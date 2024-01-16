Oggi's Pizza & Brewing Co.
1173 E19th Street
Upland, CA 91784
Appetizers
- Buffalo Cauliflower$7.99
Fresh cauliflower, lightly fried in our California Gold beer batter, tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with celery. Served with a side of our ranch.
- Crispy Sriracha Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts, Fresno chiles, shallots, green onions, & sesame seeds, tossed in a sriracha soy glaze.
- Garlic Knots$5.99+
Oggi's pizza dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & topped with parmesan, basil, & oregano, served with housemade marinara.
- Lemon Pepper Zucchini Sticks$12.99
Oggi's California Gold beer battered zucchini, zested with lemon pepper & served with our ranch.
- Lettuce Wraps$15.99
Marinated chicken breast, cashews, carrots, green onions, & wonton strips served with lettuce cups, housemade sesame soy sauce, & spicy mustard
- Loaded Fries$12.99
Oggi's seasoned fries, crispy bacon, green onions, melted mozzarella, & cheddar served with ketchup, & our ranch. Sub our housemade jalapeño cheese sauce.
- Oggi's Cheese Bites$8.99
Oggi's California Gold beer battered mozzarella cheese bites served with your choice of ranch or housemade marinara.
- Oggi's Stix$13.99
Oggi's pizza dough brushed with garlic olive oil, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, & parsley. Served with our ranch & housemade marinara. Additional toppings.
- Short Rib Nachos$13.99+
Braised beef short rib, avocado, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and our jalapeño cheese sauce over housemade tortilla chips with sour cream & adobo salsa. Option to sub blackened chicken breast.
Wings
- Boneless Wings$15.99
All white meat boneless wings tossed in one of our signature sauces, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and served with carrots, celery, and a side of our ranch dip
- 1lb Oggi's Famous Wings$15.99
Seasoned wings tossed in one of our signature sauces and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. Served with carrots, celery, and a side of our ranch dip. Two pounds or One pound.
- 2lb Oggi's Famous Wings$29.99
Seasoned wings tossed in one of our signature sauces and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. Served with carrots, celery, and a side of our ranch dip. Two pounds or One pound.
Salads
- Balsamic Chicken Salad$13.99+
Grilled chicken breast, candied walnuts, & gorgonzola cheese over spring mix with housemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Full or Half.
- Beet Salad$13.99+
Beets, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, & red onions over arugula with housemade poppyseed dressing. Full or Half.
- Blackened Santa Fe Chicken Salad$14.99+
Blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, gouda cheese, sweet corn, red bell peppers, green onions, cilantro, & crunchy tortilla strips over chopped iceberg with Santa Fe ranch dressing. Full or Half.
- California Cobb Salad$14.99+
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, & hard-boiled egg over spring mix with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Full or Half.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99+
Grilled chicken breast & shaved parmesan over romaine with housemade croutons & Caesar dressing. Full or Half.
- Garden Salad$9.99+
Spring mix, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, & housemade croutons with your choice of dressing. Full or Half.
- Mediterranean Delight Salad$14.99+
Herb marinated chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, & roasted red peppers over spring mix with housemade lemon herb Greek dressing. Full or Half.
- Oggi's Chopped Salad$12.99+
Pepperoni, black olives, tomato, mozzarella, & fresh basil over chopped iceberg with housemade Italian vinaigrette. Full or Half.
- Quinoa, Arugula and Avocado Salad$13.99+
Quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, feta cheese, & roasted red peppers over arugula, lightly dressed with lemon & olive oil. Full or Half.
- Salmon Citrus Salad$19.99+
Lightly breaded lemon pepper salmon, shallots, feta cheese, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, over spring mix & arugula with housemade poppyseed dressing. Full or Half.
Soups
Flatbreads
- California Club Flatbread$16.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, roasted garlic, tomatoes, lettuce, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil, drizzled with our ranch.
- Charcuterie Flatbread$18.99
Soppressata, Genoa salami, pancetta, pepperoni, green onions, mozzarella, & shredded parmesan with Oggi's pizza sauce.
- Italian Sausage Flatbread$16.99
Crumbled Italian sausage, green bell peppers, black olives, & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.
- Roasted Veggie Flatbread$14.99
Artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, roasted garlic, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil & drizzled with sweet balsamic glaze.
- Thai Chili Shortrib Flatbread$17.99
Braised short rib, cashews, red onions, red bell peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, & mozzarella, with housemade garlic olive oil & drizzled with Thai chili glaze.
Pizzas
- Pizza Your Way$14.99+
Starts with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
- BBQ Chicken$17.99+
Sweet goodness! Chicken breast, gouda cheese, red onion, cilantro & mozzarella with barbeque sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken$17.99+
Spicy marinated chicken breast, red onions, toasted sesame seeds, & mozzarella with housemade killer Louisiana-style buffalo sauce. Served with a side of our ranch.
- Five Cheese$17.99+
Fontina, parmesan, feta, goat, & mozzarella cheese with housemade garlic olive oil sauce.
- Margherita Classico$16.99+
Oggi's thin crust with Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil sauce.
- Oggi's Special$18.99+
Fan favorite! Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, tomato & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.
- Poblano & Sausage Pizza$17.99+
Crumbled Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted poblano, roasted red pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.
- Ricotta Pizza$16.99+
Ricotta, fresh garlic, basil, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil sauce. S
- The Meats Pizza$19.99+
Canadian bacon, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, salami, ham & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.
- The Veggie Pizza$16.99+
Sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, zucchini, black olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, red onions, pineapples, parsley, parmesan cheese, & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.
- Tri-Pepperoni$18.99+
For the pepperoni lover! Three types of pepperoni: traditional, bold, and cup & char with mozzarella and Oggi's pizza sauce.
Calzones
- Custom Calzone$16.99
Ricotta, mozzarella and fontina cheeses sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese & served with marinara. Additional toppings and Premium toppings.
- Traditional Calzone$13.99
IItalian salami, ham, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, and fontina cheeses sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese & served with marinara
Burgers
- Charred Avocado Bacon Burger$18.99
Applewood smoked bacon, fried jalapeño, charred avocado, tomato, cheddar, & arugula with bacon aioli on a brioche bun.
- Matador Burger$17.99
Roasted jalapeño peppers, avocado, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion, & spring mix with housemade spicy Cajun aioli on a brioche bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.99
Truffle bacon aioli, marinated portabella and button mushrooms, swiss cheese, tomato, & arugula on a brioche bun.
- Oggi's Ultimate Cheddar Cheese Burger$16.99
Double cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, & spring mix with housemade roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
- Parmesan Patty Melt$16.99
Sautéed red onions, cheddar, & Thousand Island dressing on sourdough parmesan toast
- Texas Burger$17.99
Bacon, crispy housemade onion strings, barbeque sauce, cheddar, tomato, & spring mix on a brioche bun.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Club$17.99
Marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & roasted shallot Greek yogurt aioli served on grilled sourdough bread.
- Meatball Hero$15.99
Oggi's signature meatballs, provolone cheese, & housemade marinara served on a warm hoagie roll.
- Nashville Hot Chicken$16.99
Spicy marinated fried chicken with pickled onion slaw, pickles, Nashville hot sauce, & shredded iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun.
- Oggi's Cuban Sandwich$17.99
Bourbon-glazed pulled pork, ham, provolone cheese, sliced pickles, & mustard served on a toasted hoagie roll.
- Philly Cheesesteak$17.99
Layers of thinly sliced steak, grilled red onions, green bell peppers, & swiss cheese served on a warm hoagie roll.
- Short Rib Sandwich$17.99
Oggi's Mcgarvey’s Scottish Ale braised short rib, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, & housemade dill horseradish aioli on ciabatta bread. Served with Oggi's McGarvey's Scottish Ale gravy.
Sliders
- Beef Sliders$16.49
Oggi's seasoned ground Angus beef patties, crispy onion strings, & American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Oggi's seasoned fries, lettuce, pickle slices, & tomato.
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$15.99
Buffalo fried chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, & celery. Served with a side of Oggi's seasoned fries, lettuce, pickle slices, & tomato.
- Pulled Pork Sliders$15.99
Tangy BBQ pulled pork & housemade coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Oggi's seasoned fries, lettuce, pickle slices, & tomato
- Quinoa Sliders$16.49
Quinoa & black bean patties, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, & roasted shallot Greek yogurt aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a side of sweet potato fries, spring mix blend, & tomato.
Entrees
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.99+
Oggi's California Gold beer battered cod fillets, served with seasoned fries, housemade coleslaw, & tartar sauce.
- Beer-Braised Short Ribs$22.99
Oggi's McGarvey's Scottish Ale braised short ribs & gravy, served with housemade garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed squash & zucchini.
- Chicken Piccata$20.99
Chicken breast sautéed in our housemade lemon butter mushroom cream sauce, tossed with capers, & served with spaghetti.
- Mediterranean Salmon Bowl$22.99
Lightly breaded lemon pepper salmon and quinoa salad with kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, & pickled red onions with a housemade yogurt dill sauce.
- Oggi's Fish Tacos$12.99+
Oggi's California Gold beer battered or grilled cod fillets, housemade coleslaw, & Cajun aioli in corn tortillas. Served with a side of pico de gallo & housemade tortilla chips.
- Shrimp Tacos$12.99+
Blackened shrimp, housemade coleslaw, avocado, pico de gallo, & cilantro in corn tortillas. Served with a side of pico de gallo, & housemade tortilla chips.
Pastas
- Chicken Alfredo$19.99
Creamy housemade garlic alfredo sauce over fettuccine, topped with chicken breast & parmesan. Sub: shrimp or salmon.
- Chicken Tequila$20.99
Tequila flambéed chicken breast sautéed with bell peppers & red onions over spinach pasta tossed with jalapeño lime cream sauce and cilantro. Sub: shrimp or salmon.
- Herb Crusted Salmon Limone$24.99
Italian herb crusted salmon served over housemade lemon butter cream sauce, capers, & spaghetti.
- Pesto Shrimp Pasta$22.99
Blackened shrimp, red bell peppers, red onions, parmesan, & garlic tossed in housemade creamy pesto sauce over angel hair pasta
- Sauteed Veggie Pasta$19.99
Our take on a pasta primavera. Artichoke hearts, broccoli, bell peppers, yellow squash, & cherry tomatoes over penne tossed with lemon cream sauce & garnished with parsley.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.99
Oggi's Family favorite! Our signature meatballs, housemade marinara, & spaghetti topped with parmesan cheese.
- Triple Layered Lasagna$17.99
Crumbled Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan cheeses with triple-layered imported lasagna noodles.
Kids
Desserts
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie Bake$8.99
Freshly baked chocolate chunk cookie served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
- Oggi's Cinnaknots$6.99+
Oggi’s dough deep-fried beignet-style, tossed in cinnamon sugar & drizzled with cream cheese icing.
- Oggi's Fabulous Brownie$7.99
Decadent triple chocolate brownie, topped with chocolate ganache & whipped cream. Make it a la mode.
- Old Fashioned Sundae$4.99+
Vanilla ice cream with a deluge of caramel or chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
1173 E19th Street, Upland, CA 91784