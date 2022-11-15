Restaurant header imageView gallery

OH HEY! BARBECUE 10233 Manchester Road

10233 Manchester Road

St. Louis, MO 63122

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Meal

Apps/Salads

Burnt End Toasted Ravs

$11.99

Pimento Cheese Toasted Ravs

$11.99

Trashed Ribs Appetizer

$13.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Caesar Salad Half

$7.99

Caesar Salad Full

$12.99

BBQ Sammies

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Served with B+B Pickeles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Served with B+B Pickeles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Served with B+B Pickeles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Dbl. Burger W/ White American Cheese and Bacon Jam

$12.99

Served with B+B Pickeles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Grilled Cheese & Smoked Tomato

$11.99

Served with B+B Pickeles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side

Tukey Cubano

$12.99

Meat by the Pound

Pulled Pork 1 lb

$17.99

Pulled Pork Half lb

$9.00

Brisket 1 lb

$23.99

Brisket Half lb

$12.00

Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

Ribs Half Rack

$12.50

Turkey 1 lb

$17.99

Turkey Half lb

$9.00

Trashed Ribs 1 lb

$24.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$13.99

Kids Menu

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Single Cheese Burger

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

W/ Choice of One Side

Sides

Beef Fat French Fries

$5.99

Pit Beans W/Bacon

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

White Cheddar Cracker Mac + Cheese

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Bulk Beef Fat French Fries

Bulk Pit Beans W/Bacon

Bulk Cole Slaw

Bulk Potato Salad

Bulk White Cheddar Cracker Mac + Cheese

Bulk Onion Rings

Side Caesar

$3.99

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.99

2 meat s, 2 sides, and rolls

Sweets

Brownie

$2.50

Brookie

$2.50

Gooey Butter

$2.50

Retail

Bestie Pint Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Awkwardly Long Hug Rub

$8.00

Fist Bump Rub

$8.00

OH hey! T-Shirt

$20.00

Hotangy Pint Sauce Bottle

$8.00

I Can't Even Pint Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Mustarolina Pint Sauce Bottle

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Cup

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Oh, hey! You love BBQ as much as we do and it's even better when that BBQ is right at your local grocery store that you can pick up for lunch or dinner ... or breakfast if that's your thing. We're not here to judge.

10233 Manchester Road, St. Louis, MO 63122

