OhMyGogi! College Station

2 Reviews

$$

203 1st st

College Station, TX 77840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bulgogi Beef Fries
Pork Dumplings
Bulgogi Beef Melt

OMG FRIES

[PROTEIN CHOICE] Seasoned Fries, Colby Jack, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro **EGG & KIMCHI are extra under "ADD-ONS"
Bulgogi Beef Fries

Bulgogi Beef Fries

$9.00

Bulgogi Beef, Seasoned Fries, Colby Jack, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro **EGG & KIMCHI are extra under "ADD-ONS"

BBQ Chicken Fries

$9.00

Sweet N' Spicy Chicken, Seasoned Fries, Colby Jack, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro **EGG & KIMCHI are extra under "ADD-ONS"

Kimchi Stir-Fry Fries

Kimchi Stir-Fry Fries

$9.00

Kimchi Stir-Fry, Seasoned Fries, Colby Jack, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro **EGG & KIMCHI are extra under "ADD-ONS"

KOREAN STREET TACOS | 2 |

[PROTEIN CHOICE] (2) Double Corn Tortillas, Lettuce, Cabbage , Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro
Bulgogi Beef Tacos

Bulgogi Beef Tacos

$8.00

Bulgogi Beef, Double Corn Tortillas, Lettuce, Cabbage , Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro (2 tacos per order)

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Sweet N' Spicy Chicken, Double Corn Tortillas, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro (2 tacos per order)

Kimchi Stir-Fry Tacos

Kimchi Stir-Fry Tacos

$8.00

Kimchi Stir-Fry, Double Corn Tortillas, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro (2 tacos per order)

KIMCHI QUESADILLA

[PROTEIN CHOICE] 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla

Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Bulgogi Beef, 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Sweet N' Spicy Chicken, 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo

Kimchi Stir-Fry Quesadilla

Kimchi Stir-Fry Quesadilla

$9.00

Kimchi Stir-Fry, 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo

GOGI BURGER

[PROTEIN CHOICE] Sweet Hawaiian Bun, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo
Bulgogi Beef Burger

Bulgogi Beef Burger

$11.00

Bulgogi Beef, Sweet Hawaiian Bun, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo

BBQ Chicken | Burger

BBQ Chicken | Burger

$11.00

Sweet N' Spicy Chicken, Sweet Hawaiian Bun, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo

Kimchi Stir-Fry Burger

Kimchi Stir-Fry Burger

$11.00

Kimchi Stir-Fry, Sweet Hawaiian Bun, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo

GOGI MELT

[PROTEIN CHOICE] Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo
Bulgogi Beef Melt

Bulgogi Beef Melt

$10.00

Bulgogi Beef, Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo

BBQ Chicken Melt

$10.00

Sweet N' Spicy Chicken, Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo

Kimchi Stir-Fry Melt

Kimchi Stir-Fry Melt

$10.00

Kimchi Stir-Fry, Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo

FRIED DUMPLINGS

[PROTEIN CHOICE] Deep Fried Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$7.00

Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce

PLAIN JANES

Plain Fries

$4.00

Plain Seasoned Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

DRINKS

Water

Water

$1.50

"High quality H2O" - 16.9 fl/oz Bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$1.50

12 fl/oz Can

Coke

Coke

$1.50

12 fl/oz Can

Gatorade | 12oz

Gatorade | 12oz

$1.50

12 fl/oz Bottle

Gatorade | 20oz

Gatorade | 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

20 fl/oz Bottle

EXTRAS

Jar of Kimchi

$7.00
