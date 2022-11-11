Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Kids Meal

$4.99

Teriyaki Chicken or Kalua Pork is served over rice. Includes 1 sauce cup and 1 kids nonspecialty drink. **Upgrade to a Specialty Drink .50

Lunch Bowl

$6.49

1 meat, 1 rice scoops, 1 sauce cup

A Perfect Taste of Paradise

$9.49

5 oz. meat, scoop of rice, scoop of mac, and a pineapple filled malasada

Kahuna

$10.99

2 meat, 2 rice scoops, 1 scoop Mac Salad

Big Kahuna

$14.49

3 meat, 2 rice scoops, 1 scoop Mac Salad

Luau Meal serving size 4

$29.99

8 pieces of chicken or 24oz pork or combo, 6 scoops of rice, 4 scoops mac salad, 6 cups sauce

Luau Meal serving size 6

$44.99

12 pieces of chicken or 36oz pork or combo, 8 scoops of rice, 6 scoops of mac salad, 8 sauce cups

Hawaiian BBQ Sliders

$5.99

Sides

Extra Teriyaki Sauce Cup

$0.25

Side Mac Salad

$1.50

Side Rice

$1.00

1 Soy Sauce Packet

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Side of Pork

$3.00

Side of Pork/Chicken

$3.00

Hawaiian BBQ Sliders

$4.00

SODA

7Up

A&W Root Beer

Barq's Red Cream Soda

Blue Power Aid

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

Minute Maid Lemonaide

Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew Zero

Pepsi

Sunkist

SIGNITURE DRINKS

10 Cow Wife

$1.55

Grapefruit, Passionfruit, Fresh Lime

Aloha

$1.55

Blue Raspberry, Coconut

Beach Babe

$1.55

Cherry, Coconut

Bear Lake Paradise

$1.55

Raspberry, Vanilla

Blue Lagoon

$1.55

Pineapple, Blue Curacao

Castaway

$1.75

Strawberry Puree, Vanilla, Coconut Cream

Cherry Sunrise

$1.55

Cherry, Fresh Lime

Desert Island

$1.75

Peach Puree, Fresh Lime

Grape Escape

$1.55

Grape, Fresh Lime

Hang 10

$1.55

Blueberry, Pomegrante

High Tide

$1.75

Blue Raspberry, Peach Puree

Hurricane

$1.55

Blood Orange, Cherry, Strawberry

Island Surfer

$1.55

Raspberry, Strawberry

Johny Lingo

$1.55

Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava

Just Peachy

$1.55

Peach, Vanilla

Lava Flow

$1.55

Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Maraschino Cherry

Lava Have It

$1.55

Coconut, Fresh Lime, Guava

Lazy Dayz

$1.55

Peach, Raspberry

Lime in the Coconut

$1.55

Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime

Luau

$1.55

Blue Curacao, Peach

Mahalo

$1.55

Rootbeer, Peach, Vanilla

Mahana

$1.75

Raspberry Puree, Vanilla Creamer, Fresh Lemon

Maui Mango

$1.55

Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Cream

Peach Bod

$1.75

Peach Puree, Mango, Raspberry

Pine Pom Bomb

$1.55

Pineapple, Pomegrante, Fresh Lime

Raspberry Surf Rider

$1.75

Raspberry Puree, Coconut Cream

Ride The Wave

$1.75

Feeling adventurous? Let us make you a surprise drink for you to enjoy!

Rip Curl

$1.55

Rootbeer, Caramel, Vanilla

Sandy Cheeks

$1.75

Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach Puree

Summer Dream

$1.55

Green Apple, Carmel

Sunkissed

$1.55

Sunkist, Vanilla Cream

Sunset

$1.75

Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach Puree

Tidal Wave

$1.55

Vanilla, Cherry, Fresh Lime

Volcano

$1.55

Red Cream Soda, Cherry, Vanilla Cream

Wave Rider

$1.55

Raspberry, Pomegrante, Fresh Lime

You're Welcome

$1.75

Mango, Pineapple, Raspberry Puree, Fresh Lime

KIDS DRINKS

10 Cow Wife

$1.55

Grapefruit, Passionfruit, Fresh Lime

Aloha

$1.55

Blue Raspberry, Coconut

Beach Babe

$1.55

Cherry, Coconut

Bear Lake Paradise

$1.55

Raspberry, Vanilla

Blue Lagoon

$1.55

Pineapple, Blue Curacao

Castaway

$1.75

Strawberry Puree, Vanilla, Coconut Cream

Cherry Sunrise

$1.55

Cherry, Fresh Lime

$1.55

Cherry, Fresh Lime

Desert Island

$1.75

Peach Puree, Fresh Lime

Grape Escape

$1.55

Grape, Fresh Lime

Hang 10

$1.55

Blueberry, Pomegrante

High Tide

$1.75

Blue Raspberry, Peach Puree

Hula Girl

$1.60

Lemonade, Mango, Pineapple, Rainbow Stripe Candy

Hurricane

$1.55

Blood Orange, Cherry, Strawberry

Island Surfer

$1.55

Raspberry, Strawberry

Johny Lingo

$1.55

Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava

Just Peachy

$1.55

Peach, Vanilla

Lava Flow

$1.55

Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Maraschino Cherry

Lava Have It

$1.55

Coconut, Fresh Lime, Guava

Lazy Dayz

$1.55

Peach, Raspberry

Life Guard

$1.60

Sprite, Peach, Blood Orange, Peach Ring Gummies

Lime in the Coconut

$1.55

Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime

Luau

$1.55

Blue Curacao, Peach

Mahalo

$1.55

Rootbeer, Peach, Vanilla

Mahana

$1.75

Raspberry Puree, Vanilla Creamer, Fresh Lemon

Maui Mango

$1.55

Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Cream

My Little Floatie

$1.60

Root Beer, Vanilla, Root Beer Gummies

Peach Bod

$1.75

Peach Puree, Mango, Raspberry

Pine Pom Bomb

$1.55

Pineapple, Pomegrante, Fresh Lime

Raspberry Surf Rider

$1.75

Raspberry Puree, Coconut Cream

Ride The Wave

$1.75

Feeling adventurous? Let us make you a surprise drink for you to enjoy!

Rip Curl

$1.55

Rootbeer, Caramel, Vanilla

Sandy Cheeks

$1.75

Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach Puree

Shark Attack

$1.60

Lemonade, Strawberry Puree, Sweedish Fish Gummies

Summer Dream

$1.55

Green Apple, Carmel

Sunkissed

$1.55

Sunkist, Vanilla Cream

Sunset

$1.75

Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach Puree

Tidal Wave

$1.55

Vanilla, Cherry, Fresh Lime

Volcano

$1.55

Red Cream Soda, Cherry, Vanilla Cream

Wakaikai Watermelon

$1.60

Sprite, Watermelon, Watermelon Gummies

Wakaikai Watermelon

$1.60

Sprite, Watermelon, Watermelon Gummies

Water

Wave Rider

$1.55

Raspberry, Pomegrante, Fresh Lime

You're Welcome

$1.75

Mango, Pineapple, Raspberry Puree, Fresh Lime

Water

12 oz.

20 oz.

$0.25

32 oz.

$0.50

44 oz.

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.25

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$2.50

REQUESTED Special Drinks

The Tarl

$1.75

The Terie

$1.75

SF Vanilla, SF Coconut, Coconut Cream, Strawberry Puree

Shaka

$3.80

Red Bull

Red Bull Original

$2.50

Red Bull Coconut

$2.50

Red Bull Tropical

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

755 North 4th Street, Montpelier, ID 83254

Directions

Gallery
Ohana image
Ohana image
Ohana image
Ohana image

Map
