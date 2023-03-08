A map showing the location of OG Zaza 1595 MN-36View gallery

OG Zaza 1595 MN-36

review star

No reviews yet

1595 MN-36

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

LIL RONI
OG PIZZA
BIG AZZ BREAD STICK

OG ZAZA

PIZZA

LIL RONI

LIL RONI

$16.00

MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, CHILI FLAKES, PARM BLEND, TOMATO SAUCE

SICILIAN

SICILIAN

$16.50

FONTINA, SAUSAGE, SHISHITO PEPPERS, OREGANO, TOMATO SAUCE

FREDO

FREDO

$17.00

CRISPY CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, SWEET PEPPERS, PARM, BLEND, ALFREDO, TOMATO SAUCE

PARMA

PARMA

$17.50

PROSCUITTO, ARUGULA, GORGONZOLA, MOZZARELLA, HOT HONEY

THE MEATBALL

THE MEATBALL

$16.50

MEATBALL, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, TOMATO SAUCE

CARBONARA

CARBONARA

$16.00

ITALIAN BACON, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, PECORINO, BLACK PEPPER, YOLK SAUCE

FAT JOE

FAT JOE

$15.50

MOZZARELLA, PARM BELND, SALAMI, ONION, OLIVE, TOMATO SAUCE

TRUFFLE SHROOMS

TRUFFLE SHROOMS

$18.50

SHROOMS, FONTINA, PICKLED ONIONS, TRUFFLE, PARM BLEND

OG PIZZA

OG PIZZA

$15.00
ITALIAN JOB

ITALIAN JOB

$18.00Out of stock

OIL, GARLIC, SHAVED BEEF, ONIONS & PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA, PARM BLEND, GARLIC AOILI

OTHERS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00
SPUMONI ICE CREAM

SPUMONI ICE CREAM

$8.00
BIG AZZ BREAD STICK

BIG AZZ BREAD STICK

$6.00

Candy Bar

$3.00

DRINKS

COKE

COKE

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00
ORANGE

ORANGE

$2.00
WATER

WATER

$2.00

Chowly Open Item (do not delete)

Chowly Notes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1595 MN-36, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Adam's Soul To Go
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen - POTLUCK at Rosedale Center
orange star4.8 • 242
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Burger Dive Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Obachan & Chickpea
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Baldamar
orange starNo Reviews
1642 County Rd B2 W. Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1661 W County Road B2 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston