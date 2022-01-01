Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Officine Buona Forchetta Liberty Station

1,670 Reviews

$$

2865 Sims Road

San Diego, CA 92106

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Bruna Pizza
Nicola Pizza

Antipasti

Artichokes

$16.00

Garlic and Fresh Herbs

Bruschettone

$13.00

Cherry tomatoes with Garlic and Basil

Burrata Caprese

$17.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Side of Marinara

Eggplant Tortino

$14.00

Eggplant in marinara and Stracciata Cheese

Focaccia

$6.00

With rosemary and Salt

Montanare

$13.00

Fried Pizza Bites Pesto, Marinara, Ricotta

Polpettine

$13.00

Beef and Pork with bread crumbs and cheese in a tomato sauce.

Tagliere Misto

$20.00

Cold cuts and cheeses board

Zuppa Del Giorno

$9.00

Cucina Vegana

Vegan Rigatoni Pesto

$18.00

Insalata Vegana

$13.00

Baby spinach, chick peas, cranberry, quinoa, balsamic dressing.

Vegan Penne Al Funghi

$18.00

Mushrooms sauce with Garlic and fresh parsley.

Tagliere Vegano

$18.00

Grilled vegetables, marinated artichokes, olives. Serves 2 people.

Desserts

Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Coffee

$3.00

Delizia

$10.00

Homemade Cheesecake with mixed berries jam

Millefoglie

$10.00

Pannacotta

$10.00

Straccetti

$14.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

comp pannacotta

Insalate

Beet Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, beets, lentils, goat cheese, parmesan, balsamic dressing.

Fattore

$10.00

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, walnuts and shaved parmigiano. Balsamic Dressing.

Sottoterra

$13.00

Carrots, fennel, parsnip, onions, mixed greens, goat cheese. Garlic, mustard vinaigrette.

Toscana

$14.00

Chicken breast, pine nuts, goat cheese, spinach, balsamic dressing.

Radicchio Salad

$14.00

Radicchio, cauliflower salad, salame piccante, pine nuts, basil, ricotta salata. Currant vinaigrette.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Alfredo

$10.00

Kid's Amatriciana

$11.00

Kid's Arrabbiata

$10.00

Kid's Bolognese

$12.00

Kid's Buona Forchetta

$10.00

Kid's Butter

$8.00

Kid's Cacio e Pepe

$10.00

Kid's Carbonara

$12.00

Kid's Marinara

$9.00

Kid's Olive Oil

$8.00

Kid's Pesto

$11.00

Kid's Pink Sauce

$10.00

Kid's Plain

$8.00

Kid’s Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Pizza Kid's Cheese Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Pizza Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$1.20Out of stock

Pasta

Alfredo

$14.00

Amatriciana

$18.00

Tomato sauce, guanciale (pork), onions, pecorino cheese

Arrabbiata

$14.00

Tomato sauce, basil, spicy Italian chili, onions, garlic.

Bolognese

$19.00

Ground Angus beef and tomato sauce ragu'

Buona Forchetta

$17.00

Cream, egg, parmigiano, spicy marinara, black pepper.

Butter

$10.00

Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

Cream, pecorino cheese and black pepper

Carbonara

$19.00

Egg, pecorino cheese and guanciale (pork)

Due Pomodori Vegan

$17.00

Tomato sauce, garlic and basil with fresh cherry tomatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Eggplants, tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, basil, eggs, flour

Lasagna

$20.00

Bolognese sauce (beef), parmigiano, mozzarella, besciamella

Lasagna Vegetariana Gluten Free

$20.00

Gluten Free. Carrots, asparagus, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella.

Marinara

$14.00

Oil and Garlic

$11.00

Olive Oil

$10.00

Pasta Plain

$10.00

Pesto

$19.00

Parmigiano, EVOO, basil, pine nuts, touch of cream.

Pink sauce

$15.00

Creamy tomato sauce

Puttanesca

$15.00

Spicy tomato sauce, olives, capers, onions, garlic, anchovies, oregano

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Pizze

Agnese

$22.00

Gorgonzola, smoked prosciutto, parmigiano, walnuts, arugola, spicy honey.

Aldo Pizza

$19.00

Provola cheese, pancetta (pork), egg, truffle oil.

Alessandro Pizza

$22.00

Provola cheese, sausage, prosciutto cotto, porcini.

Alexa Pizza

$18.00

Provola cheese, fennel sausage, rapini.

Amanda Fried Pizza

$17.00

Provola cheese, ricotta, prosciutto di parma. (FRIED PIZZA)

Andrea Pizza

$17.00

Provola cheese, roasted potatoes, sausage, parmigiano.

Angela Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, spicy salame calabrese.

Ascanio Fried Calzone

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pancetta, provola cheese (FRIED CALZONE).

Augusta Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, grape tomatoes.

Barbara Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella di bufala, provola cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano.

Bruna Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, spicy salame.

Caterina Pizza

$18.00

Brie, smoked salmon, grape tomatoes, mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Claudia

$22.00

Pancetta (pork), brie, arugula, provola cheese, truffle oil.

Daniela Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, Bufalo mozzarella, brie, smoked prosciutto

Darrell Calzone Fried

$17.00

FRIED CALZONE Ham, mushrooms, ricotta cheese

Enzo

$17.00

Rapini, olives, potatoes, onions VEGAN

Ezio Calzone

$19.00

Mozzarella, Brie, prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano

Focaccia

$6.00

With rosemary and Salt

Gabriele Pizza

$17.00

Spinach, porcini, grape tomatoes VEGAN

Gemma Pizza

$18.00

Bufalo mozzarella, ricotta, shrimps, grape tomatoes

GF Pizza Dough Uncooked Gluten Free

$6.00

Giulia Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, spicy salame, onions, sausage, bell peppers, spicy honey

Giuseppe Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella, porcini, spicy salame, arugula, parmigiano

Guido Pizza

$17.00

Potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini VEGAN

India Calzone

$16.00

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella, grape tomatoes

Isabella Pizza

$18.00

Bufalo mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, goat cheese

Jackson

$17.00

Artichokes, arugula, grape tomatoes, onions, olives VEGAN

Jeff Fried Pizza

$17.00

Provola, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, arugula

Jim

$22.00

Smoked Salmon, provola, olives, capers, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes

Juna

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, spicy honey

Kira Calzone

$17.00

Mozzarella, fennel sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce

Levi Pizza

$18.00

Bufalo Mozzarella, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes

Lina

$19.00

Pepperoni, spicy nduja, mozzarella, stracciata cheese, spicy honey

Luigina

$22.00

Porcini, provola, prosciutto, truffle oil

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Marinara Pizza

$11.00

Marisa Pizza

$18.00

Martina

$19.00

Michelle Pizza

$17.00

Nicola Pizza

$19.00

Pacchiatella Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Piera Pizza

$17.00

Pizza Al Metro

$45.00

Pizza Kid's Cheese Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Pizza Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$1.20Out of stock

Puttanesca Pizza

$15.00

Rebecca Fried Pizza

$17.00

Regina Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Sergio Pizza

$19.00

Sofia Pizza

$17.00

Teepoo Pizza

$17.00

Vittoria

$17.00

Sides

1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Prosciutto Side

$6.00

Rapini w/Roasted Garlic

$6.00

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Of Bread

$1.00

Side Of Sausage

$4.00

Side Of Salmon

$9.00

Small Side of Marinara

$3.00

Small Side of Pesto

$3.00

Small Side of Bolognese

$5.00

Large side of Marinara

$6.00

Large side of Bolognese

$10.00

Side of 3 Shrimps

$8.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Side Pasta Burro

$6.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Side of sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side Pasta Butter

$6.00

Side Pasta Olio

$6.00

Side Pasta Plain

$6.00

Side Ricotta

$3.00

Side Porcini Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Burrata

$6.00Out of stock

Side of Veggies

$5.00

Side 2 Meatballs

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Burrata

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2865 Sims Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery
Officine Buona Forchetta image
Officine Buona Forchetta image

Map
