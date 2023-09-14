Cakes

OMG Cake (5 People)

$29.90

That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor. Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box. It serves around 5-6 People: 5.5in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.

OMG Cake (8 People)

$44.90

That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box It serves around 8-10 People: 6.5in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.

OMG Cake (16 People)

$60.90

That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor. Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box. It serves around 16-18 People: 9in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Brownie Cake

$70.00

It comes with 5 Brigadeiros on top. Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box. It serves 8-10 People. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Slice of Brownie Cake

$9.50Out of stock

That's a slice of our Homemade Choco Brownie 😋. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Slice of OMG Cake

$9.50Out of stock

That's a slice of our Homemade Vanilla Cake with an extra level of your favorite mass on top of it. 😋 *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Brigadeiro Gift Boxes

Gift Box of 8 Brigadeiros

$25.90

This Gift box is more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Gift Box of 16 Brigadeiros

$48.90

This Gift box is more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros

$130.00

The new Box of 60 Brigadeiros is the perfect match for your next party or a moment with your Family 🥰 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Gift Pink Bag

$21.90

The OMG Pink Bag is the delicious combination of a box of 4 Brigadeiros and a 6oz Cake Jar. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Brigadeiro Boxes

Box of 4 Brigadeiros

$10.00

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Box of 6 Brigadeiros

$15.00

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Box of 9 Brigadeiros

$22.50

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Box of 12 Brigadeiros

$30.00

The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Tray of 24 Brigadeiros

$49.90

The Tray of Brigadeiro is the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros

$130.00

The new Box of 60 Brigadeiros is the perfect match for your next party or a moment with your Family 🥰 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Desserts

Brigadeiro Ice Cream

$10.40

Our Brigadeiros Ice Cream is a delicious option on a sunny day in Miami or for every day. 🌞 😍 *All Ice cream is made in a facility that contains nuts.

Brigadeiro in a Jar

$10.60

Imagine a 6oz jar filled with pure happiness.😱 This is our Brigadeiro jar, made with pure OMG Brigadeiro. You can have it by itself if you want, but it can also be deliciously combined with fruits (such as strawberries and bananas). *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Vegan Brigadeiro in a jar

$12.30

The Vegan Brigadeiro in a Jar is an entire jar full of Pure Vegan Brigadeiro with Dark chips on top. Size: 6oz *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Cake in a Jar

$12.00

Cake Jar has a perfect size (6oz) to make you feel in heaven. 😍 *All cakes in a jar are made in a facility that contains nuts.

Beverage

Water

$1.90Out of stock
Coke

$2.20Out of stock
Sprite

$2.20Out of stock
Apple Juice

$3.50Out of stock