Barbeque
Food Trucks

OH Mazing Potatoes and Que 5034 FM 2920

review star

No reviews yet

5034 FM 2920

Spring, TX 77388

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket & Sausage Stuffed Potato
Brisket Stuffed Potato
2 Meat Plate

OH' Mazing Potatoes

Brisket & Sausage Stuffed Potato

$20.00

Hickory smoked brisket and beef & garlic sausage grilled to perfection with cheddar cheese.

Brisket Stuffed Potato

$18.00

Hickory smoked brisket with cheddar cheese.

Chicken & Spinach Stuffed Potato

$20.00

Grilled chicken with fresh sautéed spinach drizzled in monterrey jack cheese & cheddar cheese.

Bacon Stuffed Potato

$18.00

Smoked hickory, maple, and peppered bacon with cheddar cheese melted throughout the entire potato.

Bacon and Chicken Potato

$20.00

Rib and Brisket Potato

$20.00

Vegetable Stuffed Potato

$15.00

Sautéed fresh mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli with melted gouda and cheddar cheese.

Rib Potato

$18.00

Plain Potato

$9.50

Sausage Potato

$18.00

Chicken and Broccoli Potato

$20.00

Chicken And Sausage

$20.00

Chicken Only Potato

$18.00

Pull Pork Potato

$18.00Out of stock

OH' Mazing Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

$17.50

2 Meat Plate

$20.00

3 Meat Plate

$22.00

4 Meat Plate

$25.00

OH' Mazing Sandwich Meal

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Lean Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Moist Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Mix Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Leg Quarter Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced Brisket and Sausage

$14.50Out of stock

Sliced Brisket and Chicken

$14.50

Sliced Brisket and Rib

$14.50

Chopped Brisket and Sausage

$14.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

OH' Mazing Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced Lean Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced Moist Sandwich

$10.00

Rib Sandwich

$10.00

Mixed Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Brisket and Sausage Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced Brisket and Chicken

$12.00

Rib and Sausage Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00+Out of stock

Rib And Sliced Brisket

$10.00

OH' Mazing Que

1 lb Lean Brisket

$25.00

1 lb Moist Brisket

$26.00

1 lbs Of Mixed Brisket

$26.50

1/2 lb Lean Brisket

$12.50

1/2 lb Moist Brisket

$13.00

1/2 lbs of Mixed Brisket

$13.50

1 lb Baby Back Ribs

$11.00

1/2 lbs. Baby Back Ribs

$5.50

1 lb Spare Ribs

$10.00

1/2 lb Pork Spare Ribs

$5.00

1 lb. Pull Pork

$21.00

1/2 lb. Pull Pork

$10.50

Beef & Garlic Sausage (1/2 Link)

$7.75

Beef & Garlic Sausage (Whole Link)

$15.50

Seafood Boudin

$12.00

Pork Boudin Link

$9.50

Grilled Leg Quarter

$4.25

Half Rack Baby Backs

$18.50

Half Rack Of Spare Ribs

$18.00

5 to 6 ribs

Burnt Ends

$20.00Out of stock

Rack Of Baby Back Ribs

$37.00

Rack Of Spare Ribs

$36.00

10 to 12 ribs

Rack St. Louis Rib

$33.00Out of stock

Half Of Brisket

$90.00

10 Lbs Leg Quarters (Preorder Item)

$25.00

Holiday Turkey Whole Smoked ( Preorder Item)

$55.00

Holiday Ham Smoked (Preorder Item)

$55.00Out of stock

Whole Brisket

$180.00

Beverage and Cutlery Station

$150.00Out of stock

Service Charge

$150.00Out of stock

Smoke Turkey Leg

$15.00Out of stock

Family Meal #2

$150.00

OH' Mazing Kids

Kids Brisket

$6.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Ribs

$6.00

Kids Sausage

$6.00

Kids Plain Stuffed Potato

$6.00

OH' Mazing Sides

BBQ Beans (Large)

$8.00

BBQ Beans (Regular)

$4.00

Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole (Large)

$8.00

Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole (Regular)

$4.00

Corn (Large)

$6.00

Corn (Regular)

$3.00

Potato Salad (Large)

$8.00

Potato Salad (Regular)

$4.00

Family Beans

$25.00

Family Broccoli Cheese Half Pan (Preorder Item)

$40.00

Broccoli Rice Full Pan ( Preorder Item)

$80.00

Beans Half Pan (Preorder Item)

$40.00

Beans Full Pan ( Preorder Item)

$80.00

Bacon

$2.75

BBQ Sauce 8oz

$5.00

BBQ Sauce 16 oz

$10.00

Full Pan Potato Salad ( Preorder Item)

$80.00

1/2 Pan Potato Salad ( Preorder Item)

$40.00

OH' Mazing Corn Whole Pan (Preorder Item)

$50.00

OH' Mazing Corn Half Pan (Preorder Item)

$25.00

OH' Mazing Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

7 Up

$1.50Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5034 FM 2920, Spring, TX 77388

OH Mazing Potatoes and Que image
OH Mazing Potatoes and Que image

