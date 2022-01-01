Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oh Brothers Restaurant

9521 US Hwy 31

Montague, MI 49437

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Brisket Spring Roll
Garlic Bread Balls

Starters

Brisket Spring Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Oh Brothers Smoked Wings

$13.00

Pork Rhinos

$7.00

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Garlic Bread Balls

$10.00

Chislic

$12.00

Nachos

$13.00

Salads and Soup

Apple Fennel Salad

$12.00

Bacon & Artichoke Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$5.50

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Entrees

Grilled NY Strip

$21.00

Bourbon Sirloin

$18.00

Bourbon Surf N Turf

$24.00

Oh Brothers Meatloaf

$15.00

Apple Brandied Pork Chop

$16.00

Pistachio Walleye

$20.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Cajun Pork Chops

$16.00

Fiesta Bowls

$13.00

Teriyaki Bowls

$13.00

Bourbon Shrimp

$22.00

Bourbon Chicken

$15.00

BBQ

Smoked Pulled Pork

$16.00

Beef Brisket

$22.00

Full Rack Oh Brothers Smokey Ribs

$27.00

Half Rack Oh Brothers Smokey Ribs

$20.00

Wing Entree

$17.00

Sandwiches

Walleye Reuben

$13.00

Brisket and BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sammich

$11.00

Alabama Chicken Bacon Club

$12.00

Fiesta Wrap

$13.00

Margherita Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Italian Grinder

$12.00

Brisket Grinder

$13.00

Supreme Grinder

$13.00

Burgers

Mushroom and Swiss Burgers

$13.00

The Set You on Fire

$13.00

Ermagerd It’s Berken Berger

$13.00

Slurrin Bourbon Burger

$13.00

Grilled Cheese "Burger"

$13.00

Fajita Black Bean

$12.00

Burger

$11.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Just Burger Patty No Sides No Bun

$8.00

Peanut Butter Burger

$13.00

Cuban Burger

$14.00

Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Cluck and Oink Pizza

$15.00

Philly Pizza

$15.00

Mediterranean

$15.00

Pulled Pork Pizza

$15.00

Baryard Pizza

$15.00

Italian Hawaiian

$15.00

Cuban Pizza

$15.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Pasta

Chicken, Bacon, Mac & Chs

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Mac

$14.00

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Philly Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Beef Tips

$15.00

Today's Specials

Stroganof

$14.00

Ham N Swiss

$11.00

EXTRAS

Extra Ranch $

$0.50

Extra Memphis $

$0.50

Extra Gold $

$0.50

Extra Tangy Vin $

$0.50

Extra Alabama Sauce $

$0.50

Extra Bourbon Sauce $

$0.75

Extra Tai Chili $

$0.75

Extra Terriyaki $

$0.50

Extra Side Maranara $

$2.50

Extra Bordelaise $

$2.00

Extra Country Gravy $

$2.00

Extra Pita Chips $

$2.50

Xtra Spin Dip No Pitas $

$6.00

Xtra 10,000 Sauce $

$0.50

Xtra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Xtra Caesar $

$0.50

Xtra Memphis Ranch $

$0.50

Extra French $

$0.50

Xtra Italian $

$0.50

Birthday Dessert To Go Fee $

$1.00

Xtra Tartar $

$0.50

Xtra Red Wine Vin$

$0.50

Xtra Honey Thyme Vin$

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Xtra Icing $

$2.00

Xtra Cup Of Icing $

$3.00

Xtra Sour Cream $

$0.50

Xtra Salsa$

$0.50

Xtra Bacon Jam$

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese $

$0.50

Xtra Buffalo Sauce $

$0.50

Xtra Th Island $

$0.50

1lb Brisket No Sides

$35.00Out of stock

Accompaniments

Roasted Red Skins

$3.50

Mashers

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$4.50

Chef Vegetable

$3.00

Small Caeser Salad

$3.00

Small House Salad

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Grilled Bun

$2.00

Cup Of Soup

$3.50

Applesauce

$3.00

Side of 3 Rolls$

$4.00

Side Of 1 Roll $

$1.50

Side Of Haystack Onions$

$3.50

Xtra Apple Brandy Sauce$

$3.50

Xtra Cherry Chutney $

$3.50

Side Of Jala Caps$

$3.00

Senior Fare

Senior Soup & Sand BLT

$8.00

Senior Soup & Sand Cuban

$8.50

Senior Personal Pizza

$8.00

Senior Meatloaf

$8.50

Senior Caesar

$6.00

Senior House

$6.00

Senior Walleye

$10.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Cinnamon Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Birthday Shortcake

Birthday Bread Pudding

Deep Fried Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Hummingbird Cake

$6.00

Blueberry Vodka Ice Cream

$6.00

Three Footers

Cowboy Chicken

$7.25

Kid Burger

$8.25

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Pasta w/Red Sauce

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Just Pasta, No Butter, No Sauce, No Flavor

$5.50

T Shirts, Hats, Hoodies

T Shirt

$15.00

T Shirt XXL and Up

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Hoodies

$35.00

Sauces

Memphis Btl

$6.00

Carolina Gold Btl

$6.00

Alabama Btl

$6.50

Tangy Vinegar Btl

$6.00

Thai Chili Btl

$8.00

Bourbon Btl

$8.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9521 US Hwy 31, Montague, MI 49437

Directions

