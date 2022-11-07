Officina Cafe imageView gallery
Italian

Officina Cafe Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

1615 L Street NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fever Tree Tonic Water

Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1L

$8.00

Acqua Panna Mineral Water 1L

$8.00

small bottle water

$2.00

Sodas

Lurisia Gazzosa

$4.00

Lurisia Aranciata

$4.00

Lurisia Chinotto

$4.00

Galvanina Grapefruit Soda

$4.50

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso

$3.50

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$3.50

San Pellegrino Arancia Fico d'Andria

$3.50

San Pellegrino Melograno a Arancia

$3.50

Fever Tree Club Soda

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.50

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.50

COCOLEMON

$4.50

Cold Brew Guatemala

$4.50

Cold Brew Mass Appeal

$4.50

Cold Brew Ethiopia

$4.50

Galvania Lemon

$4.50

San Pellegrino Lemonata

$3.50

Fruit Juices

Mocktail

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.60

Cortado

$3.60

affogato

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Coffee Drinks

Bicerin (Mocha)

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Drip Coffee (Beleza)

$4.00

French Press

$6.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cold Coffee Drinks

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

Iced Flat White

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$4.95

Iced Red Eye

$5.25

Iced Bicerin (Mocha)

$4.45

Teas

Green Tea - Dragon Well

$6.00

Black Tea - Keemun

$6.00

Black Tea - Earl Grey

$6.00

Oolong - Formosa

$6.00

Tisane - Quiet Evening (Chamomile, Rose Hips)

$6.00

Tisane - World Peace (Licorice, Clove, Peppermint)

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemon Lavander Mint

$6.00

3L - Drip Coffee To Go

3L Drip Coffee To GO

$20.00

Canned Cold Brew

Ceremony Coffee Cold Brew

$4.50

La Colombe Mocha

$4.00

La Colombe Vanilla

$4.00

La Colombe Oat Milk

$4.00

La Colombe Milk & Sugar

$4.00

Bakery

Bombolone (Italian Doughnut) - Nutella

$3.00

Bombolone (Italian Doughnut) - Raspberry

$3.00

Cornetto (Croissant)

$4.00

Cornetto (Pistachio Stuffed Croissant)

$4.50

Packaged Tiramisu, Take out

$6.00

Bag of Cookies - Lemon Semolina

$6.00

Bag of Cookies- Biscotti, Hazelnut Pistachio

$6.00

Bag of Cookies - Brutti Ma Buoni

$7.00

Bag of Cookies - Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Event Cocktail List

Event Mojito

$10.00

Event Margarita

$10.00

Event Margarita plus Patron

$14.00

Event Vodka Soda

$10.00

Event Autumn Fashioned

$16.00

Event Aperol Spritz

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Chef Nicholas Stefanelli brings Officina Cafe to the heart of the Washington D.C.’s bustling downtown neighborhood as he debuts the second outpost of his Wharf flagship at Carr Properties’ office building, The Hub. Tasked with re-inventing the ‘typical’ office experience, Stefanelli brings Michelin-starred, chef-driven cuisine to building tenants, employees, residents, and visiting guests.

Location

1615 L Street NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Officina Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Piccolina da Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
963 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Centrolina Market
orange starNo Reviews
974 palmer alley washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sfoglina - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
974 Palmer Alley WASHINGTON, DC 20268
View restaurantnext
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston