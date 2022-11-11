- Home
- /
- Portsmouth
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Ohana Kitchen - Portsmouth
Ohana Kitchen - Portsmouth
96 Reviews
$$
800 Islington St #7
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Would you like CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS?
Appetizers
Ahi Poke Nachos
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
Chicken Poke Nachos
Large portion of chicken mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
Spam Musubi
A classic Hawaiian snack. Spam seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!
Tofu Musubi
A classic Hawaiian snack made vegan. Tofu seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!
Miso soup
Rich miso broth with fresh scallions and organic Maine tofu. 12 oz portion
Hawaiian Style Classic
Traditional Hawaiian style poke made up of fresh ahi tuna, green onion, sweet onion, and chili relish marinated in Ohana sauce
Hawaiian Style Spicy Crunchy
Traditional Hawaiian style poke mad up of fresh ahi tuna, green onion, sweet onion, and masago marinated in house made sriracha aioli
Healthful Bowls
Regular Ohana 30 Bowl
Whole 30 inspired bowl made with your choice of protein, green onion, sweet onion, fresh mint and cilantro tossed in our house made Ohana 30 sauce topped with apple, carrot, broccoli, radish and sesame seeds. Served on a base of baby kale Ohana 30 sauce is a soy free and sugar free coconut aminos based sauce
Large Ohana 30 Bowl
Whole 30 inspired bowl made with your choice of protein, green onion, sweet onion, fresh mint and cilantro tossed in our house made Ohana 30 sauce topped with apple, carrot, broccoli, radish and sesame seeds. Served on a base of Baby Kale Ohana 30 sauce is a soy free and sugar free coconut aminos based sauce
Regular KETO Bowl
Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower Rice Base with your protein choice mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, Maine kelp, bean spouts, sesame seeds & macadamia nuts.
Large KETO Bowl
Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower Rice Base with your protein choice mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, Maine kelp, bean spouts, sesame seeds & macadamia nuts.
Regular PROTEIN POWER Bowl
Quinoa Base (lots o' protein) with your protein choice mixed with avocado, edamame, chopped kale tossed in Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds
Large PROTEIN POWER Bowl
Quinoa Base (lots o' protein) with your protein choice mixed with avocado, edamame, chopped kale tossed in Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds
High Protein PLANT Bowl
Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in our Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds
Signature Poke Bowls And Burritos
Regular Ohana Classic
Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in Ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, macadamia nuts and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Large Ohana Classic
Larger portion of Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in Ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, macadamia nuts and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Ohana Classic Burrito
Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in Ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, macadamia nuts and sesame seeds wrapped in a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice. (GF)
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi
Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi
Larger portion of Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base
Spicy Crunchy Ahi Burrito
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli wrapped in a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice (GF)
Regular Miso Salmon
Sustainable salmon, green onion, edamame and tobiko tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with cucumbers, Seaweed salad, house pickled onions and shallot crisps on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
Large Miso Salmon
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green onion, edamame and tobiko tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with cucumbers, Seaweed salad, house pickled onions and shallot crisps on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
Miso Salmon Burrito
salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce wrapped in a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
Regular Ono Salmon
Sustainable salmon, green onion, sweet onion and fresh mint tossed in house made ponzu lime sauce topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Large Ono Salmon
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green onion, sweet onion and fresh mint tossed in house made ponzu lime sauce topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
Ono Salmon Burrito
Sustainable salmon, green onion, sweet onion and fresh mint tossed in house made ponzu lime sauce topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Regular Westend Shrimp
Baby shrimp, green onion, edamame and fresh cilantro tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger, pineapple and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Large Westend Shrimp
Larger portion of Baby shrimp, green onion, edamame and fresh cilantro tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger, pineapple and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Westend Shrimp Burrito
Baby shrimp, green onion, edamame and fresh cilantro tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger, pineapple and sesame seeds burrito style with sushi rice & nori
Regular Northeast Chicken
Roasted Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
Large Northeast Chicken
Larger portion of Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
Northeast Chicken Burrito
Roasted Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds burrito style with sushi rice & nori
Avocado Grindz
Fresh avocado, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, Pineapple, radish, wontons and sesame seeds on your choice of base (Vegan) (can be gluten free, please call with questions)
Avocado Grindz Burrito
Fresh avocado, green onion, sweet onion and chili relish tossed in ohana sauce topped with cucumbers, Pineapple, radish, wontons and sesame seeds burrito style with sushi rice & nori
Regular Soyjoy Poke
Maine organic firm tofu, green onion, and edamame tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, avocado, carrot, micro greens and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF +Vegan)
Large Soyjoy Poke
Larger portion of Maine organic firm tofu, green onion, and edamame tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, avocado, carrot, micro greens and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF + Vegan)
Soyjoy Burrito
Maine organic firm tofu, green onion, and edamame tossed in house made ginger chili vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, avocado, carrot, micro greens and sesame seeds burrito style, wrapped in sushi rice & nori
No Limits Poke (BYO)
BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
NO LIMITS! Build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)
NO LIMITS! Build your own bowl up to 3 proteins. Same size bowl, just more protein!
BYO Sushi Burrito Regular (2 Protein)
NO LIMITS! Build your own sushi burrito.
BYO Veggie Bowl
In the mood for fresh veggies? Choose a base, pick out all your favorites and top it off with a delicious sauce. No limits!
BYO Veggie Burrito
In the mood for fresh veggies? Pick out all your favorites, top it off with a delicious sauce and we'll roll it into a nori seaweed wrap with sushi rice. No limits!
Kids Menu
BYO Kids Tuna
Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)
BYO Kids Salmon
Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)
BYO Kids Shrimp
Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)
BYO Kids Chicken
Kids create their own! Pick your base, your mix-ins, sauce (get it on the side if you'd like!), toppings and crunch. Kids sizes are half amounts of our Regular size bowls.
BYO Kids Tofu
Kids create their own! Pick your base, your mix-ins, sauce (get it on the side if you'd like!), toppings and crunch. Kids sizes are half amounts of our Regular size bowls.
BYO Kids Veggie
Kids create their own! Pick your base, your mix-ins, sauce (get it on the side if you'd like!), toppings and crunch. Kids sizes are half amounts of our Regular size bowls.
Sides
Tofu Musubi
A classic Hawaiian snack made vegan. Tofu seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!
Spam Musubi
A classic Hawaiian snack. Spam seared in a house made pineapple terriyaki sauce on top of a block of furikake seasoned rice all wrapped in a strip of nori. Served with a side of pineapple terriyaki sauce for dipping!
Seaweed Salad
Atlantic Sea Farms fermented Maine seaweed salad. No preservatives or dyes like "traditional - bright green" seaweed salad. LOCAL.
Sea-Chi (Maine Kelp Kim-Chi)
Atlantic Sea Farm Sea Chi - Fermented Maine seaweed with cabbage & a hint of spice. Love Kim chi? Try this!
Miso soup
Rich miso broth with fresh scallions and organic Maine tofu. 12 oz portion
Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion
Homemade Wonton Chips
Homemade crispy wonton chips fried in vegetable oil. Lightly salted.
White Rice (Side)
A large portion of our sushi rice.
Brown Rice (Side)
A large portion of our plain brown rice.
Quinoa (Side)
A large portion of our plain tri-color quinoa.
Cauliflower Rice (Side)
Plain steamed riced cauliflower.
Ohana Sticker
Our hand-painted logo in our favorite colors! Perfect additions to car bumpers, reusable water bottles, coolers, and laptops.
Drinks
GT Kombucha Guava Goddess
GT Kombucha Trilogy
GT Kombucha Gingerberry
GT Kombucha Strawberry Serenity
GT Kombucha Blood Orange
Maine Root - Root Beer
Maine Root - Ginger Brew
Coke -Glass bottle
Green Bee Lemon Sting Soda
Boxed Water
Pellegrino 16oz
PalmDream Coconut Water
Spindrift Sparkling Water
Pick your favorite flavor!
San Pellegrino Drinks
Pick your favorite flavor!
Culture Pop Wild Berry
Culture Pop Watermelon
Desserts
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Your Aloha for the Day
800 Islington St #7, Portsmouth, NH 03801