OG Delights 18 burnettown loop warrenville, sc 29851

No reviews yet

18 Burnette Town Loop

Burnettown, SC 29851

Smoothies

Green Delight

$7.99+

Delicious and healthy avocado and spinach smoothie!

Morning Delight

$7.99+

Our Refreshing Wake-Up Smoothie!

Chocolate Delight

$7.99+

Our rich chocolate delight!

Blueberry Delight

$7.99+

Our Smooth, Rich Blue Blueberry Delight!

Strawberry Delight

$7.99+

Our Smooth, Rich Strawberry Delight!

Banana Delight

$7.99+

One of our House Favorites, The Sweet Banana Delight!

Build Your Own

$4.99+

Create your very own delight! Choose at least 1 Fruit Base and 1 Liquid and mix and match the rest!

Food

Chicken and Waffles

$8.50+

Our Crispy Chicken and Waffle Skewers! Comes with maple syrup. Add extra syrup or a glaze as well!

Chicken

$8.50+

Just our crispy chicken on a skewer!

Waffles

$7.00+

16 OZ Combo Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles 16 OZ

$6.50

24 OZ Combo Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles 24 OZ

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Providing Delicious and Refreshing Smoothies to Balance the Mind, Body, and Spirit.

18 Burnette Town Loop, Burnettown, SC 29851

Directions

