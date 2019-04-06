Restaurant header imageView gallery

Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill (North Boca) North Boca

No reviews yet

17940 North Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33496

Bakery

Bagel

Bagel

$1.59
Bagel-6

Bagel-6

$8.59
Bagel-DZ

Bagel-DZ

$13.59

13 fresh baked bagels

1/2 Bagel Brunch

1/2 Bagel Brunch

$11.99

6 bagels & 1 spread

Bagel Brunch

Bagel Brunch

$19.99

13 bagels & 2 spreads

French Baguette

French Baguette

$2.99
Croissant

Croissant

$3.99

butter, multi-grain or chocolate

Breadstick

$0.89
Muffin

Muffin

$3.99
Cookie

Cookie

$3.99
Brownie

Brownie

$3.99
Rice Krispy Treat

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.49

Toasted Bakery

$1.49

Breakfast

Bakery w/Spread

Bakery w/Spread

$2.59

Grilled Muffin w/Butter

$4.79
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

scrambled eggs and Cheddar cheese on your choice of bakery item (add a protein for an additional charge)

Egg White Veggie Sandwich

Egg White Veggie Sandwich

$7.49

scrambled egg whites, portabella mushrooms, scallions, spinach, Swiss cheese & hummus on your choice of bakery item

Nova Nosh

Nova Nosh

$10.99

smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, capers on your choice of bagel or bakery item

Breakfast Salad Egg Bowl

Breakfast Salad Egg Bowl

$9.69

two hard-boiled eggs, grilled turkey sausage, arugula & tomatoes tossed with tangy lemon dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese

Lean Protein Egg Bowl

Lean Protein Egg Bowl

$9.99

egg whites, quinoa, portobello mushrooms, broccoli, Pico de Gallo & side of hummus

Southwest Egg Bowl

Southwest Egg Bowl

$9.99

scrambled eggs, cheesy potatoes, black beans, cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, avocado & chipotle ranch dressing

Mediterranean Egg Bowl

Mediterranean Egg Bowl

$9.49

scrambled eggs, brown rice, garbanzo beans, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, Kalamata olives, feta cheese & pesto sauce

Egg Avocado Toast

Egg Avocado Toast

$9.99+

2 cage-free eggs over-easy, avocado, arugula, tomatoes & secret “O” sauce on multi-grain toast

Farmhand Egg Platter

Farmhand Egg Platter

$9.99

scrambled eggs & cheesy potatoes, choice of: bacon, ham, grilled sausage or turkey sausage, served with bagel or multi-grain toast

Veggie Egg Platter

Veggie Egg Platter

$9.49

scrambled eggs, portobello mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, scallions & cheesy potatoes, served with bagel or multi-grain toast

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$6.99+

romaine, Parmesan cheese, sauteed bagel croutons, crumbled peppered maple bacon, tossed with traditional Caesar dressing

Greek

Greek

$6.99+

romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, pita chips, side of hummus & Greek dressing

Hail to the Kale

Hail to the Kale

$6.99+

blend of kale, purple cabbage, carrots, scallions tossed in honey vinaigrette, topped with sunflower seeds, quinoa, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, Craisins & honey vinaigrette

Johnny's House

Johnny's House

$6.99+

romaine, garbanzo beans, Craisins, feta cheese, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, sunflower seeds & Mom’s vinaigrette

Spinach

Spinach

$6.99+

spinach, red onion, crumbled pepper maple bacon, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, Craisins, walnuts & Mom’s vinaigrette dressing

Tangy Arugula

Tangy Arugula

$6.99+

romaine, arugula, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, Pico de Gallo, toasted almonds, feta cheese & tangy lemon dressing

Tex Mex

Tex Mex

$6.99+

romaine, tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, scallions, Pico de Gallo, avocado & chipotle ranch dressing

Grains

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$6.99+

yellow rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, scallions, Pico de Gallo, avocado & chipotle ranch

Santorini

Santorini

$6.99+

brown rice, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, broccoli, red peppers, avocado, Kalamata olives, feta cheese & pesto sauce

Tokyo Teriyaki

Tokyo Teriyaki

$6.99+

brown rice, edamame, broccoli, carrots, scallions & teriyaki sesame sauce

Crustless Chicken Pot Pie

Crustless Chicken Pot Pie

$7.99

yellow rice, creamy chicken chowder, steamed broccoli, carrots, edamame, cheddar cheese, scallions, croutons

Thai Buddha

Thai Buddha

$9.49

brown rice, kale slaw mix, carrots, cucumbers, edamame, peanuts, avocado, peanut Thai sauce & miso umami sauce

Marinated Chicken Platter

Marinated Chicken Platter

$13.49

with Pico de Gallo, feta cheese, quinoa & lemon-steamed vegetables

Herbed Salmon Platter

Herbed Salmon Platter

$14.99

with spinach, fresh herbs, capers, peppered maple bacon, Parmesan cheese, quinoa & lemon-steamed vegetables

Seasoned Steak Platter

Seasoned Steak Platter

$15.99

with marinated portobello mushrooms, bleu cheese, peppered maple bacon, quinoa & lemon-steamed vegetables

Pineapple Shrimp Platter

Pineapple Shrimp Platter

$14.49

skewered grilled shrimp, grilled pineapple, brown rice, lemon-steamed vegetables & teriyaki sesame sauce

PM Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sand

Grilled Chicken Sand

$10.79

grilled chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, arugula, tomatoes & honey mustard on a toasted brioche bun served with Cape Cod chips

Bacon BBQ Chicken

Bacon BBQ Chicken

$12.29

grilled chicken breast, peppered maple bacon, mayo, Cheddar cheese, romaine and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun served with Cape Cod chips

Chipotle Steak

Chipotle Steak

$13.99

grilled USDA flat iron steak grilled to medium temp, romaine, bleu cheese, portabella mushrooms, red onion and chipotle fennel sauce on a French baguette served with Cape Cod chips

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$13.49

grilled salmon, romaine, tomatoes, peppered maple bacon, chipotle fennel sauce on a toasted brioché bun

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.29

sliced honey ham, Swiss cheese, romaine, tomatoes, honey mustard and mayo on a French baguette served with Cape Cod chips

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.49

sliced smoked turkey, peppered maple bacon, romaine, tomatoes & mayo on a French baguette served with Cape Cod chips

Pesto Chicken Sand

Pesto Chicken Sand

$10.99

grilled chilled chicken tossed with pesto mayo, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, arugula and Swiss cheese on toasted multi-grain bread served with Cape Cod chips

Egg Salad Sand

Egg Salad Sand

$8.99

egg salad, romaine and tomatoes on toasted multi-grain bread served with Cape Cod chips

Tuna Salad Sand

Tuna Salad Sand

$10.49

tuna salad, romaine and tomatoes on toasted multi-grain bread served with Cape Cod chips

Very Vegan

Very Vegan

$8.99

hummus, spinach, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, avocado & sunflower seeds on toasted multi-grain bread served with Cape Cod chips

All-Pro Burger

All-Pro Burger

$8.99

8 oz. premium sirloin burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret “O” sauce on a toasted brioché bun

Black-N-Bleu Burger

Black-N-Bleu Burger

$12.99

8 oz. premium sirloin burger, red onion, portobello mushrooms, peppered maple bacon, bleu cheese, secret ”O” sauce on a toasted brioché bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

vegetarian black bean burger, cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, avocado, secret “O” sauce on a toasted brioché bun

The Great Beyond

The Great Beyond

$12.99

Plant-based burger topped with Miso Umami aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion on a toasted brioché bun

Go-For-Two

Soup & Sandwich

$10.98

Salad & Sandwich

$10.98

Soup & Salad

$10.98

Kids

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

turkey and cheddar cheese on multi-grain bread with mayo, chips

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

cheddar cheese on multi-grain bread, chips

Chicken & Brown Rice

Chicken & Brown Rice

$6.99

chicken & brown rice w/ broccoli & teriyaki sauce or black beans & cheese

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.99

4 oz. premium sirloin burger on a brioche bun, chips

Soups & Sides

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.49
Premium Chips

Premium Chips

$1.99
Chips & Pico De Gallo

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$3.49
Chips & Hummus

Chips & Hummus

$4.49
Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$2.99
Piece of Fruit

Piece of Fruit

$1.49
Cup of Fruit

Cup of Fruit

$4.49
Black Beans & Brown Rice

Black Beans & Brown Rice

$2.99
Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.49

Soup of the Day

$6.99
Johnny's Chicken Chowder

Johnny's Chicken Chowder

$6.99

creamy homemade soup with grilled chicken, rice, & veggies, topped with scallions

Roasted Red Pepper Gouda

Roasted Red Pepper Gouda

$6.99
Chili

Chili

$7.99

ground sirloin chili topped with scallions

Chili Souper Bowl

Chili Souper Bowl

$10.49

ground sirloin chili topped with cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, avocado, sour cream, scallions

A La Cart

Items

Seasonal Items

Butternut Egg Bowl

Butternut Egg Bowl

$8.29

brown rice, spinach, chunks of maple roasted butternut, scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, goat cheese & pesto sauce

Roasted Butternut Goat Cheese

Roasted Butternut Goat Cheese

$6.99+

kale, spinach, brown rice, chunks of maple roasted butternut, goat cheese, Craisins, candied walnuts, scallions, honey vinaigrette dressing

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.99
Butternut Squash Souper Bowl

Butternut Squash Souper Bowl

$8.49

butternut squash soup, topped with chunks of maple roasted butternut, goat cheese, scallions & candied walnuts

Self-Serve Beverages

Mug Refill

$1.56
Soda/Ice Tea 24oz

Soda/Ice Tea 24oz

$2.99
Signature Coffee

Signature Coffee

$2.49+

Iced Coffee

$2.49+

Special Coffee Bevs

Signature Coffee

Signature Coffee

$2.49+

Espresso

$1.99+

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Latte

$3.50+

Caramel Latte

$4.49+

Mocha Latte

$4.49+

Vanilla Latte

$4.49+
Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$4.99+

Iced Chai

$4.99+

Iced Coffee

$2.49+
Nitro

Nitro

$6.49+

Iced Nitro

$5.99+

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Craft Bevs

Soda/Ice Tea 24oz

Soda/Ice Tea 24oz

$2.99
Florida OJ

Florida OJ

$4.29+
Half Tea & Half OJ

Half Tea & Half OJ

$4.29+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.29+
Half Tea & Half Lemonade 16oz

Half Tea & Half Lemonade 16oz

$4.29+

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Alcohol Bevs

Broski Cider

$9.00

Honey Pilsner

$9.00

La Rubia

$9.00

Monk in the Trunk

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Chardonney

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Sangria Red

$9.00

Sangria White

$9.00

Retail Bevs

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.29
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.49

Retail - Non Food

Offerdahl Hat

$20.00
Offerdahl T-Shirt

Offerdahl T-Shirt

$15.00
Offerdahl Visor

Offerdahl Visor

$15.00
Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$15.00
Football Mug

Football Mug

$15.00

Cater - Account

Eldercare

$70.00

Food for Hope

$40.00

Cater - Sandwich

Deli Sandwich Platter SM

Deli Sandwich Platter SM

$64.99

12 assorted sandwiches: turkey club, ham & cheese, pesto chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad & very vegan

Deli Sandwich Platter LG

Deli Sandwich Platter LG

$119.99

24 assorted sandwiches: turkey club, ham & cheese, pesto chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad & very vegan

Grilled Sandwich Platter SM

Grilled Sandwich Platter SM

$84.99

12 assorted sandwiches: grilled chicken, bacon BBQ chicken & chipotle steak,

Grilled Sandwich Platter LG

Grilled Sandwich Platter LG

$149.99

24 assorted sandwiches: grilled chicken, bacon BBQ chicken & chipotle steak,

Combo Sandwich Platter SM

Combo Sandwich Platter SM

$74.99

12 assorted sandwiches: grilled chicken, BBQ chicken, chipotle steak, turkey club, tuna salad & very vegan

Combo Sandwich Platter LG

Combo Sandwich Platter LG

$134.99

24 assorted sandwiches: grilled chicken, BBQ chicken, chipotle steak, turkey club, tuna salad & very vegan

Deli Sandwich Lunch Box

Deli Sandwich Lunch Box

$14.99

full-size deli sandwich, fresh-baked cookie, bottle water, chips (min 5 boxes)

Grilled Sandwich Lunch Box

Grilled Sandwich Lunch Box

$16.99

full-size grilled sandwich, fresh-baked cookie, bottle water, chips (min 5 boxes)

Cater - Salad & Grains

Salad Platter SM

Salad Platter SM

$34.99

serves 4-6

Salad Platter LG

Salad Platter LG

$54.99

serves 8-10

Grain Platter SM

Grain Platter SM

$34.99

serves 4-6

Grain Platter LG

Grain Platter LG

$54.99

serves 8-10

Feed the Team

Feed the Team

$129.99

Feeds up to 15 - choose a large salad & grain bowl

Cater - Soups & Desserts

Soup SM

Soup SM

$45.99
Soup LG

Soup LG

$86.99
Cookie Platter SM

Cookie Platter SM

$18.99

assortment of cookies (20 pieces)

Cookie Platter LG

Cookie Platter LG

$34.99

assortment of cookies (40 pieces)

Sweets Platter SM

Sweets Platter SM

$32.99

assortment of cookies & brownies (25 pieces)

Sweets Platter LG

Sweets Platter LG

$54.99

assortment of cookies & brownies (40 pieces)

Cater - Appetizer & Extras

Grilled Skewers LG

Grilled Skewers LG

Large - 24 skewers

Dressed Hummus & Chips

Dressed Hummus & Chips

$34.99

Homemade Lemon-Garlic hummus topped with tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, feta cheese and olives and served with pita chips

Pico De Gallo & Chips

Pico De Gallo & Chips

$24.99

Homemade Pico de Gallo served with multi-grain tortilla chips

Cater Protein

Cater - Beverage

Coffee Keg

Coffee Keg

$22.99

96oz of House, Decaf, French Vanilla Coffees or Assorted Tea Bags (serves 8) served with creamer, sweeteners, cups, lids & stirrers

Coffee for a Crowd

Coffee for a Crowd

$64.99

3 gallons of House, Decaf, French Vanilla Coffees or Assorted Tea Bags (serves 30) served with creamer, sweeteners, cups, lids & stirrers

Orange Juice Gallon

Orange Juice Gallon

$17.99
Iced Tea 1/2 Gallon

Iced Tea 1/2 Gallon

$6.99
Lemonade 1/2 Gallon

Lemonade 1/2 Gallon

$7.99
Canned Coke

Canned Coke

$2.99
Canned Diet Coke

Canned Diet Coke

$2.99
Canned Coke Zero

Canned Coke Zero

$2.99
Canned Sprite

Canned Sprite

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits and proteins as well as baked-daily breads and bagels that contain no preservatives. We even offer brown rice, protein-rich quinoa, and ancient whole-grain farro on our Greens, Grains & Power Platters. These building blocks of nutrient-dense calories will help you feel great and give you the energy to accomplish your goals all-day… breakfast, lunch and dinner. Eat, Feel & Perform All-Day, Off-The-Grill GRATE!

Location

17940 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

