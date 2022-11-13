Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ogeis Grill 293 Muddy Branch Rd

No reviews yet

293 Muddy Branch Rd

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Appetizers

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Crispy premium flavorful large portion.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 Battered Mozzarella sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$6.99

Mild home style hummus served with 2 toasted Greek pita.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Breaded chicken tenderloin served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp

$8.99

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp

$8.99

6 Crispy butterfly jumbo shrimps served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Served with sour cream and mild Pico de Gallo.

Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Served with sour cream and mild Pico de Gallo.

Extra Veggies (Hummus)

$2.00

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

6 Pc.

6 Pc.

$8.99
10 Pc.

10 Pc.

$13.99

Fried jumbo chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce

15 Pc.

15 Pc.

$19.50

Fried jumbo chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce

20 Pc.

20 Pc.

$25.99

Fried jumbo chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$8.50

Lamb and Beef Gyro

$9.50

Salads

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast served on fresh cut Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons & Parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad & Pita

Greek Salad & Pita

$8.50

$8.50

Fresh cut Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Pita, side of house vinaigrette & Tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad & Pita

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad & Pita

$11.99

$11.99

Char grilled chicken kabob on Greek Salad.

Persian Chicken Kabob Salad

Persian Chicken Kabob Salad

$13.99

$13.99

Skewer of Persian style chicken kabob with house salad, side roasted tomatoes, onions & green pepper, served with side Pita and cucumber sauce.

Persian Kobideh Salad

$13.99

Skewer of Persian style Kobideh kabob with house salad, side roasted tomatoes, onions & green pepper, served with side Pita and cucumber sauce.

Persian Beef Kabob Salad

$17.50

Skewer of Persian style tender beef kabob with house salad, side roasted tomatoes, onions & green pepper, served with side Pita and cucumber sauce.

Sandwiches

5oz. Hamburger

5oz. Hamburger

$7.50

$7.50

100% Angus beef cooked to your order, served with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilled onions, pickles, hot peppers, mushrooms$ or fried eggs$.

5 oz. Cheeseburger

5 oz. Cheeseburger

$8.50

$8.50

100% Angus beef cooked to your order, served with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilled onions, pickles, hot peppers, mushrooms$ or fried eggs$, American or Provolone cheese.

5 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger

5 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

$10.50

100% Angus beef cooked to your order, served with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilled onions, pickles, hot peppers, mushrooms$ or fried eggs$, American or Provolone cheese, & 2 slices of bacon.

B.L.T. Sandwich

B.L.T. Sandwich

$6.00

$6.00

Toasted white or wheat bread served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, optional fried egg$, American or Provolone cheese$.

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

$8.00

Smoked turkey breast thin slices served (cold grilled) on toasted white, wheat bread slice, sub roll or wrap with your choice of toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilles onions, pickles, hot peppers, American or Provolone cheese, optional bacon$, or fired egg$.

Steak & Cheese Sub/Wrap

Steak & Cheese Sub/Wrap

$11.99

$11.99

5 oz. Marinated steak cooked Ohilly style topped with your choice of American or Provolone cheese, served with your favorite toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, hot peppers, mushrooms$, green pepper$, bacon$, fried egg$.

Chicken & Cheese Sub/Wrap

Chicken & Cheese Sub/Wrap

$9.00

$9.00

5 oz.Marinated chicken tenders grilled Philly style topped with your choice of American or Provolone cheese, served with your favorite toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, hot peppers, mushrooms$, green pepper$, bacon$, fried egg$.

Buffalo Chicken Sub/Wrap

$9.00

Crispy chicken tenders basted in mild or hot buffalo sauce & topped with your favorite toppings, & ranch or blue cheese.

Vegan Vegetarian Sub/Wrap

Vegan Vegetarian Sub/Wrap

$8.00

$8.00

Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions onions & your favorite toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers.

Kabobs

Persian Chicken Kabob

$14.50

Skewer of marinated chicken chunk char grilled & served with roasted vegetables, side Pita and cucumber sauce on Basmati rice or mix of rice and side salad$, optional skewer of extra skewer of chicken$, Kobideh$, or beef$.

Persian Kobideh Kabob

$13.99

2 Skewers of marinated minced Halal beef served with roasted tomatoes, side Pita and cucumber sauce served over Basmati rice or mix of rice and side salad$, optional skewer of extra skewer of chicken$, Kobideh$, or beef$.