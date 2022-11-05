Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Officina Georgetown

review star

No reviews yet

1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20007

Bakery

Baguette

Baguette

$5.00
Brutti ma buoni

Brutti ma buoni

$7.00

1/2 Dozen

Choc. Chip Cookies

$5.00

Crumiri

$5.00
Flag Cake

Flag Cake

$6.00
Focaccia Barese

Focaccia Barese

$5.00

Focaccia with cherry tomato, and olive

Gluten free Foccaccia

$6.00

Muffin

$4.00

Pastichio Croissant

$4.00
Pistachio Biscotti

Pistachio Biscotti

$5.00

1/2 Dozen

Rosemary Focaccia

Rosemary Focaccia

$5.00

Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Sea Salt.

Scone

$3.50

Semolina Bread

$7.00Out of stock
Single Cannoli

Single Cannoli

$4.00

Whipped Ricotta, Pistachio, Chocolate

Slice of Pasteria

$8.00

Slice of Torta

$5.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Coffee, Mascarpone, Cocoa

Sandwiches and Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

Italian Panino

$15.00

Coppa, Mortadella, Salame, Provolone

Polpette Panini

$15.00

Porchetta Panini

$16.00

Crispy Softshell, Remoulade, Brioche

To Go Salad

$9.00

Cherry Tomato, Pecorino, Balsamico

Proscuitto Cotto e Formaggio

$16.00

Caprese

$15.00

Roman Pizza

Margherita: Half Pizza

$20.00

Margherita: Slice

$5.00

Salsiccia (Sausage): Half Pizza

$24.00

Salsiccia: Slice

$6.00

Parma: Half Pie

$28.00

Parma: Slice

$7.00

HH Margherita

$4.00

HH Salsiccia

$4.00

HH Blanco

$4.00

Picnic Basket for Two

Selection of salume, pasta salad, bread, and preserves.
Picnic Basket

Picnic Basket

$50.00

Pasta

Ravioli

$26.00

Bucatini. Tomato. Crab. Sea Urchin. Bread Crumb.

Risotto

$27.00

Rigatoni. Eggplant. Basil. Nduja. Ricotta Salata.

Bucatini Nero

$34.00

Acquerello Risotto. Parmigiano. Black Pepper. Sunchoke.

Vegetarian Pasta

$17.00

Rigatoni

$24.00

Fusilli

$24.00

Secondi

Pesce Spada

$32.00

Mediterranean Sea Bass. Acqua Pazza. Fennel. Tomato. Oregano.

Filletto

$44.00

Roseda Beef Tenderloin. Panzanella. Bone Marrow. Tuscan Kale. Navy Bean. Balsamico.

Milanese

$54.00Out of stock

Braised Veal. Massa Frissa. Tomato. Almond. Gremolata.

Branzino Special

Out of stock

Dolce

Tiramisu

$9.00

Mascarpone Marsala Mousse. Coffee Soaked Chiffon Cake. Chocolate.

Cheesecake

$10.00

Piemonte Hazelnut Finanziere, Chocolate Cream, Fior di Latte Gelato

Two Cannoli

$8.00

Classic. Whipped Ricotta. Chocolate. Pistachio.

Scoop Gelato

$3.00

Affagato

$8.00

Contorni

Roasted Marble Potatoes

$10.00

Rapini

$10.00

Patte Fritte

$8.00

Sodas

Coke

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Club Soda - 4 pack

$9.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale 4 pack

$9.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer - 4 pack

$9.50

Fever Tree Tonic - 4 pack

$9.50
Galvanina

Galvanina

$4.50

Lurisia Aranchiata

$4.00

Lurisia Chinotto

$4.00

Lurisia Chinotto 4 pack

$14.00

Lurisia Gazzosa

$4.00

Lurisia Gazzosa 4 pack

$14.00
San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata 6 pack

$10.00

San Pellegrino Limonata 6 pack

$10.00

San Pellegrino Pompelmo 6 pack

$10.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water/ Illy Cans

Acqua Panna 500ml

Acqua Panna 500ml

$3.50

Aqua Panna 1L

$3.00
Pelligrino 1L

Pelligrino 1L

$5.00
Pellegrino 500 ml

Pellegrino 500 ml

$3.50
Illy - Mochaccino 250 ml

Illy - Mochaccino 250 ml

$4.50
Illy - Caffè Latte 250 ml

Illy - Caffè Latte 250 ml

$4.50
Illy - Cappuccino 250 ml

Illy - Cappuccino 250 ml

$4.50
Illy - Caffè Unsweetened 200 ml

Illy - Caffè Unsweetened 200 ml

$4.50
Illy - Caffè

Illy - Caffè

$4.50

La Colombe Canned Mocha 9oz

$4.00

La Colombe Draft Hazelnt Can 9oz

$4.00

La Colombe Draft Vanilla Can 9oz

$4.00

La Colombe Draft Oat Milk 9oz

$4.00

La Colomber Milk andSugar 9oz

$4.00

Prepared Foods

Bolognese

$15.00

1 Pint

Crostini

$4.00

Olive Oil Toasted Baguette

Eggplant Alla Norma Spread

$8.00

Tomato, Eggplant, Ricotta Salata

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Fusilli Pasta Salad

$9.00

Per Lb

Genovese Basil Pesto

$10.00

1 Cup

Giardinera

$6.00

Mixed vegetable pickles. 1 pint

Lasagne

$15.00

Marinated Artichokes

$10.00

Per lb

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Per lb

Mortadella Mousse Spread

$8.00

Mortadella, Bechamel, Pistachio

Tomato Sauce

$8.00

1 Pint

Veal Meatballs

$13.00

Braised In Tomato Sauce

Small Misti

$35.00

Large Misti

$68.00

$11 Soup

$11.00Out of stock

$12 Soup

$13.00

Cheese

Blu di Bufala 1/4 lb

$7.00

Bufula Milk, Semi Firm, Pasteurized

Buratta

$13.00

Creamy Mozzarella, 2 ea 4 oz Balls

Crostini

$4.00

Eppoisses 9 oz

$40.00

Cows Milk, Soft, French, Unpasteurized

Gorgonzola Dolce 1/4 lb

$4.50

Cows Milk, Soft, Pasteurized

Grated Parmigiano

$7.00

1 cup

Grated Pecorino

$5.00

1 cup

La Tur 1/4 lb

$9.50Out of stock

Cow, Goat, Sheep's Milk, Soft, Pasteurized

Mascarpone

$11.00

1 lb

Mimolette 1/4 lb

$10.00

Cow's Milk, Firm, French, Pasteurized

Mozzarella di Bufala

$12.50

2 ea 4 oz Balls

Parmigiano Reggiano 1/4 lb

$24.00

Cow's Milk, Firm, Unpasteurized

Pecorino Siciliano 1/4 lb

$5.00

Sheep's Milk, Semi Firm, Unpasteurized

Robiola di Bosina 1/4 lb

$9.50

Cow, Goat, Sheep's Milk, Soft, Pasteurized

Shepards Manor Cameo Sheeps Milk

$21.00

Shepards Manor Juniper Sheeps Milk

$42.00

Sotto Cenere al Tarturfo 1/4 lb

$8.00

Cow's Milk, Semi Soft, Pasteurized

Tallegio 1/4 lb

$5.00

Cows Milk, Soft, Washed Rind, Pasteurized

Toma Piemonte 1/4 lb

$5.00

Cows Milk, Semi Soft, Pasteurized

Ubriacco 1/4 lb

$7.00

Cow's Milk. Semi Firm, Unpasteurized

Ricotta

$15.00

Robiola Di Bosina

$22.00

Produce

Apple

$1.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$6.00

1 bunch

Banana

$1.00

Blueberries

$6.00

Broccolli Rabe

$5.00

1 bunch

Carrots

Carrots

$1.50

each

Celery

$6.00

each

Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry Tomatoes

$3.00

1 pint

Cucumber

Cucumber

$2.00

each

Eggplant

Eggplant

$4.00

each

Fava Beans

$7.00
Fennel

Fennel

$3.00

each

Grapefruit

Grapefruit

$1.50

each

Lemon

Lemon

$0.50

each

Lime

Lime

$0.50

each

Mitake Mushrooms

$7.00

Mushroom Brown Beech

$5.00

Mushroom White Beech

$5.00
Onions, Spanish

Onions, Spanish

$1.00

each

Orange

Orange

$1.50

each

Peach

$3.00

Baby Zucchini 1#

$10.00
Pepper, Green Bell

Pepper, Green Bell

$2.00

each

Pepper, Red Bell

Pepper, Red Bell

$2.50

each

Potato

$1.50

Spinach

$3.50

Corn 3-pack

$5.00

Tomato

$1.50

each

Whole Garlic

Whole Garlic

$1.00

each

Whole Shallots

Whole Shallots

$1.00

each

Dairy

Bag

$0.05

Barista Soy Milk

$6.00

32 oz

Buffalo Butter

Buffalo Butter

$16.00
Clover Farms Whole MIlk

Clover Farms Whole MIlk

$4.00

1/2 Gallon

Cover Farms Skim Milk

Cover Farms Skim Milk

$4.00

1/2 Gallon

Creme Fraiche

Creme Fraiche

$9.00
Elmhurst Almond Milk

Elmhurst Almond Milk

$8.00
Elmhurst Oat Milk

Elmhurst Oat Milk

$8.00

32 oz

Farm Eggs

Farm Eggs

$8.00

1 dozen

LaFermiere Yogurt - Orange Blossom Honey

LaFermiere Yogurt - Orange Blossom Honey

$5.00
LaFermiere Yogurt - Peach Apricot

LaFermiere Yogurt - Peach Apricot

$5.00
LaFermiere Yogurt - Plain

LaFermiere Yogurt - Plain

$5.00
LaFermiere Yogurt - Vanilla Bean

LaFermiere Yogurt - Vanilla Bean

$5.00
Plugra European Butter

Plugra European Butter

$7.00

1 lb

Ronnybrook Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Picnic Kit

Picnic Kit

$53.00

Seafood

Branzino/ Whole fish

$24.00

Branzino/Fillet

$12.50

Littleneck Clams/dozen

$8.00

Caviar 1oz

$99.00

Russian Imperial Ossetra

Soft Shell Crab each

$13.00Out of stock

Dry Goods

00 Flour

$5.00Out of stock

2.2 lb

Anchovies

$8.00

Balsamoba

$37.00

Black Rice

$13.00

1 lb

Bucatini

$8.00

1lb

Candele

$15.00

Capers in Salt

$17.50

90 grams

Caserecci

$8.00

Cicerchia

$10.00

Dry Blackbeans

$14.50

1 lb

Dry Borlotti Beans

$14.00

1 lb

Dry Cannelini Beans

$8.00

1 lb

Dry Chickpeas

$10.00

1 lb

Dry Cicerchia

$9.60

1 lb

Dry Lentils

$14.00Out of stock

1 lb

Dry Porcini

$18.50

50 grams

Durum, Semola Rimacinata Flour

$5.00

2.2 lb

Eucalyptus Honey

$17.00

Fagiolo Nero

$14.50

Fagiolo Borlotto

$14.00

Fagiolo Cannellino

$14.00

Farro

$8.50

1 lb

Farro Diocco Perlato

$8.50

Foglie Di Cappero

$16.50

Fusilli

$8.00

1lb

Gemellini

$8.00

Gluten Free Flour

$16.00

2.2 lb

Greek Orzo

$9.00

1 lb

Guianduja Spread

$25.00

Hazelnuts

$20.50

1/2 lb

Linguini

$8.00

1lb

Mezze Rigatoni

$8.00

1lb

Orzo Perlato

$9.00

Peperoncini

$17.00

Pine Nuts

$16.00Out of stock

Pistachio Spread

$29.00

Red Rice

$13.00

1 lb

Sea Salt

$11.00

7 ounces

Sedani

$8.00

Sirk Della Subia

$25.50

Spaghetti

$8.00

1lb

Sundried Tomato

$16.50

1/2 lb

Ziti

$8.00

1lb

Ceriello Marinara Sauce

$7.50

Ceriello Puttanesca Sauce

$7.50

Ceriello Vodka Sauce

$7.50

Ceriello Mushroom Sauce

$7.50

Fillets Of Anchovies in OO

$8.00Out of stock

Laudemio Olive Oil

$59.00

Keros EVOO

$28.00

Villa Manodori Balsamico

$60.00

Keros Edafos EVOO

$28.00

Keros EVOO 3L

$80.00

Edafos EVOO 3L

$75.00

Ancient Fooda Greek Mountain EVOO

$25.00

Ancient Foods Greek Coastal EVOO

$25.00

Ancient Foods Crete Thyme

$14.00

Ancient Foods Greek Forest Honey

$18.00

Ancient Foods Thyme Greek Honey

$18.00

Ancient Foods Ilia Honey

$28.00

Ancient Foods Irini Honey

$28.00

Ancient Foods Greek Sage Tea

$18.00

Ancient Foods Greek Chamomile Tea

$18.00

Ancient Foods Greek Mountain Tea

$18.00

Pappardelle

$8.00

La Panzanella Crackers

$8.00

Caperberries

$36.00

Dry Porcini

$18.50

Amaro Almond Spread

$21.00

Pienolo tomatoes

$33.00

Sundried tomatoes

$16.50

yellow tomatoes

$18.00Out of stock

Pomodorini

$7.00

Lady Fingers

$12.00

Molino Polenta Classica

$6.00

Caputo Semolina Flour

$5.00

Riviera Ligure EVOO

$40.00

Miguel and Valentino Winter White Truffle Oil

$15.00

Sabatino White truffle oil

$32.00

Attina sliced chilies

$12.00

Bar Olives

$18.00

Bar Cherries

$32.00

Bleu Cheese Olives

$18.00

Dirty Martini Mix

$8.00

Timeless French Green Lentils

$10.00

Nettuno Colatura

$27.00

Pastene Instant Polenta

$6.00

Sour Cherries in Syrup

$18.00

Rustichella Basilco

$8.50

Rustichella Olive

$8.00

Fagiolo Cannellino

$14.50

Nocciole

$25.00

Cece

$12.00

Rustichella Arrabbiata

$8.00

Rustichella Pesto alla Genovese

$10.00

Chestnut honey

$17.00

Rustichella Anchovies

$12.00

Olio Verde Olive Oil

$38.00

Agrumato Orange Olive Oil

$30.00

Agrumato Lemon Olive Oil

$30.00

Pojer&Sandri Red Wine Vinegar

$20.00

Pojer&Sandri White Wine Vinegar

$20.00

Cerignola Olives (Copy)

$20.00

1 lb

Leonardi White Balsamic

$30.00

Leonardi Balsamic

$30.00

Leonardi Balsamic Crema

$20.00

Mugolio Balsamic Glaze

$20.00

Antichi Colli Aceto Balsamico

$20.00

Taralli with Rainsins

$8.00

Taralli with Fennel

$8.00

Taralli

$8.00

Lady Fingers

$12.00

Nicoli Polenta

$6.00

Pomodorino Giallo

$18.00

Molino Semola

$7.00

Frutti di bosco

$20.00

Bella di Cerignola

$16.00

Ferrero Cocoa Easter Eggs

$12.00

Ferrero Hazelnut Easter Eggs

$12.00

Benza Olive Taggiasche

$15.00

Caravaglio Capers

$12.00

Lunardi Truffle Honey

$30.00

Laudemio Small Olive OIl

$30.00

Oregano Branch

$12.00

GDN Pomodori

$6.00

GDN Bucatini

$8.00

GDN Linguinie

$8.00

GDN Rigatoni

$8.00

GDN Fusilli

$8.00

Sa Fregula Sarda

$9.00

Salt and Pepper Crostini

$8.00

Acquerello Rice

$8.50

CaLadal Non Saba

$42.00

Langhe Barolo Vinegar

$25.00

Bonomo Capers in Salt

$15.00

Bonomo Capers in Oil

$15.00

San Pietro Truffle Honey

$25.00

San Pietro Truffle Salt

$25.00

Casale Polenta Blanca

$8.00

Casale Polenta Porchini

$9.00

Casale Polenta

$8.00

Casale Truffle Risotto

$12.00

LaPasta Truffle Pasta

$15.00

LaPasta Egg Pasta

$12.00

GDN Papperdelle

$8.00

Cantuccini Toscani

$13.00

Cantuccini Cioccolato

$13.00

La Pasta Saffron Tagliatelle

$16.00

La Pasta Di Aldo Pappardelle

$12.00

La Pasta di Aldo Pappardelle

$12.00

Cantuccini Arancia Candita Deseo

$13.00

Casale Truffle Risotto

$12.00

Casale Polenta Bianca Castagne

$9.00

Salumi

Bresaola

$32.00

1 lb - Air Dried Beef

Cacciatorini Salame

$25.00

1 lb -Small Rustic Salame

Coppa

$21.00

1 lb - Spicy Air Dried Pork Shoulder

Finocchiona Salame

$18.00

1 lb - Fennel Salame

Mortadella

$13.00

1 lb - Delicate Pork Roll, Pistachio, Black Pepper

Prosciutto di Parma

$26.00

1 lb - Cured and Dried Ham from Parma

House Sweet Coppa

$25.00

House Culatello

$45.00

Speck

$22.00

Nduja

$40.00

Hot Sopressata

$22.00

3 Coarse Restaurant Week

3 Coarse RW

$40.00

4 Coarse Restaurant Week

4 Coarse RW

$55.00

Antipasti

Crostini

Affettati Misti

Cavolo

Zuppa

Paste

Ravioli

Gnocchi

Spaghetti Nero

Bucatini Carbonara

Entree

Orata

Guancia

Timballo Melanzane

Dolce

Tiramisu

Cannoli

Panettone

RW Btl. Wine Deal

Kitz

$50.00

Perla

$50.00

Kuen Hof

$50.00

Bocchino

$50.00

Blondes

$50.00

Palazzesi

$50.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Chef Stefanelli is curating a shopping and dining experience highlighting fine wine, artisanal pastas, specialty snacks, preserves, and more favorites guests have enjoyed at our flagship at the Wharf. Georgetown is designed to deliver the finest in Italian gastronomy in an inviting neighborhood space.

1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007

