Oggies--DeKalb Market
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Oggies is a handheld pasty and pie company, with all recipes unique to Oggies and all baked goods handmade with quality ingredients. Our handheld pies include Pasties, Sweetie Pies and other handheld pies. New varieties of sweet and savory pies are offered regularly.
Location
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201
