- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Georgetown
- /
- Italian
- /
- Officina - Georgetown
Officina Georgetown
No reviews yet
1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bakery
Baguette
Brutti ma buoni
1/2 Dozen
Choc. Chip Cookies
Crumiri
Flag Cake
Focaccia Barese
Focaccia with cherry tomato, and olive
Gluten free Foccaccia
Muffin
Pastichio Croissant
Pistachio Biscotti
1/2 Dozen
Rosemary Focaccia
Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Sea Salt.
Scone
Semolina Bread
Single Cannoli
Whipped Ricotta, Pistachio, Chocolate
Slice of Pasteria
Slice of Torta
Tiramisu
Coffee, Mascarpone, Cocoa
Sandwiches and Snacks
Chips
Eggplant Sandwich
Crispy Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella
Prosciutto Sandwich
Italian Panino
Coppa, Mortadella, Salame, Provolone
Polpette Panini
Porchetta Panini
Crispy Softshell, Remoulade, Brioche
To Go Salad
Cherry Tomato, Pecorino, Balsamico
Proscuitto Cotto e Formaggio
Caprese
Roman Pizza
Picnic Basket for Two
Pasta
Secondi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Pesce Spada
Mediterranean Sea Bass. Acqua Pazza. Fennel. Tomato. Oregano.
Filletto
Roseda Beef Tenderloin. Panzanella. Bone Marrow. Tuscan Kale. Navy Bean. Balsamico.
Milanese
Braised Veal. Massa Frissa. Tomato. Almond. Gremolata.
Branzino Special
Dolce
Sodas
Coke
Diet Coke
Fever Tree Club Soda - 4 pack
Fever Tree Ginger Ale 4 pack
Fever Tree Ginger Beer - 4 pack
Fever Tree Tonic - 4 pack
Galvanina
Lurisia Aranchiata
Lurisia Chinotto
Lurisia Chinotto 4 pack
Lurisia Gazzosa
Lurisia Gazzosa 4 pack
San Pellegrino Soda
San Pellegrino Aranciata 6 pack
San Pellegrino Limonata 6 pack
San Pellegrino Pompelmo 6 pack
Sprite
Water/ Illy Cans
Acqua Panna 500ml
Aqua Panna 1L
Pelligrino 1L
Pellegrino 500 ml
Illy - Mochaccino 250 ml
Illy - Caffè Latte 250 ml
Illy - Cappuccino 250 ml
Illy - Caffè Unsweetened 200 ml
Illy - Caffè
La Colombe Canned Mocha 9oz
La Colombe Draft Hazelnt Can 9oz
La Colombe Draft Vanilla Can 9oz
La Colombe Draft Oat Milk 9oz
La Colomber Milk andSugar 9oz
Prepared Foods
Bolognese
1 Pint
Crostini
Olive Oil Toasted Baguette
Eggplant Alla Norma Spread
Tomato, Eggplant, Ricotta Salata
Eggplant Parm
Fusilli Pasta Salad
Per Lb
Genovese Basil Pesto
1 Cup
Giardinera
Mixed vegetable pickles. 1 pint
Lasagne
Marinated Artichokes
Per lb
Marinated Olives
Per lb
Mortadella Mousse Spread
Mortadella, Bechamel, Pistachio
Tomato Sauce
1 Pint
Veal Meatballs
Braised In Tomato Sauce
Small Misti
Large Misti
$11 Soup
$12 Soup
Cheese
Blu di Bufala 1/4 lb
Bufula Milk, Semi Firm, Pasteurized
Buratta
Creamy Mozzarella, 2 ea 4 oz Balls
Crostini
Eppoisses 9 oz
Cows Milk, Soft, French, Unpasteurized
Gorgonzola Dolce 1/4 lb
Cows Milk, Soft, Pasteurized
Grated Parmigiano
1 cup
Grated Pecorino
1 cup
La Tur 1/4 lb
Cow, Goat, Sheep's Milk, Soft, Pasteurized
Mascarpone
1 lb
Mimolette 1/4 lb
Cow's Milk, Firm, French, Pasteurized
Mozzarella di Bufala
2 ea 4 oz Balls
Parmigiano Reggiano 1/4 lb
Cow's Milk, Firm, Unpasteurized
Pecorino Siciliano 1/4 lb
Sheep's Milk, Semi Firm, Unpasteurized
Robiola di Bosina 1/4 lb
Cow, Goat, Sheep's Milk, Soft, Pasteurized
Shepards Manor Cameo Sheeps Milk
Shepards Manor Juniper Sheeps Milk
Sotto Cenere al Tarturfo 1/4 lb
Cow's Milk, Semi Soft, Pasteurized
Tallegio 1/4 lb
Cows Milk, Soft, Washed Rind, Pasteurized
Toma Piemonte 1/4 lb
Cows Milk, Semi Soft, Pasteurized
Ubriacco 1/4 lb
Cow's Milk. Semi Firm, Unpasteurized
Ricotta
Robiola Di Bosina
Produce
Apple
Asparagus
1 bunch
Banana
Blueberries
Broccolli Rabe
1 bunch
Carrots
each
Celery
each
Cherry Tomatoes
1 pint
Cucumber
each
Eggplant
each
Fava Beans
Fennel
each
Grapefruit
each
Lemon
each
Lime
each
Mitake Mushrooms
Mushroom Brown Beech
Mushroom White Beech
Onions, Spanish
each
Orange
each
Peach
Baby Zucchini 1#
Pepper, Green Bell
each
Pepper, Red Bell
each
Potato
Spinach
Corn 3-pack
Tomato
each
Whole Garlic
each
Whole Shallots
each
Dairy
Bag
Barista Soy Milk
32 oz
Buffalo Butter
Clover Farms Whole MIlk
1/2 Gallon
Cover Farms Skim Milk
1/2 Gallon
Creme Fraiche
Elmhurst Almond Milk
Elmhurst Oat Milk
32 oz
Farm Eggs
1 dozen
LaFermiere Yogurt - Orange Blossom Honey
LaFermiere Yogurt - Peach Apricot
LaFermiere Yogurt - Plain
LaFermiere Yogurt - Vanilla Bean
Plugra European Butter
1 lb
Ronnybrook Chocolate Milk
Dry Goods
00 Flour
2.2 lb
Anchovies
Balsamoba
Black Rice
1 lb
Bucatini
1lb
Candele
Capers in Salt
90 grams
Caserecci
Cicerchia
Dry Blackbeans
1 lb
Dry Borlotti Beans
1 lb
Dry Cannelini Beans
1 lb
Dry Chickpeas
1 lb
Dry Cicerchia
1 lb
Dry Lentils
1 lb
Dry Porcini
50 grams
Durum, Semola Rimacinata Flour
2.2 lb
Eucalyptus Honey
Fagiolo Nero
Fagiolo Borlotto
Fagiolo Cannellino
Farro
1 lb
Farro Diocco Perlato
Foglie Di Cappero
Fusilli
1lb
Gemellini
Gluten Free Flour
2.2 lb
Greek Orzo
1 lb
Guianduja Spread
Hazelnuts
1/2 lb
Linguini
1lb
Mezze Rigatoni
1lb
Orzo Perlato
Peperoncini
Pine Nuts
Pistachio Spread
Red Rice
1 lb
Sea Salt
7 ounces
Sedani
Sirk Della Subia
Spaghetti
1lb
Sundried Tomato
1/2 lb
Ziti
1lb
Ceriello Marinara Sauce
Ceriello Puttanesca Sauce
Ceriello Vodka Sauce
Ceriello Mushroom Sauce
Fillets Of Anchovies in OO
Laudemio Olive Oil
Keros EVOO
Villa Manodori Balsamico
Keros Edafos EVOO
Keros EVOO 3L
Edafos EVOO 3L
Ancient Fooda Greek Mountain EVOO
Ancient Foods Greek Coastal EVOO
Ancient Foods Crete Thyme
Ancient Foods Greek Forest Honey
Ancient Foods Thyme Greek Honey
Ancient Foods Ilia Honey
Ancient Foods Irini Honey
Ancient Foods Greek Sage Tea
Ancient Foods Greek Chamomile Tea
Ancient Foods Greek Mountain Tea
Pappardelle
La Panzanella Crackers
Caperberries
Dry Porcini
Amaro Almond Spread
Pienolo tomatoes
Sundried tomatoes
yellow tomatoes
Pomodorini
Lady Fingers
Molino Polenta Classica
Caputo Semolina Flour
Riviera Ligure EVOO
Miguel and Valentino Winter White Truffle Oil
Sabatino White truffle oil
Attina sliced chilies
Bar Olives
Bar Cherries
Bleu Cheese Olives
Dirty Martini Mix
Timeless French Green Lentils
Nettuno Colatura
Pastene Instant Polenta
Sour Cherries in Syrup
Rustichella Basilco
Rustichella Olive
Fagiolo Cannellino
Nocciole
Cece
Rustichella Arrabbiata
Rustichella Pesto alla Genovese
Chestnut honey
Rustichella Anchovies
Olio Verde Olive Oil
Agrumato Orange Olive Oil
Agrumato Lemon Olive Oil
Pojer&Sandri Red Wine Vinegar
Pojer&Sandri White Wine Vinegar
Cerignola Olives (Copy)
1 lb
Leonardi White Balsamic
Leonardi Balsamic
Leonardi Balsamic Crema
Mugolio Balsamic Glaze
Antichi Colli Aceto Balsamico
Taralli with Rainsins
Taralli with Fennel
Taralli
Lady Fingers
Nicoli Polenta
Pomodorino Giallo
Molino Semola
Frutti di bosco
Bella di Cerignola
Ferrero Cocoa Easter Eggs
Ferrero Hazelnut Easter Eggs
Benza Olive Taggiasche
Caravaglio Capers
Lunardi Truffle Honey
Laudemio Small Olive OIl
Oregano Branch
GDN Pomodori
GDN Bucatini
GDN Linguinie
GDN Rigatoni
GDN Fusilli
Sa Fregula Sarda
Salt and Pepper Crostini
Acquerello Rice
CaLadal Non Saba
Langhe Barolo Vinegar
Bonomo Capers in Salt
Bonomo Capers in Oil
San Pietro Truffle Honey
San Pietro Truffle Salt
Casale Polenta Blanca
Casale Polenta Porchini
Casale Polenta
Casale Truffle Risotto
LaPasta Truffle Pasta
LaPasta Egg Pasta
GDN Papperdelle
Cantuccini Toscani
Cantuccini Cioccolato
La Pasta Saffron Tagliatelle
La Pasta Di Aldo Pappardelle
La Pasta di Aldo Pappardelle
Cantuccini Arancia Candita Deseo
Casale Truffle Risotto
Casale Polenta Bianca Castagne
Salumi
Bresaola
1 lb - Air Dried Beef
Cacciatorini Salame
1 lb -Small Rustic Salame
Coppa
1 lb - Spicy Air Dried Pork Shoulder
Finocchiona Salame
1 lb - Fennel Salame
Mortadella
1 lb - Delicate Pork Roll, Pistachio, Black Pepper
Prosciutto di Parma
1 lb - Cured and Dried Ham from Parma
House Sweet Coppa
House Culatello
Speck
Nduja
Hot Sopressata
3 Coarse Restaurant Week
4 Coarse Restaurant Week
Antipasti
Paste
Entree
Dolce
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Chef Stefanelli is curating a shopping and dining experience highlighting fine wine, artisanal pastas, specialty snacks, preserves, and more favorites guests have enjoyed at our flagship at the Wharf. Georgetown is designed to deliver the finest in Italian gastronomy in an inviting neighborhood space.
1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007