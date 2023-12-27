Oh! Ramen 341 Wantagh Ave
341 Wantagh Ave
Levittown, NY 11756
Appetizers
- Miso Soup$3.95
- Vegetable spring rolls(4pcs)$5.49
- Fried Gyoza$6.25
- Handmade Steamed pork buns$7.95
- Popcorn Chicken$8.95
- Fried Crispy Organic Tofu$8.49
- Shumai$6.95
- Japanese Style Marinated Baby Octopus$8.95
- Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy$9.95
- Takoyaki$6.95
- Hot & Spicy Soup$4.95
- Kani Salad$8.95
- Fried Vege Gyoza (5pcs)$7.95
- Seaweed Salad$4.95
- Chicken Yakitori$10.95
- Organic Edamame with Sea Salt$3.95
Bao Bun Appetizers
Oh! RAMEN
- Plain Ramen$10.95
Ramen Noodles with choice of broth
- Chashu Ramen$15.95
Chashu pork belly, red ginger, seaweed nori, bean sprout, sweet corn, scallion, half soft boiled egg, choice of broth
- Spicy Miso Ramen$16.95
Chashu pork belly in spicy miso broth, kimchi, red ginger, bamboo shoot, seaweed nori, bean sprout, sweet corn, scallion, half soft boiled egg
- Black Garlic Chashu Ramen$16.95
Chashu pork belly, scallions, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, seaweed nori, soft boiled egg, black garlic oil, in house bone marrow broth
- Vegetarian Ramen$15.95
Shiitake mushroom, soft tofu, bok choy, scallion, sweet corn, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, choice of broth
- Fried Chicken Ramen$16.95
Fried chicken cutlet, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, seaweed nori, choice of broth
- Tonkatsu Ramen$16.95
Fried Pork cutlet, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, seaweed nori, choice of broth
- Fried Fish Katsu Ramen$16.95
Fried fish cutlet, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, seaweed nori, choice of broth
- Shoyu Ramen$15.95
Teriyaki Chicken, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungas, sweet corn, scallion, choice of broth
- Shrimp Tempura Ramen$16.95
Shrimp tempura, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, half soft boiled egg, choice of broth
- Braised Beef Shank Ramen$16.95
House special marinated braised beef shank, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, bok choy, ramen noodles, in beef broth
- Seafood Ramen$18.95
Seafood, Kani, fishcake, seaweed nori, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, choice of broth
- Gyoza Ramen$15.95
Fried Japanese Gyoza Dumpling, red ginger, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, choice of broth
- Hot& Spicy Beef Ramen$16.95
Slice beef, sweet corn, shiitake mushroom, bean spout, enoki mushroom, red ginger, in Szechuan hot& spicy broth
- Shrimp Ramen$16.95
Shrimp, fish cake, kani, red ginger, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, scallion, choice of broth
- The Perfect Trio Ramen$19.95
fish & chicken katsu, tonkatsu(pork cutlet) , red ginger, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, half soft boiled egg, choice of broth
- Abalone Seafood Ramen$24.95
Abalone(3pcs), squid, fish cake, kani, scallion, bean sprout, corn, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoot, choice of broth
Donburi Rice and Bento Box
- Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box$15.95
Teriyaki chicken, half soft boiled egg, steamed white rice, Japanese pickled radish, salad, red ginger, teriyaki sauce, served with choice of miso soup or soda.
- Japanese Curry Katsu Udon$15.95
Udon noodles, top with Japanese curry, potato, carrot, fish cake, scallion
- Fried Crispy Tofu Bento Box$15.95
Fried organic crispy tofu, half soft boiled egg, steamed white rice, Japanese pickled radish, salad, red ginger, choice of homemade sauce, served with choice of miso soup or soda.
- Chashu Don$15.95
Chashu pork belly over white rice
- Sukiyaki Beef Don$16.95
Sukiyaki beef, onion ,red ginger, choice of egg, over white rice
- Japanese Curry Katsu Over Rice$15.95
Served with white rice and corn, choice of katsu, Japanese curry on the side.
- Fried Chicken Katsu Bento Box$16.95
Fried chicken cutlet, half soft boiled egg, steamed white rice, Japanese pickled radish, salad, red ginger, choice of homemade sauce, served with miso soup/soda
- Tonkatsu Bento Box$16.95
- Crispy Fried Chicken Don$15.95
Home made seasoned fried popcorn chicken, Japanese pickled radish, salad vege, cucumber, sweet corn, over white rice. Choice of sauce on the side.
- Unagi Don$18.95
Broiled eel over rice, eel sauce , red ginger, Japanese pickled radish, choice of miso soup or soda
- Fried Fish Katsu Bento Box$16.95
Fried fish cutlet, half soft boiled egg, steamed white rice, Japanese pickled radish, salad, red ginger, choice of homemade sauce, served with choice of miso soup or soda
Sweets
- Sweet Bunny Custard Buns(2pcs)$6.95
Sweet custard filling Allergens :Milk,Eggs,Wheat (Gluten).
- Sweet Piggy Custard Buns(2pcs)$7.95
Sweet custard filling Allergens :Milk,Eggs,Wheat (Gluten).
- Sweet Black Sticky Rice Cake (3pcs)$8.95
3 pcs steamed black sticky rice cake
- Coconut Lava Ball (3pcs)$9.95
3 pcs, topped with condensed milk