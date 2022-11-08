Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ohana Kitchen Newburyport

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops

Newburyport, MA 01950

Popular Items

BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi

Appetizers

Ahi Poke nachos

$16.99

Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli

Chicken Poke Nachos

$14.99

Large portion of chicken mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our spam musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.

Tofu Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Seared tofu with pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Traditional Hot Miso soup with Maine organic tofu & green onion

Hawaiian Style Ohana Classic

$11.00

Just looking for protein with a little flavor. Our Hawaiian style grab and go makes for a great snack. Just like its signature bowl, the Hawaiian style consists of ahi tuna, green & sweet onions, and sambal chili relish, all marinated in our Ohana sauce.

Hawaiian Style Spicy Ahi

$11.00

Just looking for protein with a little flavor. Our Hawaiian style grab and go makes for a great snack. Just like its signature bowl, the Hawaiian style consists of ahi tuna, green & sweet onions, and masago, all marinated in our Sriracha Aioli sauce.

Wonton Chips w/Aioli

$4.99

Wonton chips with a side of Sriracha Aioli or request your favorite sauce to go with them!

*NEW* Healthful Bowls for 2022

Regular Ohana 30

$16.49

Whole 30 inspired - choice of Baby kale or cauliflower rice with your choice of protein WITH green onion, sweet onion, mint, cilantro, Ohana30 sauce (soy free/sugar free made with coconut aminos), apple, carrot, broccoli, radish, and sesame seeds

Large Ohana 30 Bowl

$18.49

Whole 30 inspired - choice of Baby kale or cauliflower rice with your choice of protein WITH green onion, sweet onion, mint, cilantro, Ohana30 sauce (soy free/sugar free made with coconut aminos), apple, carrot, broccoli, radish, and sesame seeds

Regular KETO Bowl

$15.99

Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower rice base with your choice of protein mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli with with cucumber, Maine kelp, bean sprouts, sesame seeds & Macadamia nuts

Large KETO Bowl

$17.99

Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower rice base with your choice of protein mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli with with cucumber, Maine kelp, bean sprouts, sesame seeds & Macadamia nuts

Regular PROTEIN POWER Bowl

$15.99

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with your choice of protein, avocado, edamame, chopped kale & Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds

Large PROTEIN POWER Bowl

$17.99

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with your choice of protein, avocado, edamame, chopped kale & Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds

Regular High Protein PLANT Bowl

$13.99

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, carrots, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds

Large High Protein PLANT Bowl

$15.99

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, carrots, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds

Signature Poke Bowls And Burritos

Regular Ohana Classic

$14.99

ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce

Large Ohana Classic

$16.99

Larger portion of ahi tuna with green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce

Ohana Classic Burrito

$14.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi

$14.99

ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli

Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi

$16.99

Larger portion of ahi tuna with green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli

Spicy Crunchy Ahi Burrito

$14.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

Regular Ono Salmon

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce

Large Ono Salmon

$16.99

Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce

Ono Salmon Burrito

$14.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

Regular Miso Salmon

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce

Large Miso Salmon

$16.99

Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce

Miso Salmon Burrito

$14.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

Regular Northeast Chicken Poke

$12.99

local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy red onion, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce

Large Northeast Chicken Poke

$14.99

Larger portion of local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy red onion, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce

Northeast Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

Regular Westend Shrimp

$14.99

baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette

Large Westend Shrimp

$16.99

Larger portion of baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette

Westend Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

Regular Avocado Grindz

$12.99

avocado, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, sesame seeds, cucumber, pineapple, radish, crispy wontons, Ohana sauce

Avocado Grindz Burrito

$12.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

Regular Soyjoy Poke

$13.99

organic Maine tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, edamame, micro greens, sesame seeds, green onion, ginger chili vinaigrette

Large Soyjoy Poke

$15.99

Larger portion of organic Maine tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, edamame, micro greens, sesame seeds, green onion, ginger chili vinaigrette

Soyjoy Burrito

$13.99

Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice

No Limits Poke (BYO)

BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)

$13.99

NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.

BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)

$15.99

NO LIMITS! Large build your own bowl with up to 3 protein choices (same size bowl, just more protein)

BYO Sushi Burrito Regular (2 Protein)

$13.99

BYO Veggie Bowl

$9.49

BYO Veggie Burrito

$9.49

Kids Menu

BYO Kids Chicken

$9.00

NO LIMITS! Kids build your own bowl with 1 protein choice. Smaller portions (suggest 12 & under)

BYO Kids Salmon

$11.50

NO LIMITS! Kids build your own bowl with 1 protein choice. Smaller portions (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Shrimp

$11.50

NO LIMITS! Kids build your own bowl with 1 protein choice. Smaller portions (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Tofu

$8.50

NO LIMITS! Kids build your own bowl with 1 protein choice. Smaller portions (suggest 12 & under)

BYO Kids Tuna

$11.50

NO LIMITS! Kids build your own bowl with 1 protein choice. Smaller portions (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Veggie

$7.00

Sides

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our spam musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.

Tofu Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Seared tofu with pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Traditional Hot Miso soup with Maine organic tofu & green onion

White Rice (side)

$3.00

Brown Rice (side)

$3.00

Quinoa (side)

$4.00

SEA CHI (side)

$6.00

Atlantic Sea Farm Sea Chi - KIM CHI - Fermented Maine seaweed with cabbage & a hint of spice. Love Kim chi? Try this!

Seaweed Salad (side)

$6.00

A delicious healthy seaweed salad free of unnatural dyes and treatments of the re-hydrated, imported salads. Our fermented Seaweed Salad which is clean, healthy, and high in probiotics and other essential nutrients makes for a great snack.

Wonton Chips w/Aioli

$4.99

Wonton chips with a side of Sriracha Aioli or request your favorite sauce to go with them!

Deep River Maui Onion Chips

$2.25

Drinks

POP (Any Flavor)

$2.75

Organic & Unpasteurized raw Kombucha.

POP Probiotic Soda Water (Ginger Lemon)

$2.75

Organic & Unpasteurized raw Kombucha.

POP Probiotic Soda Water (Wild Berry)

$2.75

POP Probiotic Soda Water (Lemon Lime)

$2.75

"Everybody" Boxed Water

$2.50

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$2.75

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$2.50

Maine Root Saspirilla

$2.75

Grapefruit Spindrift

$2.50

Lemon Spindrift

$2.50

Orange Mango Spindrift

$2.50

Pineapple Spindrift

$2.50

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$2.75

GT Guava Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

GT Ginger Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

GT Tangerine Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

Rain Water Can

$2.50

Desserts

DESSERT Coconut Haupia

$4.00

DESSERT Strawberry Coconut Haupia

$4.50Out of stock

DESSERT Coconut Mango Haupia

$4.00

Curbside

Curbside Pickup-Write Car Details Below

Restaurant info

Your Aloha For the Day

Website

Location

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

