Restaurant info

Welcome to our quick-serve gyros restaurant, where we delight in satisfying your cravings with freshly made gyros and our signature specialty sauces! Our diverse menu caters to both meat lovers and vegetarians, ensuring everyone finds something they'll love. Experience the mouthwatering flavors of our high-quality halal meat gyros or opt for our delicious falafels and crispy potatoes for a delightful vegetarian feast. Don't miss our MUST TRY!! renowned OMG fries, a true indulgence that will leave you speechless. And to end your meal on a sweet note, we offer a delightful dessert selection that includes Churros, a perfect finish to an exceptional dining experience. Visit us now and immerse yourself in a world of flavors!