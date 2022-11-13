Restaurant header imageView gallery

OOH RAW - Wynwood

No reviews yet

50 NW 23rd St Suite #108

Miami, FL 33127

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MONKEY BIZ
Plant Based
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

ALL DAY BRUNCH

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.95Out of stock

Multigrain Bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, feta crumbles, togarashi, sesame seeds and cilantro

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

Regular

Regular

$14.99
Large

Large

$17.99

BOWLS

Spicy Tuna Avocado

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$16.49

Sustainable Spicy Tuna topped with homemade soy sauce, avocado, edamame, cherry tomatoes, red onions and scallions served over our Japanese white rice.

Tropical Yuzu

Tropical Yuzu

$17.99

Sustainable marinated Salmon with our famous homemade ponzu lime and yuzu sauce, seaweed salad, mango, edamame, jalapeno peppers, scallions, tempura flakes over our Japanese white rice.

Truffled Tuna

Truffled Tuna

$15.49

Sustainable Ahi Tuna topped with truffle oil and homemade avocado cream, jalapeno peppers, cherry tomatoes, scallions, cucumber, crispy onions and togorashi over our Japanese white rice.

Mexico To Hawaii

Mexico To Hawaii

$14.99

Chopped Spicy Salmon topped with homemade spicy mayo and shitake teriyaki, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, red onions, scallions, crispy onions and furikake over our Japanese white rice.

Wasabi Tuna

Wasabi Tuna

$14.99

Ahi Tuna topped with wasabi aioli, soy sauce and cherry tomatoes, pineapple, cucumber, plantain flakes and sesame seeds over brown rice

Plant Based

Plant Based

$16.49

Spicy Tofu topped with homemade ponzu lime, edamame, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger, red cabbage and sesame seeds over chopped kale

Kani Love

Kani Love

$17.99

Japanese White Rice topped with Kani Imitation, Edamame, Avocado, Mango, Pickled Onions, Shiro Miso Sauce, Ginger Soy Sauce, Tempura Flakes and Sesame Seeds

Cheeky Chicken

Cheeky Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Japanese white rice topped with Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, Red Onions, Pineapple, Scallion, Crispy Onions Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Honey Mustard and Sesame Seeds

BURRITOS

Burrito 305

Burrito 305

$14.99

Tortilla with White rice, avocado, platain chips, mango, seaweed, spicy mayo, eel sauce and a choice of protein.

Regular

Regular

$14.99

TACOS

TACOS

$12.95

A Crunchy Taco Shell with your choice of protein, red cabbage, mango and spring onion topped with your choice of sauce, sesame seeds and cilantro

AÇAI BOWLS

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$13.99

Raw, organic Brazilian açai blended with pineapple and coconut water,topped with vegan gluten-free granola, bananas,strawberries, kiwi, pineapple, coconut flakes,and drizzled with honey

MONKEY BIZ

MONKEY BIZ

$13.99

Raw, organic Brazilian açai blended with banana, peanut butter, and almondmilk, topped with vegan gluten-free granola,strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and almondslivers

NUTZILLA

NUTZILLA

$13.99

Raw, organic Brazilian açai blended with banana and chocolate almond milk,topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, macadamianuts, a homemade Nutella brownie, and drizzled withNutella

PINK DRAGON

PINK DRAGON

$13.99

Raw, organic Brazilian dragon fruit blended with mango and coconut water, topped withgranola, banana, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries,coconut flakes, and drizzled with honey

COLD PRESSED JUICES

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon Cooler

$7.99

Watermelon, Pineapple, Pear

Popeye

Popeye

$7.99

Green Apple, Spinach, Celery, Kale, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger

Oh Em Gee

Oh Em Gee

$7.99

Pineapple, Mango, Watermelon, Orange, Ginger

King of POP

King of POP

$7.99

Pineapple, Orange, Pear

Standing O

$7.99

Pineapple, Orange, Ginger, Lemon, Honey, Cayenne Pepper

Lemonade

$7.99
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.99
Pineapple

Pineapple

$7.99
Watermelon

Watermelon

$7.99

POWER SMOOTHIES

Sunshine State

Sunshine State

$10.99

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$10.99

Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Isopure Protein

Theree Amigos

Theree Amigos

$10.99

Coconut Water, Dragonfruit, Mango, Banana

Green Machine

Green Machine

$10.99

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach

WELLNESS SHOTS

Ginger

Ginger

$5.99

Detox

$5.99
Rise Up

Rise Up

$5.99

Flu Shot

$5.99

DRINKS

Water

Water

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00
Vita Coco Water

Vita Coco Water

$3.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$3.00
Coca Cola Zero

Coca Cola Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Miami Chef-driven Poké & Açaí bowls

50 NW 23rd St Suite #108, Miami, FL 33127

