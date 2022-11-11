Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ohana Kitchen - Portsmouth

96 Reviews

$$

800 Islington St #7

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi
Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi

Would you like CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS?

YES! CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS PLEASE

YES! FORKS & NAPKINS PLEASE

NO NEED FOR CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS

Add TAMARI packets, please!

Out of stock

Appetizers

Ahi Poke Nachos

$16.99

Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli

Chicken Poke Nachos

$14.99

Large portion of chicken mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli

Spam Musubi

$4.00

A classic Hawaiian snack. Spam seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!

Tofu Musubi

$4.00

A classic Hawaiian snack made vegan. Tofu seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!

Miso soup

$4.00

Rich miso broth with fresh scallions and organic Maine tofu. 12 oz portion

Hawaiian Style Classic

$11.50

Traditional Hawaiian style poke made up of fresh ahi tuna, green onion, sweet onion, and chili relish marinated in Ohana sauce

Hawaiian Style Spicy Crunchy

$11.50

Traditional Hawaiian style poke mad up of fresh ahi tuna, green onion, sweet onion, and masago marinated in house made sriracha aioli

Healthful Bowls

Regular Ohana 30 Bowl

$16.49

Whole 30 inspired bowl made with your choice of protein, green onion, sweet onion, fresh mint and cilantro tossed in our house made Ohana 30 sauce topped with apple, carrot, broccoli, radish and sesame seeds. Served on a base of baby kale Ohana 30 sauce is a soy free and sugar free coconut aminos based sauce

Large Ohana 30 Bowl

$18.49

Whole 30 inspired bowl made with your choice of protein, green onion, sweet onion, fresh mint and cilantro tossed in our house made Ohana 30 sauce topped with apple, carrot, broccoli, radish and sesame seeds. Served on a base of Baby Kale Ohana 30 sauce is a soy free and sugar free coconut aminos based sauce

Regular KETO Bowl

$15.99

Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower Rice Base with your protein choice mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, Maine kelp, bean spouts, sesame seeds & macadamia nuts.

Large KETO Bowl

$17.99

Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower Rice Base with your protein choice mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, Maine kelp, bean spouts, sesame seeds & macadamia nuts.

Regular PROTEIN POWER Bowl

$15.99

Quinoa Base (lots o' protein) with your protein choice mixed with avocado, edamame, chopped kale tossed in Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds

Large PROTEIN POWER Bowl

$17.99

Quinoa Base (lots o' protein) with your protein choice mixed with avocado, edamame, chopped kale tossed in Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds

High Protein PLANT Bowl

$13.99

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in our Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds

Signature Poke Bowls And Burritos

Regular Ohana Classic

$14.99

Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in Ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, macadamia nuts and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)

Large Ohana Classic

$16.99

Larger portion of Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in Ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, macadamia nuts and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)

Ohana Classic Burrito

$14.99

Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in Ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, macadamia nuts and sesame seeds wrapped in a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice. (GF)

Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi

$14.99

Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)

Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi

$16.99

Larger portion of Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base

Spicy Crunchy Ahi Burrito

$14.99

ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli wrapped in a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice (GF)

Regular Miso Salmon

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, green onion, edamame and tobiko tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with cucumbers, Seaweed salad, house pickled onions and shallot crisps on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)

Large Miso Salmon

$16.99

Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green onion, edamame and tobiko tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with cucumbers, Seaweed salad, house pickled onions and shallot crisps on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)

Miso Salmon Burrito

$14.99

salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce wrapped in a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)

Regular Ono Salmon

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, green onion, sweet onion and fresh mint tossed in house made ponzu lime sauce topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)

Large Ono Salmon

$16.99

Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green onion, sweet onion and fresh mint tossed in house made ponzu lime sauce topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)

Ono Salmon Burrito

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, green onion, sweet onion and fresh mint tossed in house made ponzu lime sauce topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)

Regular Westend Shrimp

$14.99

Baby shrimp, green onion, edamame and fresh cilantro tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger, pineapple and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)

Large Westend Shrimp

$16.99

Larger portion of Baby shrimp, green onion, edamame and fresh cilantro tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger, pineapple and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)

Westend Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Baby shrimp, green onion, edamame and fresh cilantro tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger, pineapple and sesame seeds burrito style with sushi rice & nori

Regular Northeast Chicken

$12.99

Roasted Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)

Large Northeast Chicken

$14.99

Larger portion of Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)

Northeast Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Roasted Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds burrito style with sushi rice & nori

Avocado Grindz

$12.99

Fresh avocado, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, Pineapple, radish, wontons and sesame seeds on your choice of base (Vegan) (can be gluten free, please call with questions)

Avocado Grindz Burrito

$12.99

Fresh avocado, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, Pineapple, radish, wontons and sesame seeds burrito style with sushi rice & nori

Regular Soyjoy Poke

$13.99

Maine organic firm tofu, green onion, and edamame tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, avocado, carrot, micro greens and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF +Vegan)

Large Soyjoy Poke

$15.99

Larger portion of Maine organic firm tofu, green onion, and edamame tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, avocado, carrot, micro greens and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF + Vegan)

Soyjoy Burrito

$13.99

Maine organic firm tofu, green onion, and edamame tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, avocado, carrot, micro greens and sesame seeds burrito style, wrapped in sushi rice & nori

No Limits Poke (BYO)

BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)

$13.99

NO LIMITS! Build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.

BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)

$15.99

NO LIMITS! Build your own bowl up to 3 proteins. Same size bowl, just more protein!

BYO Sushi Burrito Regular (2 Protein)

$13.99

NO LIMITS! Build your own sushi burrito.

BYO Veggie Bowl

$9.99

In the mood for fresh veggies? Choose a base, pick out all your favorites and top it off with a delicious sauce. No limits!

BYO Veggie Burrito

$9.99

In the mood for fresh veggies? Pick out all your favorites, top it off with a delicious sauce and we'll roll it into a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice. No limits!

Kids Menu

Kids create their own! Start by deciding which protein you'de like (or veggie!), pick your base, your mix-ins, sauce (get it on the side if you'd like!), toppings and crunch. Kids sizes are half amounts of our Regular size bowls.

BYO Kids Tuna

$11.50

Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Salmon

$11.50

Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Shrimp

$11.50

Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Chicken

$8.00

Kids create their own! Pick your base, your mix-ins, sauce (get it on the side if you'd like!), toppings and crunch. Kids sizes are half amounts of our Regular size bowls.

BYO Kids Tofu

$8.00

Kids create their own! Pick your base, your mix-ins, sauce (get it on the side if you'd like!), toppings and crunch. Kids sizes are half amounts of our Regular size bowls.

BYO Kids Veggie

$7.00

Kids create their own! Pick your base, your mix-ins, sauce (get it on the side if you'd like!), toppings and crunch. Kids sizes are half amounts of our Regular size bowls.

Sides

Tofu Musubi

$4.00

A classic Hawaiian snack made vegan. Tofu seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!

Spam Musubi

$4.00

A classic Hawaiian snack. Spam seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Atlantic Sea Farms fermented Maine seaweed salad. No preservatives or dyes like "traditional - bright green" seaweed salad. LOCAL.

Sea-Chi (Maine Kelp Kim-Chi)

$6.00

Atlantic Sea Farm Sea Chi - Fermented Maine seaweed with cabbage & a hint of spice. Love Kim chi? Try this!

Miso soup

$4.00

Rich miso broth with fresh scallions and organic Maine tofu. 12 oz portion

Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion

$1.75

Homemade Wonton Chips

$4.99

Homemade crispy wonton chips fried in vegetable oil. Lightly salted.

White Rice (Side)

$3.00

A large portion of our sushi rice.

Brown Rice (Side)

$3.00

A large portion of our plain brown rice.

Quinoa (Side)

$4.00

A large portion of our plain tri-color quinoa.

Cauliflower Rice (Side)

$4.00

Plain steamed riced cauliflower.

Ohana Sticker

$1.00

Our hand-painted logo in our favorite colors! Perfect additions to car bumpers, reusable water bottles, coolers, and laptops.

Drinks

GT Kombucha Guava Goddess

$4.99

GT Kombucha Trilogy

$4.99

GT Kombucha Gingerberry

$4.99

GT Kombucha Strawberry Serenity

$4.99

GT Kombucha Blood Orange

$4.99

Maine Root - Root Beer

$2.75

Maine Root - Ginger Brew

$2.75

Coke -Glass bottle

$2.75

Green Bee Lemon Sting Soda

$2.50

Boxed Water

$2.25

Pellegrino 16oz

$2.50

PalmDream Coconut Water

$3.25Out of stock

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.50

Pick your favorite flavor!

San Pellegrino Drinks

$2.75

Pick your favorite flavor!

Culture Pop Wild Berry

$3.00

Culture Pop Watermelon

$3.00

Desserts

Coconut Haupia

$4.00

A creamy coconut dessert that is made with coconut milk, sugar, corn starch, and salt. Add one of our housemade fruit compotes on top! Vegan, gluten free. Contains coconut.

Curbside

Curbside Pickup-Write Car Details Below

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your Aloha for the Day

Website

Location

800 Islington St #7, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Ohana Kitchen image
Banner pic
Ohana Kitchen image
Ohana Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
99 Bow St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
The Poynt
orange starNo Reviews
31 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Street
orange star4.6 • 2,111
801 Islington St, Suite 17 Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,990
5 PORTWALK PL Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,785
319 Vaughan Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston