heart of Palm

Duck Bahn Mi Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Duck Bahn Mi Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Chef's Special Ceviche

$24.00

Entrées

Sous vide Short Ribs, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, chimmichurri sauce, blistered cherry tomatoes and garnished with fresh cilantro.
Off The Wall Burger

Off The Wall Burger

$21.00

Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.

Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger

Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger

$17.00

Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp Burger

$20.00

House secret seasoning/roasted bell peppers/yuzu salad

Beer Brat

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$22.00
Lomo Steak

Lomo Steak

$28.00

OTW Ribeye steak/Papas/Tomato/Red onion/Premium japanese rice/Shoyu-peruvian chili sauce

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$23.00

Jasmine Rice, Local Ahi, Cucumber, Avocado, Onions, Imitation Crab, Spicy Poke Sauce and Unagi Sauce

Vegan Quinoa Bowl

Vegan Quinoa Bowl

$18.00

Quinoa tossed with fresh lime juice and cilantro with grilled tofu and zucchini with cherry tomato and avocado topped with a cilantro lime sauce.

Ahi Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Keiki

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Keiki Nuggets with a side of papas and ketchup!

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Dipped in salted caramel

Ube Tart

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1170 Auahi St, #140, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery
Off the Wall image
Off the Wall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Side Street Inn Ala Moana
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Hopaka Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Shokudo - 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Margaritas - 808 Center
orange star4.1 • 767
808 Sheridan St Ste 111 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Aloha Beer Co.
orange star4.0 • 322
700 Queen St Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Workplay
orange starNo Reviews
814 Ilaniwai Street Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Scratch Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,343
1170 Auahi st Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
The Social Honolulu - 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
orange star4.1 • 448
1170 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Bernini Honolulu
orange star4.3 • 336
1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001421 - Ala Moana Shopping Center
orange star4.0 • 194
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001097 - Makai Market in Ala Moana
orange star4.0 • 194
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ala Moana
orange star4.1 • 31
1450 Ala Moana Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Waikiki
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Kaimuki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston