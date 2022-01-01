Main picView gallery

Oh my grill Page Blvd

664 Page Boulevard

Springfield, MA 01104

Popular Items

JERK CHICKEN FRIES
LOADED FRIES (nacho cheese, sour cream, bacon)
Chop Jerk

APPETIZERS

LOADED FRIES (nacho cheese, sour cream, bacon)

$5.50

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 pc.)

$5.95

WINGS

$7.95+

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.95+

FESTIVAL

$3.75+

JERK CHICKEN FRIES

$6.50+

Fritters

$2.00

Chick Peas

$7.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES (served w/ Fries)

CHEESEBURGER

$4.75

CHOPPED CHEESE

$6.50

FISH SANDWICH

$8.00

HOTDOG

$5.75

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$10.00

Fish N Chips

$10.99

Chop Jerk

$7.00

CREWS CHOICE

CURRY CHICKEN DINNER

$9.00+

FRIED FISH

$15.00

JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$10.00+

OXTAIL DINNER

$12.00+

SNAPPER FISH DINNER

$20.00

FRY CHICKEN DINNER

$9.00+

CURRY GOAT

$12.00+

RIB DINNER

$18.00+

STEW CHICKEN DINNER

$9.00+

CURRY SHRIMP

$12.00+

PEPPER STEAK

$12.00+

FISH N CHIPS

$9.25

DRINKS

WATER

$1.00

CAN SODA

$1.25

JUICE

$2.00

D&G

$2.50

Homemade Juice

$3.50

SORREL

$5.00

PATTIES

BEEF

$3.00

ACKEE

$4.00

CALLALOO

$4.00

CURRY CHICKEN

$3.00

CHICKPEA

$4.00

PUMPKIN SPICE

$4.00

Jerk Plantain

$4.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50+

RICE

$4.00

RASTA PASTA

$6.00

FESTIVAL

$6.95+

Cabbage

$4.50

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Delivery Fee

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

664 Page Boulevard, Springfield, MA 01104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

