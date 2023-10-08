Offsides Sports Bar & Grill
680 S Eastwood Dr
Woodstock, IL 60098
Wings
Signature Grilled
Food
KICKOFF
Basket of Fries
Add cheese for .75 / Add chili & cheese for 1.50
Basket of Tots
Add cheese for .75 / Add chili & cheese for 1.50
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese bites, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara
Chicken Tenders
Served w/ BBQ, honey mustard or ranch and a side of fries
Chips & Dip
Warm totilla chips served w/ nacho cheese or salsa. Sub guacomole for $2.00
Fried Mushrooms
Served w/ ranch
Greek Cheese Fries
Fries topped w/ oregano, garlic, black pepper & crumbled feta cheese
Green Bean Fries
Beer-battered fried green beans served w/ ranch or chipotle ranch
House Baked Pretzels
Served with beer cheese or spicy mustard
Mini Corn Dogs
Served w/ nacho cheese or honey mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Served w/ marinara
Onion Rings
Served w/ ranch
Pizza Puff
Served w/ marinara
Potato Skins
Topped w/ cheddar cheese & bacon. Serverd with sour cream.
Queso Dip
Served w/ warm tortilla chips.
Tailgate Taters
Tator tots smothered in chili & cheese. Topped w/ sour cream & bacon
Tex-Mex Egg Rolls
Chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onions & melted cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.
Touchdown Taster - for 2
Chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, mini corn dogs, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, & green bean fries. Served w/ BBQ, ranch, chipotle ranch & bleu cheese.
Touchdown Taster - for 4
Chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, mini corn dogs, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, & green bean fries. Served w/ BBQ, ranch, chipotle ranch & bleu cheese.
HOMERUN HITTERS
Chicken Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak w/ grilled onions & green peppers. Served with warm tortillas, sour cream & salsa.
Steak Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak w/ grilled onions & green peppers. Served with warm tortillas, sour cream & salsa.
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla loaded w/ a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, green peppers & tomato. Served w/ sour cream & salsa. Add chicken for $3.00 / Add steak for $5.00
Taco Trio
Your choice of 3 pork (topped w/ coleslaw), 3 chicken (lettuce, tomato, cheese) or 3 tacos (onion, tomato, jalepeno, chipotle ranch). Served w/ chips & salsa. (no mixing please)
Fried Chicken Dinner
4 piece savory fried chicken served w/ potato wedges & coleslaw
IN THE CUP
SALADS
BLT Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato & croutons served with ranch dressing. Add chicken for $3.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons served with Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $3.00
Garden Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrots & croutons served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $3.00
Greek Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrots, pepperoncini, black olives, croutons & feta cheese served with balsamic dressing. Add chicken for $3.00
Offsides Chopped Salad
Romaine & iceburg lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-broiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served with balsamic dressing.
Side Salad
Steak Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrots, croutons & steak cooked to your liking. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & served with your choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES
Buffalo Chicken Sand.
Crispy chicken breast smothered in hot sauce topped w/ provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion, served w/ ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sand.
Breaded chicken breast topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese served on garlic bread
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch.
Grilled Cheese
A melted blend of American & provolone cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon or ham for 2.00
Gyro Sand.
Served on a toasted pita bread w/ onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce.
Italian Beef
Tender slices of beef served on French bread w/ au jus.
Meatball Sand.
Homemade meatballs topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese served on garlic bread.
NY Strip Steak
NY strip steak cooked to your liking w/ provolone cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms. Served on toasted French bread
Offsides Chicken Sand.
Beer-battered chicken breast topped w/ ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & ranch.
Philly Steak Sand.
Tender slices of shaved beef w/ grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Pulled Pork Sand.
Slow-cooked pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun & topped w/ onion rings.
Reuben Sand.
Tender slices of corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island served on grilled rye bread.
Southwest Chicken Sand.
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle ranch.
Triple Play BLT
Crispy bacon stacked high w/ lettuce, tomato & mayo.
WRAPS
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or cripsy chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olives, feta cheese & Italian dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Steak Wrap
Flame-grilled NY Strip Steak, grilled onions, green peppers, sauteed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.
HOT DOGS
BURGERS
Black & Bleu Burger
Topped w/ blackened spice, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato.
Cheeseburger
Topped w/ lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese
Double Play Burger
Topped w/ BBQ pulled pork & onion rings served on a pretzel bun.
Gyro Burger
Topped w/ gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomato & onion.
Hamburger
Mac & Cheese Burger
Topped w/ homemade mac & cheese & tomato.
Offsides Burger
Topped w/ bacon, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese
Patty Melt
Topped w/ american cheese & grilled onions, served on grilled rye bread.
Reuben Burger
Topped w/ corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island & Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread.
Shroom & Swiss Burger
Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, & Swiss cheese.
Slider Trio
Southwest Burger
Topped w/ bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle ranch.
NACHOS
Pulled Pork Nachos
Warm tortilla chips loaded w/ pulled pork, baked beans, nacho cheese & topped with coleslaw.
Bases Loaded Nacho Platter
Warm tortilla chips loaded w/ chili, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalepenos, nacho cheese & sour cream. Add chicken for $3.00 or Steak for $5.00
Gyro Nachos
Warm tortilla chips loaded w/ gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce & sprinkled with feta cheese.
PIZZA
BYO Pizza 9"
BYO Pizza 12"
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"
BBQ base, grilled chicken, grilled onions & bacon.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 9"
BBQ base, grilled chicken, grilled onions & bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"
Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken & red onions.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 9"
Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken & red onions.
Garbage Pizza 12"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, jalepenos & sliced tomatoes.
Garbage Pizza 9"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, jalepenos & sliced tomatoes.
Gyro Pizza 12"
Olive oil base, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese.
Gyro Pizza 9"
Olive oil base, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese.
Reuben Pizza 12"
Garlic butter base w/ corned beef, sauerkraut & drizzled w/ 1000 Island.
Reuben Pizza 9"
Garlic butter base w/ corned beef, sauerkraut & drizzled w/ 1000 Island.
TACKLE BOX
Fish Dinner
Four pieces of beer-battered cod served w/ tartar sauce and a side of coleslaw.
Fish Sandwich
Beer-battered cod topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served w/ tartar sauce and sliced pickles.
Shrimp Basket
Eight breaded shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce and a side of coleslaw.
Tuna Melt
Chunk tuna topped w/ melted American cheese on grilled rye bread served w/ sliced pickles.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chunk tuna served on toasted rye bread with lettuce, tomato & sliced pickles.
PLANT-BASED
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla loaded w/ Daiya cheese, grilled onions, green peppers & tomatoes. Add impossible burger or Impossible sausage for $5.00
Wrap
Your choice of Impossible burger or Impossible sausage w/ grilled onions, green peppers & Daiya cheese. Served w/ fries.
Potato Skins
Topped w/ Daiya cheese, grilled onions & green peppers. Add Impossible burger or Impossible sausage for $5.00
Impossible Burger 1/4 lb.
Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries. Add Daiya cheese for $3.00
Impossible Burger 1/2 lb.
Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries. Add Daiya cheese for $3.01
Pizza 9"
Pizza 12"
KIDS MENU
EXTRAS
Welcome to Woodstock's favorite Sports Bar! Family-owned and been in business for almost 20 years! Thank you for supporting local! We appreciate your business.
