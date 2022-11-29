Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

review star

No reviews yet

14412 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Order Again

Popular Items

Brothers Burrito
Naked Burrito
Talia's Taco

Burritos

Brothers Burrito

Brothers Burrito

$10.00

12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.

Naked Burrito

Naked Burrito

$10.00

Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.

Naked Veggie

$9.00

Bed of corn tortilla chips and lettuce topped with your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and additional toppings.

Tacos

Talia's Taco

$3.50

Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.

25th Street Taco

25th Street Taco

$4.50

A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's

3 Tacos Mexicanos

3 Tacos Mexicanos

$9.00

A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro & lime

Taco Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream

Veggie Taco Salad

Veggie Taco Salad

$9.00

Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream

Nachos

Nachos(Bean)

$8.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla(Bean)

$8.00

Kids Menu

Burrito Chiquito

$4.50

Quesadilla Chiquita

$4.00

Yogurt

$1.00

Side Dishes

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00
Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$4.00

Chips and Queso

$4.00

Chips

$1.50
Rice & Bean

Rice & Bean

$3.00

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$3.50

Beverages

Jarritos

$3.00

Choice of Mexican Coke, Lime, Mandarin, Pineapple

Bottled water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Juice Box

$2.00

House Drinks-Gallon Jug

$15.00

A gallon jug of one of our select House Drinks of your choice. Includes eight 16oz. servings per gallon.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood image
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood image
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood image

