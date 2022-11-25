Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

911 Reviews

$$

310 W. Battlefield Rd.

Springfield, MO 65807

Popular Items

Sexy Roll
Teriyaki Chicken
California Roll

BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Club Soda

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Japanese Soda

$3.50

APPETIZERS

Age Tofu

$6.00

FRIED TOFU WITH EEL SAUCE, SERVED WITH TEMPURA SAUCE

Baked Mussels

Baked Mussels

$8.50

BAKED FRESH GREEN MUSSELS WITH SPICY CREAMY SAUCE AND MASAGO, GREEN ONION

Baked Salmon

$6.50

CRAB MEAT WRAPPED IN FRESH SALMON AND BAKED

Calamari Tempura

$8.00

6 PC CALAMARI LIGHTLY BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED

Creamy Crab

$7.50

CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE WRAPPED IN WONTON SKIN AND DEEP FRIED

Dynamite

$7.50

BAKED CRAB MEAT WITH SHRIMP, SCALLOP, VEGETABLE

Edamame

$5.00

STEAMED SOYBEANS

Egg Roll

$5.00

PORK AND VEGETABLE

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

DEEP FRIED JAPANESE DUMPLING SERVED WITH HOUSE GYOZA SAUCE

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

6 PC SHRIMPS LIGHTLY BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED

Softshell Crab

$8.50

DEEP FRIED SOFTSHELL CRAB

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

ASSORTMENT OF VEGETABLES LIGHTLY BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED

DESSERT

Classic Tall Cheesecake

$5.00

Malted Chocolate Caramel Pie

$6.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$6.00

Tempura Oreo

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

SOUP/SALAD

Avocado Salad

$7.00

MARINATED SEAWEED, AVOCADO WITH SPECIAL VINAIGRETTE

Ohana House Salad

$2.00

Ohana House Soup

$2.00

MISO SOUP

$2.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

MARINATED SEAWEED WITH SPECIAL VINAIGRETTE

Spicy Salad

$9.50

32 oz Miso Soup

$8.00

32 oz Ohana House Soup

$8.00

Sub Soup

FRIED RICE

Ohana Fried Rice

$4.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.50

Steak Fried Rice

$13.50

SAUCE

16 oz Sauce

$5.00

32 oz Sauce

$10.00

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Sauce

$0.60

Monster Sauce

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce

$0.60

Seafood Sauce

$0.60

Spicy Mayo

$0.60

Spicy Seafood Sauce

$0.60

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Salad Dressing

$0.60

Wasabi Mayo

$0.60

Side Orders

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side of Noodles

$4.00

Side of Fried Rice

$4.00

Side of Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Scallops

$10.00

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Side of Filet Mignon

$14.00

Side of Lobster

$24.00

Side of New York Strip

$8.00

Side of Calamari

$8.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

EXTRA EGG

$1.00

DINNER

SERVED WITH FRIED RICE (OR STEAM RICE), HIBACHI VEGETABLES, NOODLE, 2PC SHRIMPS AND HOUSE SALAD

Vegetable

$14.95

CARROT, ONION, ZUCCHINI, MUSHROOM, BROCCOLI, NO APP SHRIMPS

Vegetable with TOFU

$16.95

CARROT, ONION, ZUCCHINI, MUSHROOM, BROCCOLI, DEEP FRIED TOFU WITH SAUCE, NO APP SHRIMPS

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.95

Sukiyaki Steak

$17.95

THINLY SLICED STEAK WITH JULLIENNED VEGETABLE, SWEET SOY SAUCE

Petite New York Steak (4.5 oz)

$16.95

NO SUBSTITUTION OF FILET MIGNON

New York Steak

$21.95

(9 OZ)

Petite Filet Mignon (4 oz)

$22.95

Filet Mignon (8 oz)

$30.95

Shrimp

$20.95

Ohana Shrimp

$22.95

SPICY GARLIC SAUCE

Calamari

$22.95

Salmon

$22.95

(8 OZ)

Scallop

$24.95

Lobster

$32.95

7 ~ 8 OZ TAIL

DINNER COMBO

SERVED WITH FRIED RICE (OR STEAM RICE), HIBACHI VEGETABLES, NOODLE, 2PC SHRIMPS, AND HOUSE SALAD

Chicken & Shrimp

$20.95

Chicken & Calamari

$20.95

Shrimp & Calamari

$22.95

New York Steak & Chicken

$20.95

New York Steak & Shrimp

$21.95

New York Steak & Calamari

$22.95

New York Steak & Scallop

$25.95

New York Steak & Lobster

$37.95

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$42.95

Ohana Popular

$26.95

NEW YORK STEAK, SHRIMP AND CHICKEN

Ohana Delight

$27.95

CHICKEN, SHRIMP AND SALMON

Ohana Marina

$32.95

SHRIMP, SALMON AND SCALLOP

Ultimate Seafood

$45.95

LOBSTER, SHRIMP, SCALLOP

Hibachi for Couple

SERVED WITH FRIED RICE (OR STEAM RICE), HIBACHI VEGETABLES, NOODLE, 4PC APPETIZER SHRIMPS, ANd HOUSE SALAD

Geisha

$51.95

NEW YORK STEAK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP

Shogun

$53.95

SALMON, CHICKEN, SHRIMP

Samurai

$61.95

FILET, SHRIMP, CHICKEN

Imperial

$99.95

LOBSTER, FILET, SHRIMP

OTHER COMBO

FILET/CALAMARI

$27.95

FILET/CHICKEN

$25.95

FILET/SALMON

$28.95

FILET/SCALLOPS

$30.95

FILET/SHRIMP

$26.95

LOBSTER/CALAMARI

$37.95

LOBSTER/CHICKEN

$35.95

LOBSTER/SALMON

$38.95

LOBSTER/SCALLOPS

$40.95

LOBSTER/SHRIMP

$37.95

SCALLOPS/CALAMARI

$26.95

SCALLOPS/CHICKEN

$24.95

SCALLOPS/SHRIMP

$25.95

SALMON/CALAMARI

$24.95

SALMON/CHICKEN

$22.95

SALMON/SCALLOPS

$25.95

SALMON/SHRIMP

$23.95

SALMON/STEAK

$23.95

ROLLS

Ahi Tower

Ahi Tower

$14.00

CRAB MEAT, CUCUMBER, SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH SPICY FRESH TUNA, MASAGO AND SAUCE

Avocado Roll

$3.50

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.50

CRAB MEAT, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS TOPPED WITH FRESH SALMON & BAKED AND POTATO CRUCH AND SAUCE

Bonzai Roll

$9.50

FRESH SALMON, TUNA, YELLOW TAIL, CUCUMBER, AND AVOCADO

California Roll

$5.00

CRAB STICK, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO

Caribbean Queen

$13.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH MANGO AND AVOCADO, AND VARIETY OF SAUCES

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$3.50
Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$6.00

CRAB MEAT TOPPED WITH POTATO CRUCH

Cucumber Roll

$3.00

Dragon Roll

$12.00

CRAB STICK, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH EEL AND SAUCE

Drunken Tiger Roll

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH EEL. POTATO CRUCH AND VARIETY OF SAUCES

Eel Roll

$7.00

EEL, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO

Godzilla Roll

$14.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPICY TUNA, CREAM CHEESE, TOPPED WITH FRIED EEL, AVOCADO, POTATO CRUNCH, MASAGO AND VARIETY OF SAUCES

Green Giant Roll

$13.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB MEAT, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, POTATO CRUCH AND SAUCES

Hawaiian Roll

$9.00

CRAB STICK, CREAM CHEESE, FRESH JALAPENO, MANGO, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED TOPPED WITH COCONUT FLAKE AND SAUCES

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$9.00

CRAB STICK. CREAM CHEESE, SPICY TUNA, FRESH JALAPENO, ASPARAGUS, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, WITH MASAGO, GREEN ONION, SAUCES

L.A. Roll

L.A. Roll

$6.50

CRAB STICK, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH MASAGO

Missouri Roll

Missouri Roll

$12.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB MEAT, TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CRAB STICK AND SAUCES

MISSOURI ROLL 2

$12.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPICY TUNA, TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CRAB STICK AND SAUCES

Monster Roll

Monster Roll

$12.00

SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES

MONSTER ROLL 2

$12.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES

Ohana Roll

Ohana Roll

$14.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB MEAT, SPICY TUNA, TOPPED WITH WHITE TUNA, TORCH SEARED WITH PONZU AND CHILI OIL

OHANA ROLL 2

$14.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB MEAT, SPICY TUNA, TOPPED WITH TUNA, TORCH SEARED WITH PONZU AND CHILI OIL

Philli Roll

$7.00

SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER

Princess Roll

Princess Roll

$16.00

FRESH SALMON, TUNA, YELLOW TAIL. CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, MANGO WRAPPED WITH CUCUMBER ( NO RICE)

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH ASSORTED FISH

Rock & Roll

$7.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO AND SAUCE

Salmon Roll

$4.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

DEEP FRIED SALMON SKIN, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO AND SAUCE

Salmon Tempura Roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$7.00

SALMON TEMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO AND SAUCE

Samurai Wrap

$14.00

DICED LETTUCE, SPICY TUNA, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER AND TOPPED WITH POTATO CRUNCH AND SAUCE

Sexy Roll

Sexy Roll

$9.00

SHRIMP TRMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED AND SAUCES

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH POTATO CRUNCH AND SAUCE

Snow Crab Roll

$6.50

CRAB MEAT AND AVOCADO

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

CRAB MEAT, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER AND SWEET SPICY SAUCE

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO

Spider Roll

$9.50

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB, CREAB MEAT, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO AND SAUCE

Springfield Roll

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPICY TUNA, TOPPED WITH FRESH SALMON AND SWEET SPICY SAUCE

Super Crunch Roll

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB MEAT, TOPPED WITH SPICY TUNA AND POTATO CRUNCH WITH VARIETY OF SAUCES

Surf & Turf

$17.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB STICK & MEAT, TOPPED WITH SEARED RARE BEEF, PONZU AND SAUCE

Tiger Eye

$9.50

SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, JALAPENO, CRAB STICK, MASAGO WRAPPED WITH SOY PAPER & SAUCE

Tuna Roll

$4.50

Valentine's Roll

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB MEAT TOPPED WITH MANGO & AVOCADO, COCONUT FLAKE WITH SAUCES

Veggie Roll

$7.50

ASSORTED VEGETABLES

Volcano Roll

$13.00

CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH LIGHTLY SPICY SHRIMP & SCALLOP

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$5.50

ROLL COMBOS

Roll Combo A

$13.00

5PC MONSTER, 4PC CALIFORNIA AND 4PC CRUNCH ROLL

Roll Combo B

$13.00

5PC MONSTER AND 4 PC MISSOURI ROLL

Roll Combo C

$15.00

5PC MONSTER AND 6PC SEXY ROLL

NIGIRI

EACH ORDER COMES WITH 2 PIECES OF NIGIRI

Crab (Kanikama) Nigiri

$4.50

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$5.50

Octopus Nigiri

$5.50

Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Seared TUNA Nigiri

$5.50

Seared WHITE TUNA Nigiri

$5.50

Smelt Roe (MASAGO) Nigiri

$4.50

Tuna Nigiri

$5.50
White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

Yellowtail (Hamchi) Nigiri

$5.50

SASHIMI

SASHIMI (8pc)

$16.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (8PC)

$16.00

Mixed Sashimi A (9pc)

$16.00

CHEF'S CHOICE

Mixed Sashimi B (15pc)

$26.00

CHEF'S CHOICE

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

6PC SEARED RARE TUNA WITH PONZU SAUCE

Beef Tataki

$11.00

SEARED RARE BEEF WITH PONZU SAUCE

Peppered Tuna

Peppered Tuna

$12.00

6PC PEPPERED FRESH TUNA AND TORCH SEARED, PONZU SAUCE

Tuna Carpaccio

$9.00

HAND ROLLS

California Hand Roll

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

Rock and Roll Hand Roll

$6.50

ASSORTED

Ohana Party Combo

Ohana Party Combo

$53.00

MONSTER, MISSOURI, SPICY CRAB, PHILLY, CALIFORNIA, ROCK& ROLL, CRUNCH ROLL

Ohana Sampler

$30.00

6 PC OF NIGIRI, 6 PC OF SASHIMI AND L.A. ROLL

Small Boat

Small Boat

$55.00

8 PC NIGIRI, 9 PC SASHIMI, RAINBOW ROLL AND DRAGON ROLL

Love Boat

$99.95

14 PC NIGIRI, 15 PC SASHIMI, RAINBOW ROLL, SPRINGFIELD ROLL, SUPER CRUCH ROLL, SEXY ROLL AND BAKED SALMON

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield, MO 65807

Directions

Gallery
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse image
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse image

Map
