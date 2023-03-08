OG Zaza 1595 MN-36
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1595 MN-36, Roseville, MN 55113
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen - POTLUCK at Rosedale Center
4.8 • 242
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant