Ofori's World Cuisine 982 Main Street

982 Main Street

Peekskill, NY 10566

Food

Apps

JALISCO QUESADILLA

$11.00

COCONUT SHRIMPS

$13.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

QUESO BLANCO DIP

$11.00

GUACAMOLE

$13.00Out of stock

Soups

LOBSTER BISQUE

$13.00

Entrees

RED SNAPPER

$30.00

OMG BURGER

$17.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.00

GHANACHANGA

$12.00

Tacos

TACOS

Sides

FRIED OKRA

$5.00

STEAK CUT FRIES

$5.00

VEGGIE MEDLEY

$5.00

JOLLOF RICE

$6.00

JALAPENO RICE

$6.00

RICE AND PEAS

$6.00

FRIED TOSTONES

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

FRIED RICE

$7.00

International

JERK CHICKEN

$15.00Out of stock

Adabraka Kenkey

Kids Menu

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

PASTA QUESO

$8.00

KIDSADILLA

$8.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.00

KID WINGS

$8.00

Salads

Caesar

$13.00

Oforis

$11.00

Pasta

Penne Vodka

$17.00

Spag Carbonara

$17.00

Dessert

Lemon Leche

$10.00

Cocktails/Beverages

Signature Cocktails

Oro Rojo

$15.00

Rosemary Martini

$15.00

Smoke Cucumber

$15.00

Ofori's Manhattan

$15.00

Frida Khalo

$15.00

Caribbean Crazy

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$13.00

Passion Pina Colada

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sangria

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Draft Beer

Warsteiner

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Captain Lawremce

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Wine

Red Wine

$12.00

White Wine

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Vodka

House

$10.00

Absolute

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Clase Azul Repo 1oz

$35.00

Clase Azul Repo 2oz

$45.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 1oz

$35.00

Don Julio 1942 2oz

$45.00

Altos Blanco

$13.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$14.00

Gin

Beefeater

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

The Botanist

$14.00

Rum

House

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bombo

$13.00

Zacapa

$14.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Jameson

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Powers

$13.00

House Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Jefferson's VSB

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Buchanan's

$15.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$15.00

Remmy Martin

$14.00

Sorabi Liquor

Bottle

$80.00

Shot

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

982 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

