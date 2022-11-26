Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ohbahm Pocha 1645 Lemoine Avenue

No reviews yet

1645 Lemoine Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Starters

Seafood Pancake/해물파전

$18.99

Savory Korean pancake with mix of seafood and scallions

Oyster / 석화

$19.99Out of stock

Oysters on half shell

Bulgogi Nachos/불고기 나초

$19.99

Nachos with Korean marinaded beef

Corn Cheese/콘 치즈

$12.99

Baked core and cheese casserole.

Steamed Clams/모듬조개찜

$26.99

Steamed clams

Sausage & Rice Cake Skewers/소세지 떡꼬치

$14.99

Smoked sausage and rice cake on skewers

Rolled Egg Omelette/못난이 계란말이

$13.99

Rolled egg omelette

Bacon Mushroom Skewers / 버섯베이컨말이

$14.99

Fryer

Kimchi Bulgogi Fries/불고기 김치 감자튀김

$19.99

Fries topped with marinaded beef, kimchi, cilantro, onions and spicy sauce

French Fries/감자튀김

$13.99

French Fries

Tornado Potato/회오리 감자

$11.99

Spiral potatoe with bacon bits

Scallion Chicken/파닭

$25.99

Panko battered deep fried chicken tenders

Wings/치킨 윙

$23.99

Wings. Soy Garlic, Spicy Soy or Sweet & Tangy sauce

Cheese sticks / 치스스틱

$13.99

Soups

Jogae Tang/수제비 조개탕

$26.99

Spicy clam soup with hand pulled dough

Cilantro Clam Soup / 고수 수제비 조개탕

$27.99

Champong/누룽지 짬뽕탕

$24.99

Spicy seafood soup with crunchy scourched rice

Oh Deng Tang/꼬치 오뎅탕

$24.99

Light dashi soup with fish cakes on skewer

Hong Hap Tang/홍합탕

$18.99

Spicy Mussel soup

Budae Jungol/부대전골

$27.99

Spicy Kimchi base soup with spam, baked beans, hotdogs and veggies

Pundaegi Tang/번데기탕

$12.99

Silkworm pupae soup

Go Knee Al Tang / 고니알탕

$32.99

Al Tang / 알탕

$32.99

Go Knee Tang/고니탕

$29.99

Gamja Tang/감자탕

$29.99

Daeha Tang/대하탕

$34.99

Stir Fried

Spicy Squid/오징어 볶음

$25.99

Stir fried spicy squid

Spicy Octopus/낚지 볶음

$26.99

Stir fried octopus

Jjusam Bokeum/쥬삼볶음

$24.99

Spicy baby octopus and pork belly

Tofu Kimchi Bokeum/두부 김치 볶음

$23.99

Spicy kimchi, pork and tofu

Sausage & veggies/소세지 볶음

$21.99

Soondae Bokeum/순대 볶음

$28.99

Stir fried blood sausages

Spicy Pig Trotters/매운족발볶음

$25.99

Spicy Pork/제육 볶음

$21.99

Spicy marinaded pork

Dak Bal/닭발

$17.99

Boneless spicy chicken feet

Boneless Chicken Feet / 무뼈닭발

$20.99

Oh Deul / 오돌뼈

$24.99

specials

Rotisserie Chicken/전기구이 통닭

$33.99

Korean style rotisserie whole chicken

Whelk Salad/골뱅이 무침

$25.99

Spicy whelk salad with rice noods

Grilled Pork Belly/부추삼겹살

$25.99

Grilled salted pork belly and chives

Pig Trotters/족편

$24.99

Sous Vide Pork Belly/보쌈

$29.99

Bool Dak/치즈불닭

$26.99

Spicy chicken with cheese

Stuffed squid / 오징어순대

$25.99

Hamburg Steak/함박스테이크

$25.99

Korean style meatloaf with egg on top

Go Knee Jjim/고니찜

$34.99

Ah Gu Jjim/아구찜

$39.99

Beef Tendon / 도가니무침

$24.99

Dduk Galbi / 떡갈비

$24.99

Bulgogi platter/ 육수불고기

$34.99

Kkom Jang Au/꼼장어

$29.99

Donkatsu / 돈까스

$25.99

grilled

Baby Back Ribs / 등갈비 구이

$26.99

Squid/통오징어구이

$23.99

Whole Squid grilled with butter

Gop Chang/곱창

$29.99

Grilled small intestines of cattle

Chicken Gizzard/닭똥집

$20.99

Grilled chicken gizzards with jalapeno

Go Galbi / 고갈비

$19.99

Grilled mussel / 홍합구이

$11.99

Grilled clams / 조개구이

$15.99

Extra/Addons

broth

$2.99

Cheese

$2.99

Chives

$2.99

Duck/ extra Rice Cake

$2.99

Garlic

$2.99

Kimchi

$2.99

Rice

$1.99

Sausages

$4.99

Soojaebee

$2.99

Odeng

$2.99

Spam

$4.99

Tofu

$2.99

Scorched Rice

$2.99

Cherry popper peppers

$2.50

Udon noodle

$3.99

Ramyun noodle

$3.99

Seasonal Specials

Porkbelly & Oysters/보쌈과석화

$39.99

Squid balls. 오징어볼

$14.99

Skewers

Sausage Dukk Skewer

$4.99

Bacon Mushroom Skewer

$4.99

Pork Skewer

$4.99

Chicken Skewer

$3.99

Gizzard Skewer

$3.99

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

Meatball

$3.99

Tour group menu

Budae Jjigae/부대

$15.00

Jaeyook bokeum /제육

$15.00

Tteok Bokki

Tteok bokki/ 떡볶이

$14.99

Cheese Tteok bokki/치스떡볶이

$19.99

Fries squid Tteok bokki/ 오징어 떡뽁이

$24.99

Soondae Tteok bokki/ 순대떡뽁이

$24.99

Donkatsu Tteok bokki/돈까스떡뽁이

$24.99

Restaurant week specials

Corn Cheese Rotissori Chicken

$30.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1645 Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

