Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern
Food Trucks

Ohana Q Southern BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket by the 1/2 pound
Brisket Plate
Combo Plate

Plates

Combo Plate

$23.95

Can't choose between Brisket and Pulled Pork? Get both with the combo plate! Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.

Brisket Plate

$20.95

USDA Certified Prime grade brisket seasoned with our Kona coffee-based dry rub and then smoked low and slow in our wood-fueled smoker for up to 16 hours. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.95

Dry seasoned with our ohana pork rub and then smoked low and slow for up to 18 hours in our wood fueled smoker. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.

Rib Plate

$18.95Out of stock

Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.

Pork Belly Candy Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.

Butter Garlic Shrimp Plate

$18.95

Shrimp sauteed in garlic, butter, and capers then lightly simmered in a white wine reduction. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.

BBQ Garlic Shrimp Plate

$18.95

Shell off shrimp sauteed Louisiana style in garlic and a pan made BBQ sauce. Choose your level of heat. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.

Bowls

Brisket Mac 'n Cheese Bowl

$15.95

Pulled Pork Mac 'n Cheese Bowl

$12.95

Pork Belly Candy Mac 'n Cheese Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

Brisket BBQ Bowl

$15.95

Pulled Pork BBQ Bowl

$12.95

Pork Belly Candy BBQ Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

Fried Rice

Pulled Pork Fried Rice Bowl

$12.95

Brisket Fried Rice Bowl

$13.95

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$14.95

Spam Fried Rice Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Vegetable Fried Rice Bowl

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Pastas

Pasta Alfredo

$14.95

Creamy garlic, cheese sauce tossed with your choice of pasta. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Pasta Pesto

$15.95

Macadamia nuts blended with aged parmesan and fresh basil sauteed with our garlic cream sauce At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Smoked Sausage Arrabiata

$18.95Out of stock

Smoked Italian sausage sauteed and lightly simmered in the distinct taste of San Marzano tomatoes served with choice of pasta and fresh Parmesan cheese. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Pasta Funghi (Ali'i mushrooms)

$16.95

Local Alii (King) mushrooms lightly sauteed with garlic then tossed with choice of pasta and a sherry cream sauce. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Pasta Carbonara

$16.95

Choice of pasta with garlic and prosciutto tossed in a creamy white wine sauce. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Pasta Putanesca

$16.95

Choice of pasta sautéed with garlic, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and red onions in a creamy white wine butter reduction. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Coconut Curry Shrimp Pasta

$17.95

At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Pasta Marinara

$12.95

Imported plum, San Marzano tomatoes simmered to make a velvety rich sauce. Tossed with pasta At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Cacio e Pepe w/Brisket

$21.95

Where Italy meets Texas BBQ! Pasta with seasoned with fresh ground pepper, and Parmesan cheese topped with our smoked USDA Prime brisket and freshly shaved pecorino Romano. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Shrimp Linguine Diavalo

$16.95Out of stock

Smoked Italian sausage sauteed and lightly simmered in the distinct taste of San Marzano tomatoes served with choice of pasta and fresh Parmesan cheese. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Langostino Carbonara

$21.95Out of stock

At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Pasta Bolognese

$20.95Out of stock

Ground veal, pork, and beef slow cooked with tomato sauce resulting in a velvety smooth red sauce with intense flavors. Tossed with your choice of pasta. At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Vongole

$22.95Out of stock

Manila clams steamed in a white wine, garlic, and butter sauce with a hint of spice tossed with tomatoes and pasta At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Cajun Chicken

$17.95

Cut chicken breast tossed in our Cajun seasonings sauteed with bell peppers and tomatoes in a creamy garlic sauce At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Cajun Shrimp

$19.95

Large shrimp tossed in our Cajun seasonings sauteed with bell peppers and tomatoes in a creamy garlic sauce At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Prima Vera

$17.95Out of stock

Seasonal vegetables tossed in a choice of creamy Parmesan sauce or chicken stock and butter At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.

Sandwiches & Sliders

Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Toasted ciabatta bun topped with our smoked brisket and handcrafted BBQ sauce. Add a little crunch with our Asian mac nut slaw.

Brisket Sliders (3)

$15.95

Soft and toasted rolls filled with our smoked brisket topped with our handcrafted BBQ sauce and our Asian inspired creamy macadamia nut slaw.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$13.95

Topped with choice of BBQ sauce and our Macadamia nut slaw

Cubano

$13.95

Our smokey pulled pork in a Cuban spiced marinade served on a butter toasted torta roll spread with deli mustard along with ham, muenster cheese, then topped with jalapeno and pickle slices

Chicken Artichoke

$13.95

Cut chicken breast with marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and kalamata olives blended with a chipotle mayo

Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.95

Shrimp

Blackened Ono Tacos (2)

$14.95

Blackened Chicken Tacos (2)

$12.95

Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.95Out of stock

Just a mouth full of joy! Thick chunks of pork belly seasoned with our pork rub them smoked and tossed with brown sugar, honey and our handcrafted BBQ sauce. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, baked beans or Texas Caviar.

Brisket Nachos

$14.95Out of stock

Tortilla chips topped with real melted cheese, smoked brisket, Texas caviar, and chipotle aioli.

Nachos

$10.45Out of stock

Ala Carte Protein

Brisket by the 1/2 pound

$17.95

Pulled Pork by the 1/2 pound

$13.95

Salads & Soups

Chopped Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, chicken, salami, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, red onion, pecorino ramano cheese mixed with a creamy Italian dressing

Minestrone Soup

$4.95+Out of stock

Cannelloni beans, celery, onion, carrot, zucchini, tomato, and ditalini in a rich chicken broth served with fresh grated Parmesan cheese and a breadstick

Seafood Chowder

$8.95+

clam and salmon seafood chowder

Gumbo

$8.95+

Cobb Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing topped with grilled chicken, avocados, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, and bacon bits

Side Dishes

Smoked Mac 'n Cheese

$4.95+

Asian Mac Nut Slaw

$4.95+

Baked Beans

$4.95+

Beans with a twist. Beans baked with a blend of special ingredients and our smoked pulled pork.

White Rice

$4.95+

Homebaked Cornbread Muffins (2)

$2.95

Breadsticks (2)

$2.95

Single Serving Regular BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Single Serving Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Single Serving Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Portuguese Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Mac Nut Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Ohana Q Muffin

$2.45Out of stock

Brownie

$2.95

Lilikoi Passion Popper

$6.95

Farm fresh Lilikoi (passion fruit) juiced into a creamy tart from the heart!

Mocha Cheesecake Popper

$6.95

Kona Coffee inspired cheesecake with a touch of coffee in the crust!

Keylime Popper

$6.95

Locally grown keylimes blended into a tangy tart that sets it apart!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

Made and baked in-house

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.50Out of stock

Monster Energy Juice

$3.50

Reign Body Fuel - Lilikoi Lychee

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Gold Peak Tea

$3.50

Peace Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Shaka Pineapple Mint Tea

$3.50

Shaka Mango Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Arizona Green Tea

$3.50

Calypso Island Wave Lemonade

$3.50

Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade

$3.50

Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Lilikoi Lemonade

$3.50

Gifts & Merchandise

Ohana Q's Homemade Mild BBQ Sauce

$7.95Out of stock

Ohana Q's Homemade Carolina BBQ Sauce

$7.95Out of stock

Ohana Q's Homemade Spicy BBQ Sauce

$7.95Out of stock

Ohana Q Cutting Board

$18.00+

Keiki Meals

Single PP Slider & Mac n Cheese

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Catering

Catering 25

$25.00

Catering 28

$28.00

Catering 30

$30.00

catering 24

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

At Ohana Q we serve authentic wood-fired BBQ meats paired with homemade comfort side dishes, made-to-order Italian pasta dishes, and salads. Many of our customers tell us it's some of the best they've found in Hawaii but we'll let you be the judge! Ohana Q is located in the Ali'i Plaza with plenty of free parking nearby!

Website

Location

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Directions

Gallery
Ohana Q / Da Taste image
Ohana Q / Da Taste image
Ohana Q / Da Taste image
Ohana Q / Da Taste image

Popular restaurants in Kailua-Kona

Island Lava Java - Kailua Kona, Hawaii
orange star4.2 • 4,145
75-5801 Alii Dr Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Ultimate Burger
orange star4.4 • 1,969
74-5450 Makala Blvd E112 Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill Kona
orange star4.6 • 1,834
75-5995 Kuakini Hwy Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI
orange star4.3 • 1,000
75-5591 Palani Rd Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Royalthaicafe
orange star4.3 • 816
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402 Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Magics Beach Grill
orange star4.4 • 800
77-6452 Alii Dr Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kailua-Kona
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Hilo
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston