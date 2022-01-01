Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill (Weston) Weston

Restaurant info

We offer a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits and proteins as well as baked-daily breads and bagels that contain no preservatives. We even offer brown rice, protein-rich quinoa on our Greens, Grains & Power Platters. These building blocks of nutrient-dense calories will help you feel great and give you the energy to accomplish your goals all-day… breakfast, lunch and dinner. Eat, Feel & Perform All-Day, Off-The-Grill GRATE!