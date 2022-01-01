Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ohio Roasting Company 4870 Frank Ave NW

4870 Frank Ave NW

N Canton, OH 44720

Order Again

Retail Coffee

Costa Rica - Reserve 14oz

$21.00

Decaf Colombia 14oz

$21.00

DR Congo 14oz

$19.00

Ethiopia Kayon Mountain 14oz

$19.00

Bright, fruity, with a smooth finish, our Ethiopia is the cream of the crop. With an aroma reminiscent of fresh apples and cherries, and hints of lime, citrus, flowers, this is a cup worth waiting for!

Ethiopia Limmu 14oz

$19.00

Great Lakes 14oz

$19.00

A unique take on our House blend, we roasted it darker, and brought out more of a toasty sweet flavor. Low acidity and heavy body, this hearty coffee will be the choice of dark coffee drinkers everywhere!

Interstate 77 14oz

$19.00

The House special! Our I-77 blend is a mix of Colombian, Sumatra, and Brazilian beans, roasted separately and blended for perfection. With medium acidity and body, you'll find notes of cocoa and tree nuts as well as a hint of the roast in this extremely versatile blend. We use it for our house coffee, espresso, and cold brew, so when in doubt on what you need, grab the 77!

Kenya Iyego 140z

$19.00

Mexico 14oz

$19.00

Monsoon Malabr 14oz

$19.00

PNG 14oz

$19.00

Sumatra 14oz

$19.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Ohio Roasting Company is a locally owned small batch roastery and coffee bar. ORC features pastries, breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, espresso drinks, teas, energy drinks, gelato and much more. Don't forget to grab some fresh roasted coffee beans for home!

4870 Frank Ave NW, N Canton, OH 44720

