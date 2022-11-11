Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Off the Wall
530 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1170 Auahi St, #140, Honolulu, HI 96814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shokudo - 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110
No Reviews
1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
The Social Honolulu - 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
4.1 • 448
1170 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Jamba - 001421 - Ala Moana Shopping Center
4.0 • 194
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Jamba - 001097 - Makai Market in Ala Moana
4.0 • 194
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant