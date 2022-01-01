Ohio Roasting Company 4870 Frank Ave NW

Interstate 77 14oz

$19.00

The House special! Our I-77 blend is a mix of Colombian, Sumatra, and Brazilian beans, roasted separately and blended for perfection. With medium acidity and body, you'll find notes of cocoa and tree nuts as well as a hint of the roast in this extremely versatile blend. We use it for our house coffee, espresso, and cold brew, so when in doubt on what you need, grab the 77!