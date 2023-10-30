Ohana BBQ 11269 Ventura Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Original Hawaiians BBQ 🍗🍖and garlic shrimp 🍤🦐🦐
Location
11269 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurant
Tacos 1986 Studio City
No Reviews
11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E Los Angeles, CA 91604
View restaurant
JeJe Mediterranean Grill - Studio City - Studio City
No Reviews
11052 Ventura Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 91604
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurant