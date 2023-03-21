Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Ohio City Pizzeria

98 Reviews

$$

3223 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

Cheese 16"
Pepperoni 16"
Cheese 12"

PIZZA

16" Pizza (8 slice)

Cheese 16"

$15.00
Pepperoni 16"

Pepperoni 16"

$18.00

Sausage 16"

$18.00

Meatball 16"

$19.00

Conway Veggie 16"

$19.00

mushrooms, red onions, black olives, red and green peppers, tomatoes. *Vegan cheese available

Wildcat 16"

Wildcat 16"

$24.00

meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, basil, balsamic glaze

Big Bill (Deluxe) 16"

Big Bill (Deluxe) 16"

$22.00

pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

White 16"

White 16"

$19.00

garlic herb oil, smoked provolone, spinach, ricotta, parmesan

Mazzella (Meatlovers) 16"

Mazzella (Meatlovers) 16"

$22.00

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, salami, bacon

Margherita 16"

Margherita 16"

$20.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.00

BBQ Sauce, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, pineapple, fried onions

Hawaiian 16"

$21.00

Ham, Pineapple

12" Pizza (6 slice)

Cheese 12"

$12.00
Pepperoni 12"

Pepperoni 12"

$14.00

Sausage 12"

$14.00

Meatball 12"

$15.00

Conway Veggie 12"

$16.00

mushrooms, red onions, black olives, red and green peppers, tomatoes. *Vegan cheese available

Wildcat 12"

Wildcat 12"

$19.00

meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, basil, balsamic glaze

Big Bill (Deluxe) 12"

Big Bill (Deluxe) 12"

$18.00

pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

White 12"

White 12"

$16.00

garlic herb oil, smoked provolone, spinach, ricotta, parmesan

Mazzella (Meatlovers) 12"

Mazzella (Meatlovers) 12"

$18.00

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, salami, bacon

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$17.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

BBQ Chicken 12"

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, pineapple, fried onions

Hawaiian 12"

$18.00

Ham, Pineapple

SALADS & APPETIZERS

Salads

Classic Caesar

$8.00

romaine, croutons, anchovies, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, balsamic

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.00

spinach, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella

$6.00

served with house marinara

Meatball Appetizer

Meatball Appetizer

$9.00

Two of our house made pork, veal and beef meatballs with red sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread 9"

Cheesy Garlic Bread 9"

$6.00

pizza dough, garlic herb oil, smoked provolone, served with house marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread 12"

Cheesy Garlic Bread 12"

$8.00

pizza dough, garlic herb oil, smoked provolone, served with house marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread 16"

Cheesy Garlic Bread 16"

$10.00

pizza dough, garlic herb oil, smoked provolone, served with house marinara

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

pizza dough, garlic herb oil, served with house marinara

5 Chicken Wings

5 Chicken Wings

$8.00

Buffalo • BBQ • Garlic Parm • Peppercorn rub • Hickory Molasses rub • Teriyaki

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buffalo • BBQ • Garlic Parm • Peppercorn rub • Hickory Molasses rub • Teriyaki

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$30.00

Buffalo • BBQ • Garlic Parm • Peppercorn Rub • Hickory Molasses Rub • Honey Mustard• Teriyaki

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

4 chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce

French Fries

$5.00
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.00

5 breaded cheese ravioli, served with house marinara

PASTA

Cavatelli & Meatball

$14.00

pork, veal and beef meatballs with red sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli served with our house marinara

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

San. Pelligrino

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

DESSERTS

Dessert

Cookie EA

Cookie EA

$1.00Out of stock

Specify type: Chocolate Chip; M&M; Sugar; Oatmeal Raisin

Cannoli EA

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

As a nonprofit LLC, Ohio City Pizzeria is proud to offer great food, great drinks and great service for a great cause. Quality, traditional, Italian recipes – from pizza and pasta to cannolis and espresso – served in a warm and welcoming neighborhood restaurant.

Website

Location

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Ohio City Pizzeria image
Ohio City Pizzeria image
Ohio City Pizzeria image

