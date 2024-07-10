Ohana Market Kittery
7 Shapleigh Road
Kittery, ME 03904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Signature Poke Bowls
- Ohana Classic Poke Bowl
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, & Ohana sauce on a base of sushi rice.$15.49OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Crunchy Ahi Poke Bowl
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, & Sriracha aioli on a base of sushi rice.$15.49
- Ono Salmon Poke Bowl
Sustainable salmon, green onion, sweet onion, mint leaf tossed in Ponzu Lime sauce. Topped with cucumbers, pickled ginger & sesame seeds on a base of sushi rice.$15.49
- Soyjoy Poke Bowl
organic Maine tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, edamame, micro greens, sesame seeds, green onion, & ginger chili vinaigrette on a base of sushi rice.$14.99
- Chicken Teriyaki Poke Bowl
Roasted Chicken, Green & Sweet Onion, Edamame, Pineapple Teriyaki, Broccoli, Carrot, Pineapple, & Sesame Seeds on a base of sushi rice$11.99
- Spicy Crunchy Salmon Poke Bowl
Salmon, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, & Sriracha aioli on a base of sushi rice$15.49
- Spicy Crunchy Chicken Poke Bowl
Roasted chicken, green & sweet onion, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, & Sriracha aioli on a base of sushi rice$12.99
Bento Boxes, Crudo & Oshizushi
- Bento Box (changes daily)
Changing daily! Comes with 2 sides of Hawaiian Style protien, sushi rice, spicy pickled cucumber salad & assorted fruit/vegetable.$17.99
- Local Scallop Crudo
Local raw scallop thinly sliced on a base of cucumber. Topped with habanero pepper, Four Patch Farm wasabi microgreens, crispy shallots, & a cilantro tamari vinaigrette.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Oshizushi (changes daily)
5 piece pressed sushi. Changes daily!$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Sushi Burritos
- Spicy Ahi Burrito
Ahi tuna, masago, green & sweet onion tossed in our Sriracha Aioli. Mixed with cucumber, Maine kelp, sliced jalapenos, garlic crisps, black sesame seeds and rolled into a nori sushi burrito.$15.49
- Soyjoy Burrito
Heiwa organic tofu, green onion and edamame tossed with our Ginger Chili Vinaigrette. Mixed with carrots, avocado, local microgreens, cucumber and sesame seeds and rolled into a nori seaweed burrito.$15.49
- Ono Salmon Burrito
Salmon, green onion, sweet onion, mint leaf, Ponzu Lime Sauce, cucumber, pickled ginger, sesame seeds rolled into nori seaweed wrap.$15.49
- Spicy Crunchy CHICKEN Burrito
Roasted Chicken, Green Onion, Sweet Onion, Sriracha Aioli, Cucumber, Maine Kelp, Jalapenos, Garlic Crisps, Sesame Seeds rolled into a nori seaweed wrap.$12.99
- Spicy Crunchy SALMON Burito
Salmon, Green Onion, Sweet Onion, Masago, Sriracha Aioli, Cucumber, Maine Kelp, Jalapenos, Garlic Crisps, Sesame Seeds rolled into a nori seaweed wrap.$15.49
- Chicken Teriyaki Burrito
Roasted Chicken, Green Onion, Pineapple Teriyaki Sauce, Broccoli, Pineapple, Carrot, Garlic Crisps & Sesame Seeds rolled into nori seaweed wrap.$11.99
Hawaiian Style Poke
- Spicy Ahi Tuna HS
Ahi tuna, masago, green & sweet onion tossed in our Sriracha Aioli$9.99
- Spicy Salmon HS
Salmon, masago, green & sweet onion tossed in our Sriracha Aioli.$9.99
- Spicy Chicken HS
Roasted chicken, green & sweet onions tossed in our Sriracha Aioli.$7.99
- Ohana Classic HS
Ahi tuna, Sambal chili relish, green & sweet onion tossed in out Ohana Sauce.$9.99
- Soyjoy HS
Heiwa organic tofu, green onion, and edamame tossed in Ginger Chili Vinaigrette.$7.99
- Lomi Lomi Salmon
Salt cured salmon with tomato, green onion and citrus. Great to eat with a side of chips!$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Musubi
- SPAM Musubi
Popular Hawaiian snack of teriyaki seared SPAM on Furikake seasoned block of sushi rice wrapped in a thin piece of nori.$3.99
- Tofu Musubi
Popular Hawaiian snack of teriyaki seared organic Heiwa tofu on a Furikake seasoned block of sushi rice wrapped in a thin piece of nori$3.99
- Special (Rotating)$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Atlantic Sea Farms Sea-Chi (Seaweed Kimchi)
Atlantic Sea Farm Sea Chi - KIM CHI - Fermented Maine seaweed with cabbage & a hint of spice. Love Kim chi? Try this!$6.00
- Atlantic Sea Farms Fermented Seaweed Salad
A delicious healthy seaweed salad free of unnatural dyes and treatments of the re-hydrated, imported salads. Our fermented Seaweed Salad which is clean, healthy, and high in probiotics and other essential nutrients makes for a great snack.$6.00
- Edamame w/ Truffle Sea Salt
Steamed shelled edamame with a pinch of truffle sea salt.$4.00
Drinks
Ohana Market Goods
Would you like CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS?
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Your Aloha For the Day!
7 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, ME 03904