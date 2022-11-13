- Home
Ogeis Grill 293 Muddy Branch Rd
293 Muddy Branch Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Appetizers
Fries
Crispy premium flavorful large portion.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Battered Mozzarella sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Hummus & Pita
Mild home style hummus served with 2 toasted Greek pita.
Chicken Tenders
3 Breaded chicken tenderloin served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Crispy Jumbo Shrimp
6 Crispy butterfly jumbo shrimps served with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and mild Pico de Gallo.
Beef Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and mild Pico de Gallo.
Extra Veggies (Hummus)
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Salads
Chicken Caesar
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on fresh cut Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons & Parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad & Pita
Fresh cut Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Pita, side of house vinaigrette & Tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad & Pita
Char grilled chicken kabob on Greek Salad.
Persian Chicken Kabob Salad
Skewer of Persian style chicken kabob with house salad, side roasted tomatoes, onions & green pepper, served with side Pita and cucumber sauce.
Persian Kobideh Salad
Skewer of Persian style Kobideh kabob with house salad, side roasted tomatoes, onions & green pepper, served with side Pita and cucumber sauce.
Persian Beef Kabob Salad
Skewer of Persian style tender beef kabob with house salad, side roasted tomatoes, onions & green pepper, served with side Pita and cucumber sauce.
Sandwiches
5oz. Hamburger
100% Angus beef cooked to your order, served with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilled onions, pickles, hot peppers, mushrooms$ or fried eggs$.
5 oz. Cheeseburger
100% Angus beef cooked to your order, served with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilled onions, pickles, hot peppers, mushrooms$ or fried eggs$, American or Provolone cheese.
5 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger
100% Angus beef cooked to your order, served with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilled onions, pickles, hot peppers, mushrooms$ or fried eggs$, American or Provolone cheese, & 2 slices of bacon.
B.L.T. Sandwich
Toasted white or wheat bread served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, optional fried egg$, American or Provolone cheese$.
Turkey & Cheese
Smoked turkey breast thin slices served (cold grilled) on toasted white, wheat bread slice, sub roll or wrap with your choice of toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, raw or grilles onions, pickles, hot peppers, American or Provolone cheese, optional bacon$, or fired egg$.
Steak & Cheese Sub/Wrap
5 oz. Marinated steak cooked Ohilly style topped with your choice of American or Provolone cheese, served with your favorite toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, hot peppers, mushrooms$, green pepper$, bacon$, fried egg$.
Chicken & Cheese Sub/Wrap
5 oz.Marinated chicken tenders grilled Philly style topped with your choice of American or Provolone cheese, served with your favorite toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, hot peppers, mushrooms$, green pepper$, bacon$, fried egg$.
Buffalo Chicken Sub/Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders basted in mild or hot buffalo sauce & topped with your favorite toppings, & ranch or blue cheese.
Vegan Vegetarian Sub/Wrap
Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions onions & your favorite toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers.
Kabobs
Persian Chicken Kabob
Skewer of marinated chicken chunk char grilled & served with roasted vegetables, side Pita and cucumber sauce on Basmati rice or mix of rice and side salad$, optional skewer of extra skewer of chicken$, Kobideh$, or beef$.
Persian Kobideh Kabob
2 Skewers of marinated minced Halal beef served with roasted tomatoes, side Pita and cucumber sauce served over Basmati rice or mix of rice and side salad$, optional skewer of extra skewer of chicken$, Kobideh$, or beef$.