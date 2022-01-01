Ohris Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
7205 Aurora Rd
Aurora, OH 44202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soups & Salads
Veg Corn Soup
Tomato Soup
Cream of Mushroom
Chicken Corn Soup
Sambar
lentil and mixed vegetable soup
Rasam
thin soup with blend of tamarind sauce and tomatoes
Cucumber Salad
tossed salad with cucumbers and house dressing
Ohris raita
homemade yogurt with onions, tomatoes & cucumbers
Breakfast Menu
Idli Sambar
lentil soup served with three rice dumplings
Vada Sambar
lentil soup served with three deep-fried pastries made with urad flour
Idli & Vada Sambar (one of each)
Sambar Rice/Bisibelebath
Puri
Plain Dosa
made with fermented lentil & rice flour
Masala Dosa
crepe stuffed with vegetable curry
Mysore Masala Dosa
crepe made with special sauces and potato curry
Andhra Dosa
crepe made with moong bean flour, onions and chilies
Andhra Masala Dosa
crepe made with moong bean flour & stuffed with vegetable curry
Rava Dosa
crepe made with cream of wheat & rice flour
Rava Masala Dosa
crepe made with cream of wheat & rice flour stuffed with vegetable curry
Utappam
thick pancake with onions & chilies
Ohris South Indian Combo
masala dosa served with one idli, one urad vada & sambar
Appetizers (Vegetarian)
Pakoras
Veggies coated with chickpea batter and fried
Spinach pakoras
Veggies coated with Spinach ,chickpea batter and fried
Onion pakoras
Onions coated with chickpea batter and fried
Potato pakoras
Potato coated with chickpea batter and fried
Eggplant pakoras
Egg Plant coated with chickpea batter and fried
Hot Chili Pakoras
Cut Pakora
Assorted Vegetable Pakoras
A sampler of all the above
Masala Vada
Four deep-fried pastries made with split pea flour
Vegetable Samosa
Two crisp pastries stuffed with potatoes & green peas
Babycorn Manchuria
Whole baby corn's battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce
Babycorn 65
Whole baby corn's battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce
Gobi Manchuria
Cauliflower battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce
Gobi 65
Cauliflower battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce
Karivepaaku Gobi
Seasoned, battered & fried Caulifower florets smothered in a special sauce made from naturally aromatic Curry Leaves (Karivepaaku)
Karivepaaku Babycorn
Seasoned, battered & fried baby corn smothered in a special sauce made from naturally aromatic Curry Leaves (Karivepaaku)
Ohris Special Sweet and Sour Momos
fresh made momos tossed with sweet and sour sauces
Panner 65
fresh made cheese tossed with sweet and spice sauce
Chilli Paneer
Mirchi Bajji (4pcs)
Vegetable Spring rolls
Appetizers (Non-Veg)
Entrees (Vegetarian)
Paneer Tikka Masala
homemade cheese cubes in a spicy butter sauce
Paneer Butter Masala
homemade cheese cubes in a creamy sauce
Shahi Paneer
homemade chesse minced and cooked in creamy sauce
Kadai Paneer
homemade cheese cooked with mixed peppers in onion & tomato sauce
Aloo Gobi
potatoes & cauliflower cooked with special spices
Ohris Mix Veg Curry
spicy mixed vegetable curry
Dal Curry
lentils made with vegetable of the day
Mutter Paneer
green peas & homemade cheese cubes with spices
Palak Paneer
spinach & homemade cheese cubes with spices
Chana Masala
garbonzo beans cooked with tomatoes, onions & spices
Eggplant Curry
eggplant, onions & tomatoes cooked in mixed spices
Malai Kofta
cheese & vegetable patties in a creamy sauce
Navarathna Koorma
nine kinds of vegetables in a mild creamy sauce
Aloo Saag
potato cooked in our famous spinach sauce
Aloo Mutter
potato and peas in mild spices
Bhendi Masala
cut oakra cooked with onion and tomatoes
Paneer Ghee Roast
Entrees (Non-Vegetarian)
Butter Chicken
boneless chicken cooked in a homemade butter sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
boneless chicken tikka cooked in a creamy sauce
Guntur Mirchi Chicken (spicy)
fresh chicken and green chillies cooked in onion tomato gravy
Andhra Chicken Curry (Koorma)
chicken with bones cooked in a medium spiced sauce
Chicken Chettinad
chicken with bones cooked in a homemade chennai sauce
Gongura Chicken
chicken with bones cooked in a spicy sauce with fresh sorrel leaves
Coriander Chicken
Chicken Saag
boneless chicken cooked in spinach & mild spices
Chicken Vindaloo
boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in a very hot & spicy sauce
Goat Curry
bone-in goat cooked in a mild curry sauce
Kheema Curry
minced lamb and peas cooked with spices
Lamb Curry
boneless lamb cooked in a mild curry sauce
Lamb Pasanda
boneless lamb cooked in a mild butter sauce with nuts & spices
Lamb Saag
boneless lamb cooked in spinach with mild spices
Lamb Vindaloo
boneless lamb & potatoes cooked in a very hot & spicy sauce
Shrimp Masala
shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce
Shrimp Saag
shrimp cooked with spinach & mild spices
Shrimp Pepper Fry (Rajmundry Royyalu)
shrimp battered and tossed with homemade sauce
Shrimp Vindaloo
shrimp and potatoes cooked in a very hot & spicy sauce
Fish Malabar
fish fillet cooked in a spicy tamarind sauce
Tandoori
Panner Tikka
homemade cheese marinated with yogurt and special sauces
Tandoori Chicken
half a chicken marinated in yogurt with special spices
Tandoori Chicken Tikka Kabab
boneless chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs & spices
Tandoori Boti Kabab
boneless lamb marinated in yogurt, herbs & spices
Tandoori Seekh Kabab
ground lamb mixed with herbs & spices
Tandoori Shrimp
jumbo shrimp cooked on skewers
Tandoori Mixed Grill
combination of above tandoori dishes
Tandoori Fish Tikka
whole golden promphet marinated in spices & herbs, cooked on skewers
Biryani (Vegetarian)
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers
Ulavacharu Veg Dum Biryani
mixed veggies cooked with horsegram soup and basmati rice
Gongura Veg Biryani
Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist
Hariyali vegetable biryani
mixed veggies cooked with fresh spinach, mint, coriander, and basmati rice
Ohris veg keema biryani
100% vegan, good source of protein, contains soy and basmati rice
Paneer Biryani
Original dum biryani served with silken cubes of cottage cheese grilled with a Ohris special spicy marinade
Ohris Special Hariyali Paneer Biryani
fresh made cottage cheese over spinach and basmati rice
Jack fruit Biryani
Biryani (Egg)
Hyderabadi Egg Dum Biryani
The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers
Gongura Egg Biryani
Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist
Ulavacharu Egg Biryani
A truly unique biryani combined with a rich & savory horsegram stew setting a new trend in the world of dum biryani
Biryani (Non-Vegetarian)
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers
Ohris Special chicken boneless biryani
A scrumptious portion of boneless chicken tossed & cooked in Ohris special spices served with original dum biryani, taking you one step closer to heaven
Ulavacharu chicken biryani
A truly unique biryani combined with a rich & savory horsegram stew setting a new trend in the world of dum biryani
Gongura chicken biryani
Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers
Gongura Goat Biryani
Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist
Lamb Biriyani
lamb cooked with homemade biryani masala and spiced basmati rice
Shrimp Biriyani
A Spicy & delicate, full-flavored meal of original dum biryani with stir-fried Coastal Tiger Shrimps in Ohris special masala mix
Fish Biryani
Tempting Hyderabadi style fish biryani, prepared with original dum biryani & boneless fish fillets, making it a lip smacking course for seafood lovers
Biryani (family pack)
Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Ulavacharu Veg Biryani (Family Pack)
Gongura Veg Biryani (Family Pack)
Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)
Hyderabadi Egg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Ohris Special chicken Boneless Biryani (Family Pack)
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)
Gongura Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Gongura Goat Biryani (Family Pack)
Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)
Fish Biryani (Family Pack)
Jack fruit Biryani (Family Pack)
Chaat
Breads
Plain Naan
white flour, leavened, baked
Butter Naan
white flour, leavened, baked, butter topped
Garlic Naan
white flour, leavened, garlic, baked, butter topped
Tandoori Roti
white flour baked
Aloo Kulcha
white flour, leavened, onion, potato, cilantro, baked, butter topped
Onion Kulcha
white flour, leavened, onion,cilantro, baked, butter topped
Kheema Naan
naan stuffed with ground lamb
Desserts
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
We serve you the best Indian cuisine flavors in town. Come in and Enjoy!
7205 Aurora Rd, Aurora, OH 44202