Oggies--DeKalb Market

445 Albee Square W

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Pasty
Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 4
Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 6

LUNCH 'N LATER PASTIES

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$11.00

black forest ham, eggs, gruyere, crispy applewood smoked bacon crumble, maple syrup, bechamel sauce

Pulled Pork Pasty

Pulled Pork Pasty

$11.00

kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack

Mediterranean Pasty

Mediterranean Pasty

$11.00

breaded eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, spinach, red peppers, fresh basil & garlic

Steak Fajita Pasty

Steak Fajita Pasty

$11.00Out of stock

seasoned steak, roasted onion & peppers, diced tomatoes, refried pinto beans, aged white cheddar, fresh cilantro

Steak 'n Shrooms

Steak 'n Shrooms

$11.00

seasoned steak, stout & lager style beer, gravy-simmered cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, rutabaga, black pepper

Summer Chicken

Summer Chicken

$11.00

Shredded chicken, carrots, peas, corn, onions and fresh thyme

Thai Veggie Curry

Thai Veggie Curry

$11.00

Massaman curry, with coconut milk, roasted broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, carrots, sweet potatoes and tofu

SWEETIE PIES

fresh blueberries, dried lavender, squeezed lemon, topped with homemade streusel
Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

$3.75

fuji apples, lightly sweetened and topped with Oggies streusel

Granny's Apple

Granny's Apple

$3.75

fuji apples, fresh ginger juice, cinnamon, lemon zest

Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$3.75

homemade chocolate fudge brownie surrounded by a gooey chocolate filling...yum!

Pineapple Passionfruit Meringue

Pineapple Passionfruit Meringue

$3.75Out of stock

pineapple passionfruit curd filling with creamy flame roasted meringue

S'mores Chocolate Truffle

S'mores Chocolate Truffle

$3.75

Oggies milk chocolate ganuche, with roasted marshmallows and graham crackers on the top AND bottom!

Spiced Peach

Spiced Peach

$3.75Out of stock

yellow peaches, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and anise

Strawberry Apple

Strawberry Apple

$3.75

seasonal strawberries, fresh Granny Smith apples, organic cane sugar, fresh lemon juice

Tart Cherry

Tart Cherry

$3.75

montmorency and morello cherries, almond paste, organic sugar

Texas Pecan

Texas Pecan

$3.75

crushed roasted pecans, caramelized sugar filling

Wild Blueberry Crumble

Wild Blueberry Crumble

$3.75Out of stock

wild blueberries, fresh lemon, cinnamon, lightly sweetened, Oggies crumble

COLD DRINKS

Spindrift-Grapefruit

Spindrift-Grapefruit

$2.00

Unsweetened sparkling water with real squeezed grapefruit

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Purified bottled water

Spindrift-Lemon/Limeade

Spindrift-Lemon/Limeade

$2.00

Unsweetened sparkling water with real squeezed lemon and lime

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Spindrift-Raspberry/Lime

Spindrift-Raspberry/Lime

$2.00

Unsweetened sparkling water with real squeezed raspberries and lime

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00

COLD COFFEE

RISE Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

RISE Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

PICK-A-PACK SWEETIE PIES

Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 4

Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 4

$14.00
Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 6

Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 6

$20.00
Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 12

Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 12

$39.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Oggies is a handheld pasty and pie company, with all recipes unique to Oggies and all baked goods handmade with quality ingredients. Our handheld pies include Pasties, Sweetie Pies and other handheld pies. New varieties of sweet and savory pies are offered regularly.

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

