Italian

Officina

1,065 Reviews

$$

1120 Maine Avenue SW

Washington, DC 20024

Order Again

Cafe Pasta

Tagliatelle

$22.00

Shenandoah Valley Lamb Ragu. Soffritto. Pecorino.

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$21.00

Ricotta Gnocchi. Tomato. Basil. Fior di Latte. Parmigiano.

Lasagne Bolognese

$22.00

Spinach Pasta. Pork & Veal Bolognese. Béchamel. Ricotta.

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Spaghetti alla Chitara. Black Pepper. Parmesan.

Bucatini Carbonara

$22.00

Bucatini. Pancetta. Black Pepper. Sunny Side Egg. Chives.

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Officina [oh · fee · she · nah], or “workshop,” is an Italian-inspired culinary collective from Chef Nicholas Stefanelli. Officina seeks to bring the very best of Italian gastronomy to Washington, D.C. We look forward to welcoming guests to each of our three, distinct locations – District Wharf, Georgetown, and Downtown – for a range of unique experiences that capture the essence of Italy. From sunset cocktails atop our Wharf location’s stunning Terazza to weekday lunch on the go Downtown, or an afternoon spent in Georgetown pursuing our selection of Italian delicacies to take home and cook a meal in your own kitchen.

1120 Maine Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20024

