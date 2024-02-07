Ohio Brewing Company- Columbus Ohio Brewing Company- Columbus
No reviews yet
421 E. 2nd Ave.
Columbus, OH 43201
BEVERAGE
House Beers
- Lil Vata$6.00
Mexican Lager 4.6% A crisp and refreshing Mexican-style lager. Goes great with sunburns and sandy toes.
- President Pils$6.00
Pilsner 5.2% Rich, characterful, pale Czech-style lager. Complex yet well-balanced and refreshing. The bitterness is clean and without harshness, which gives a rounded drinkability.
- DDH Pitchback$6.00
Session IPA 4.5% An easy-going Session IPA double dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops for a juicy, tropical flavor and aroma.
- Lulet$6.00
Witbier 5.0% A Belgian-style Witbier brewed with orange peel, coriander and lavender.
- Kulbit$5.00
IPA 7.2% Fruity aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit and orange; with a soft mouthfeel and a balanced finish.
- O-Haze-I-O$7.00
Hazy IPA 6.2% Big doses of El Dorado, Mosaic and Galaxy hops give this silky IPA flavors and aromas of tangerine and tropical fruits.
- Flori 12 oz$6.00
DIPA 8.2% A big, bold DIPA. Packed with tropical fruit flavor and aroma with a smooth finish that leans towards bitter.
- Flori 16 oz$8.00
- Bowsie$6.00
Nitro Irish Stout 4.2% An Irish Classic, creamy with hints of chocolate and coffee and a smooth dry finish.
- Scarlet$6.00
Altbier 5.0% Caramel and sweet toffee aromas compliment the rich malt character and smooth bitterness.
- G-Loc$7.50
Russian Imperial Stout 10% A Russian Imperial Stout with a thick, tan head and a rich and creamy texture. It’s layered with notes of molasses, coffee and dark chocolate.
- Alta Weiss$6.00
Dunkelweizen 5.4% German-style dark wheat ale with flavors and aromas of chocolate and banana.
- Lemonita- Berry 12 oz$5.25
Fruit Sour 4.0% A mixed-fermentation fruit sour, brewed with fresh ginger, Hibiscus, lemons, raspberries and strawberries.
- Lemonita- Berry 16 oz$7.00
- Jingle Bell$7.00
- OBC Seltzer$6.00
Seltzer 4.8% All natural, gluten-free hard seltzer made with real fruit juice.
- FLIGHT BOARD$14.50
- Boiler Maker$14.00
Rave Drinks
Crowlers
Guest Drafts
Guest Cans
Draft Samples
Red Wine
White Wine
Cocktails
- Ginger Snap$13.00
Tito’s vodka, cinnamon, apple cider, ginger.
- Cranberry Bourbon Buck$13.00
Maker’s Mark, cranberry syrup, lemon, ginger.
- Jimmy's Seasonal Sangria$13.00
Apple Brandy, Seasonal fruit, lemon, simple syrup, wine.
- Fresh Outta Fruit$13.00
- OBC Margarita$13.00
- Smoke Show$15.00
- Night Owl$15.00
- My Ty$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Bloody Mary Spicy$8.00
- Buckeye Shot$7.00
- Columbus Breeze$13.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Long Island$10.00
- Mimosa Classic$8.00
- Mimosa Tropical$10.00
- Green Tea Shot$6.00
- Mocktail$6.00
Bourbon/Cognac/Scotch/Whiskey
- Angel's Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Balconies Single Malt$18.00
- Benheim$7.00
- Bird Dog$6.00
- Bird Dog Gingerbread$6.00
- Boone County$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Bulleit Rye$7.00
- Cincinnati Bourbon$8.00
- Cincinnati Whiskey$6.00
- Cooper Bourbon$7.00
- Craigellachie$10.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- E&J Brandy$5.00
- Elijah Craig$8.00
- Evan Williams 1753$6.00
- Four Roses Yellow Label$7.00
- Heaven's Door$10.00
- Hennessy$8.00
- High Bank Midnight Cask$13.00
- High Bank Whiskey War$11.00
- High West Dbl Rye$10.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jameson Orange$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$6.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Knob Creek Rye$9.00
- Larceny$6.00
- Legent$8.00
- Magnolia Bourbon$9.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Maker's 46$7.00
- Maker's Mark Private Select$15.00
- Middle West Wheat$10.00
- Mitcher's$10.00
- New Riff$9.00
- Noble Cut Cherry$7.00
- Old Forester$6.00
- Old Forester 1897 BIB$11.00
- Old Soul Rye$12.00
- Rabbit Hole$15.00
- Raki Brandy$8.00
- Rebel 100$6.00
- Redemption Bourbon$9.00
- Redwood Empire$8.00
- Royal Brackla$20.00
- Russel's Reserve$10.00
- Sagamore Rye$7.00
- Stillwright$7.00
- 7 Bros Hickory Smoked$6.00
- Town Branch$12.00
- Watershed Bourbon$9.00
- Whiskey Smith Chocolate$7.00
- Whiskey Smith Caramel$7.00
- Yellowstone$8.00
- Woodford Double Oaked$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- WT Rare Breed$10.00
Vodka/Gin
- 7 Bros Cinnamon$7.00
- 7 Bros Gin$6.00
- 7 Bros Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Watermelon$6.00
- American Vodka$6.00
- Belvedre$8.00
- Buckeye Vodka$6.00
- Chopin$7.00
- Ciroc$6.50
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ford's Gin$7.00
- Heart of Glass$6.00
- High Bank Gin$7.00
- High Bank Vodka$7.00
- Pinnacle Vanilla$6.00
- OYO Stonefruit Vodka$7.00
- OYO Vanilla Bean$7.00
- OYO Vodka$6.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Titos$6.00
- Watershed Four Peel Gin$6.00
- Watershed Guild Chamomile$7.00
- Watershed Vodka$7.00
Rum/Tequila
- 7 Bros Rum$6.00
- Altos Silver$7.00
- Bacardi$6.50
- Bacardi Gold$6.50
- Cantera Negra$13.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Casamigos Anejo$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Reposado$10.00
- Diplomatico Mantuano$7.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- El Mayor Anejo$7.00
- Espolon Blanco$7.00
- Espolon Reposado$7.00
- Herradura Reposado$10.00
- Herradura Ultra$13.00
- Hornitos Reposado$6.00
- Lobos 1707$12.00
- Lobos Repo$13.00
- Meyer's Rum$6.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Rey Supremo$9.00
- Tres Anejo$12.00