- Home
- /
- Kailua Kona
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Ohana Q Southern BBQ
Ohana Q Southern BBQ
No reviews yet
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Plates
Combo Plate
Can't choose between Brisket and Pulled Pork? Get both with the combo plate! Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Brisket Plate
USDA Certified Prime grade brisket seasoned with our Kona coffee-based dry rub and then smoked low and slow in our wood-fueled smoker for up to 16 hours. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Pulled Pork Plate
Dry seasoned with our ohana pork rub and then smoked low and slow for up to 18 hours in our wood fueled smoker. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Rib Plate
Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Pork Belly Candy Plate
Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Butter Garlic Shrimp Plate
Shrimp sauteed in garlic, butter, and capers then lightly simmered in a white wine reduction. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
BBQ Garlic Shrimp Plate
Shell off shrimp sauteed Louisiana style in garlic and a pan made BBQ sauce. Choose your level of heat. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Bowls
Fried Rice
Pastas
Pasta Alfredo
Creamy garlic, cheese sauce tossed with your choice of pasta. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Pasta Pesto
Macadamia nuts blended with aged parmesan and fresh basil sauteed with our garlic cream sauce At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Smoked Sausage Arrabiata
Smoked Italian sausage sauteed and lightly simmered in the distinct taste of San Marzano tomatoes served with choice of pasta and fresh Parmesan cheese. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Pasta Funghi (Ali'i mushrooms)
Local Alii (King) mushrooms lightly sauteed with garlic then tossed with choice of pasta and a sherry cream sauce. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Pasta Carbonara
Choice of pasta with garlic and prosciutto tossed in a creamy white wine sauce. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Pasta Putanesca
Choice of pasta sautéed with garlic, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and red onions in a creamy white wine butter reduction. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Coconut Curry Shrimp Pasta
At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Pasta Marinara
Imported plum, San Marzano tomatoes simmered to make a velvety rich sauce. Tossed with pasta At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Cacio e Pepe w/Brisket
Where Italy meets Texas BBQ! Pasta with seasoned with fresh ground pepper, and Parmesan cheese topped with our smoked USDA Prime brisket and freshly shaved pecorino Romano. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Shrimp Linguine Diavalo
Smoked Italian sausage sauteed and lightly simmered in the distinct taste of San Marzano tomatoes served with choice of pasta and fresh Parmesan cheese. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Langostino Carbonara
At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Pasta Bolognese
Ground veal, pork, and beef slow cooked with tomato sauce resulting in a velvety smooth red sauce with intense flavors. Tossed with your choice of pasta. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Vongole
Manila clams steamed in a white wine, garlic, and butter sauce with a hint of spice tossed with tomatoes and pasta At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Cajun Chicken
Cut chicken breast tossed in our Cajun seasonings sauteed with bell peppers and tomatoes in a creamy garlic sauce At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Cajun Shrimp
Large shrimp tossed in our Cajun seasonings sauteed with bell peppers and tomatoes in a creamy garlic sauce At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Prima Vera
Seasonal vegetables tossed in a choice of creamy Parmesan sauce or chicken stock and butter At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Sandwiches & Sliders
Brisket Sandwich
Toasted ciabatta bun topped with our smoked brisket and handcrafted BBQ sauce. Add a little crunch with our Asian mac nut slaw.
Brisket Sliders (3)
Soft and toasted rolls filled with our smoked brisket topped with our handcrafted BBQ sauce and our Asian inspired creamy macadamia nut slaw.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sliders (3)
Topped with choice of BBQ sauce and our Macadamia nut slaw
Cubano
Our smokey pulled pork in a Cuban spiced marinade served on a butter toasted torta roll spread with deli mustard along with ham, muenster cheese, then topped with jalapeno and pickle slices
Chicken Artichoke
Cut chicken breast with marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and kalamata olives blended with a chipotle mayo
Tacos
Nachos
Pulled Pork Nachos
Just a mouth full of joy! Thick chunks of pork belly seasoned with our pork rub them smoked and tossed with brown sugar, honey and our handcrafted BBQ sauce. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, baked beans or Texas Caviar.
Brisket Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with real melted cheese, smoked brisket, Texas caviar, and chipotle aioli.
Nachos
Ala Carte Protein
Salads & Soups
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, salami, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, red onion, pecorino ramano cheese mixed with a creamy Italian dressing
Minestrone Soup
Cannelloni beans, celery, onion, carrot, zucchini, tomato, and ditalini in a rich chicken broth served with fresh grated Parmesan cheese and a breadstick
Seafood Chowder
clam and salmon seafood chowder
Gumbo
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing topped with grilled chicken, avocados, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, and bacon bits
Side Dishes
Smoked Mac 'n Cheese
Asian Mac Nut Slaw
Baked Beans
Beans with a twist. Beans baked with a blend of special ingredients and our smoked pulled pork.
White Rice
Homebaked Cornbread Muffins (2)
Breadsticks (2)
Single Serving Regular BBQ Sauce
Single Serving Carolina BBQ Sauce
Single Serving Spicy BBQ Sauce
Portuguese Sausage
Desserts
Mac Nut Cookie
Ohana Q Muffin
Brownie
Lilikoi Passion Popper
Farm fresh Lilikoi (passion fruit) juiced into a creamy tart from the heart!
Mocha Cheesecake Popper
Kona Coffee inspired cheesecake with a touch of coffee in the crust!
Keylime Popper
Locally grown keylimes blended into a tangy tart that sets it apart!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Made and baked in-house
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Barq's Root Beer
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Monster Energy Drink
Monster Energy Juice
Reign Body Fuel - Lilikoi Lychee
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino
Gold Peak Tea
Peace Tea
Shaka Pineapple Mint Tea
Shaka Mango Hibiscus Tea
Arizona Green Tea
Calypso Island Wave Lemonade
Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade
Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade
Lilikoi Lemonade
Gifts & Merchandise
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
At Ohana Q we serve authentic wood-fired BBQ meats paired with homemade comfort side dishes, made-to-order Italian pasta dishes, and salads. Many of our customers tell us it's some of the best they've found in Hawaii but we'll let you be the judge! Ohana Q is located in the Ali'i Plaza with plenty of free parking nearby!
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740