Oh Hey! Barbecue Crestwood 9540 Watson Road

review star

No reviews yet

9540 Watson Road

St. Louis, MO 63126

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Melt

$13.99

$13.99

Served with Pickled brussels, chipotle aioli, fried jalapeños with Choice of One Side

Dbl. Burger W/ White American Cheese and Bacon Jam

$13.99

$13.99

Served with B+B Pickles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

$14.99

Served with B+B Pickles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side


Apps/Salads

Burnt End Toasted Ravs

$12.99

$12.99

8 piece Toasted Ravioli: made with burnt end brisket, bestie sauce, veggies, and marjoram

Pimento Cheese Toasted Ravs

$12.99

$12.99

Deep-fried toasted raviolis stuffed with pimento cheese

Trashed Ribs Appetizer

$14.99

$14.99

Our trashed ribs are covered in a delicious sauce of your choosing—whether you like it sweet or a bit hot, or perhaps you want a little bit of each.

Chicken Wings

$14.99

$14.99

Hot sauce, sweet sauce, or dry rub—the wing app is tossed in a coating of your choice and comes with 6 wings.

Caesar Salad Half

$8.99

$8.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Ceaesar dressing: egg, parmesan cheese, anchovy, oil and lemon juice.

Caesar Salad Full

$13.99

$13.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Ceaesar dressing: egg, parmesan cheese, anchovy, oil and lemon juice.

BBQ Sammies

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

$13.99

Served with B+B Pickles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

$14.99

Served with B+B Pickles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Smoked Turkey Melt

$13.99

$13.99

Served with Pickled brussels, chipotle aioli, fried jalapeños with Choice of One Side

Dbl. Burger W/ White American Cheese and Bacon Jam

$13.99

$13.99

Served with B+B Pickles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Grilled Cheese & Smoked Tomato

$11.99

$11.99

Served with B+B Pickeles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

KC Burnt Ends Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

4 Bone Trash Rib + Potato Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Brisket Fatty Melt

$13.99

Meat by the Pound

Ribs Full Rack

$24.99Out of stock

Ribs Half Rack

$12.49

Pulled Pork 1 lb

$18.99

Pulled Pork Half lb

$9.99

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$4.99

Brisket 1 lb

$23.99

Brisket Half lb

$11.99

Brisket 1/4 lb

$6.99

KC Burnt Ends 1 lb

$23.99

KC Burnt Ends Half lb

$12.00

Turkey 1 lb

$17.99

Turkey Half lb

$8.99

Turkey 1/4 lb

$4.99

Trashed Ribs 1 lb

$24.99

Kids Menu

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Single Cheese Burger

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Sides

Beef Fat French Fries

$5.99

Pit Beans W/Bacon

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

White Cheddar Cracker Mac + Cheese

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Bulk Beef Fat French Fries

Bulk Pit Beans W/Bacon

Bulk Cole Slaw

Bulk Potato Salad

Bulk White Cheddar Cracker Mac + Cheese

Bulk Onion Rings

Side Caesar

$3.99

Bun

$2.00

Hawaiin Roll

$5.49

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.99

2 meat s, 2 sides, and rolls

Sweets

Brownie

$2.50

Brookie

$2.50

Gooey Butter

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9540 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63126

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

