Ohris Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

7205 Aurora Rd

Aurora, OH 44202

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa
Butter Chicken

Soups & Salads

Veg Corn Soup

$6.99

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Cream of Mushroom

$4.99

Chicken Corn Soup

$6.99

Sambar

$3.99Out of stock

lentil and mixed vegetable soup

Rasam

$3.99

thin soup with blend of tamarind sauce and tomatoes

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

tossed salad with cucumbers and house dressing

Ohris raita

$5.99

homemade yogurt with onions, tomatoes & cucumbers

Breakfast Menu

Idli Sambar

$7.99

lentil soup served with three rice dumplings

Vada Sambar

$7.99

lentil soup served with three deep-fried pastries made with urad flour

Idli & Vada Sambar (one of each)

$6.99

Sambar Rice/Bisibelebath

$8.99

Puri

$8.99

Plain Dosa

$9.99

made with fermented lentil & rice flour

Masala Dosa

$10.99

crepe stuffed with vegetable curry

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.99

crepe made with special sauces and potato curry

Andhra Dosa

$11.99

crepe made with moong bean flour, onions and chilies

Andhra Masala Dosa

$11.99

crepe made with moong bean flour & stuffed with vegetable curry

Rava Dosa

$10.99Out of stock

crepe made with cream of wheat & rice flour

Rava Masala Dosa

$10.99Out of stock

crepe made with cream of wheat & rice flour stuffed with vegetable curry

Utappam

$10.99

thick pancake with onions & chilies

Ohris South Indian Combo

$11.99

masala dosa served with one idli, one urad vada & sambar

Appetizers (Vegetarian)

Pakoras

$7.99

Veggies coated with chickpea batter and fried

Spinach pakoras

$7.99

Veggies coated with Spinach ,chickpea batter and fried

Onion pakoras

$7.99

Onions coated with chickpea batter and fried

Potato pakoras

$7.99

Potato coated with chickpea batter and fried

Eggplant pakoras

$7.99

Egg Plant coated with chickpea batter and fried

Hot Chili Pakoras

$7.99

Cut Pakora

$7.99

Assorted Vegetable Pakoras

$9.99

A sampler of all the above

Masala Vada

$6.99

Four deep-fried pastries made with split pea flour

Vegetable Samosa

$4.99

Two crisp pastries stuffed with potatoes & green peas

Babycorn Manchuria

$8.99

Whole baby corn's battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce

Babycorn 65

$8.99

Whole baby corn's battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce

Gobi Manchuria

$8.99

Cauliflower battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce

Gobi 65

$8.99

Cauliflower battered and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce

Karivepaaku Gobi

$8.99

Seasoned, battered & fried Caulifower florets smothered in a special sauce made from naturally aromatic Curry Leaves (Karivepaaku)

Karivepaaku Babycorn

$8.99

Seasoned, battered & fried baby corn smothered in a special sauce made from naturally aromatic Curry Leaves (Karivepaaku)

Ohris Special Sweet and Sour Momos

$7.99

fresh made momos tossed with sweet and sour sauces

Panner 65

$9.99

fresh made cheese tossed with sweet and spice sauce

Chilli Paneer

$9.99

Mirchi Bajji (4pcs)

$7.99

Vegetable Spring rolls

$6.99

Appetizers (Non-Veg)

Chicken 65

$10.99

Chilli Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Manchurian

$10.99

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Chicken 555

$10.99

Karivepaku Chicken

$10.99

Karampodi chicken

$10.99

Chicken pepper fry

$10.99

Goat pepper fry

$11.99

Apollo Fish

$10.99

Ohris Special Stuffed Crab

$12.99

Entrees (Vegetarian)

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

homemade cheese cubes in a spicy butter sauce

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.99

homemade cheese cubes in a creamy sauce

Shahi Paneer

$12.99

homemade chesse minced and cooked in creamy sauce

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

homemade cheese cooked with mixed peppers in onion & tomato sauce

Aloo Gobi

$10.99

potatoes & cauliflower cooked with special spices

Ohris Mix Veg Curry

$10.99

spicy mixed vegetable curry

Dal Curry

$9.99

lentils made with vegetable of the day

Mutter Paneer

$11.99

green peas & homemade cheese cubes with spices

Palak Paneer

$12.99

spinach & homemade cheese cubes with spices

Chana Masala

$10.99

garbonzo beans cooked with tomatoes, onions & spices

Eggplant Curry

$11.99

eggplant, onions & tomatoes cooked in mixed spices

Malai Kofta

$12.99

cheese & vegetable patties in a creamy sauce

Navarathna Koorma

$11.99

nine kinds of vegetables in a mild creamy sauce

Aloo Saag

$10.99

potato cooked in our famous spinach sauce

Aloo Mutter

$10.99

potato and peas in mild spices

Bhendi Masala

$11.99

cut oakra cooked with onion and tomatoes

Paneer Ghee Roast

$12.99

Entrees (Non-Vegetarian)

Butter Chicken

$13.99

boneless chicken cooked in a homemade butter sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

boneless chicken tikka cooked in a creamy sauce

Guntur Mirchi Chicken (spicy)

$13.99

fresh chicken and green chillies cooked in onion tomato gravy

Andhra Chicken Curry (Koorma)

$13.99

chicken with bones cooked in a medium spiced sauce

Chicken Chettinad

$13.99

chicken with bones cooked in a homemade chennai sauce

Gongura Chicken

$13.99

chicken with bones cooked in a spicy sauce with fresh sorrel leaves

Coriander Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Saag

$13.99

boneless chicken cooked in spinach & mild spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in a very hot & spicy sauce

Goat Curry

$14.99

bone-in goat cooked in a mild curry sauce

Kheema Curry

$13.99

minced lamb and peas cooked with spices

Lamb Curry

$14.99

boneless lamb cooked in a mild curry sauce

Lamb Pasanda

$14.99

boneless lamb cooked in a mild butter sauce with nuts & spices

Lamb Saag

$14.99

boneless lamb cooked in spinach with mild spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.99

boneless lamb & potatoes cooked in a very hot & spicy sauce

Shrimp Masala

$14.99

shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce

Shrimp Saag

$14.99

shrimp cooked with spinach & mild spices

Shrimp Pepper Fry (Rajmundry Royyalu)

$14.99

shrimp battered and tossed with homemade sauce

Shrimp Vindaloo

$14.99

shrimp and potatoes cooked in a very hot & spicy sauce

Fish Malabar

$14.99

fish fillet cooked in a spicy tamarind sauce

Tandoori

Panner Tikka

$12.99

homemade cheese marinated with yogurt and special sauces

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

half a chicken marinated in yogurt with special spices

Tandoori Chicken Tikka Kabab

$13.99

boneless chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs & spices

Tandoori Boti Kabab

$13.99

boneless lamb marinated in yogurt, herbs & spices

Tandoori Seekh Kabab

$13.99

ground lamb mixed with herbs & spices

Tandoori Shrimp

$13.99

jumbo shrimp cooked on skewers

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$14.99

combination of above tandoori dishes

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$14.99

whole golden promphet marinated in spices & herbs, cooked on skewers

Biryani (Vegetarian)

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

$11.99

The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers

Ulavacharu Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99Out of stock

mixed veggies cooked with horsegram soup and basmati rice

Gongura Veg Biryani

$12.99

Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist

Hariyali vegetable biryani

$12.99

mixed veggies cooked with fresh spinach, mint, coriander, and basmati rice

Ohris veg keema biryani

$12.99

100% vegan, good source of protein, contains soy and basmati rice

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Original dum biryani served with silken cubes of cottage cheese grilled with a Ohris special spicy marinade

Ohris Special Hariyali Paneer Biryani

$13.99

fresh made cottage cheese over spinach and basmati rice

Jack fruit Biryani

$14.99

Biryani (Egg)

Hyderabadi Egg Dum Biryani

$12.99

The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers

Gongura Egg Biryani

$12.99

Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist

Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$12.99Out of stock

A truly unique biryani combined with a rich & savory horsegram stew setting a new trend in the world of dum biryani

Biryani (Non-Vegetarian)

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers

Ohris Special chicken boneless biryani

$12.99

A scrumptious portion of boneless chicken tossed & cooked in Ohris special spices served with original dum biryani, taking you one step closer to heaven

Ulavacharu chicken biryani

$13.99Out of stock

A truly unique biryani combined with a rich & savory horsegram stew setting a new trend in the world of dum biryani

Gongura chicken biryani

$12.99

Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers

Gongura Goat Biryani

$15.99

Authentic biryani flavors infused with mildly sour leaves native to South Indian state of Andhra giving the original dum biryani a delightful South Indian twist

Lamb Biriyani

$14.99

lamb cooked with homemade biryani masala and spiced basmati rice

Shrimp Biriyani

$14.99

A Spicy & delicate, full-flavored meal of original dum biryani with stir-fried Coastal Tiger Shrimps in Ohris special masala mix

Fish Biryani

$14.99

Tempting Hyderabadi style fish biryani, prepared with original dum biryani & boneless fish fillets, making it a lip smacking course for seafood lovers

Biryani (family pack)

Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$31.99

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani (Family Pack)

$29.99Out of stock

Gongura Veg Biryani (Family Pack)

$32.99

Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)

$32.99

Hyderabadi Egg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$29.99

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$33.99

Ohris Special chicken Boneless Biryani (Family Pack)

$34.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)

$34.99Out of stock

Gongura Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)

$35.99

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$42.99

Gongura Goat Biryani (Family Pack)

$44.99

Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)

$40.99

Fish Biryani (Family Pack)

$40.99

Jack fruit Biryani (Family Pack)

$31.99

Chaat

Pav Bhaji

$6.99

Mixture of mashed vegetables in thick gravy served with bread

Pani Puri

$5.99Out of stock

Plain

$6.99Out of stock

Dahi Pani Puri

$6.99Out of stock

Somosa Chaat

$6.99

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

white flour, leavened, baked

Butter Naan

$3.99

white flour, leavened, baked, butter topped

Garlic Naan

$3.99

white flour, leavened, garlic, baked, butter topped

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

white flour baked

Aloo Kulcha

$3.99

white flour, leavened, onion, potato, cilantro, baked, butter topped

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

white flour, leavened, onion,cilantro, baked, butter topped

Kheema Naan

$3.99

naan stuffed with ground lamb

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Saffron Rice

$4.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

fried pastry bun in honey and sweetened rose water

Rasmalai

$5.99

made from fresh homemade cottage cheese in sweetend milk and pistachios

Carrot Halwa

$5.99

Rice Kheer

$4.99

indian rice pudding

Ohris Special Fried Sithaphal Ice-Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Homemade Ice-Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49Out of stock

Lemon Soda (sweet/ salt)

$2.99Out of stock

Ohris Special Chikoo Shake

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Lassi (Sweet or Salt)

$2.99

Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Madras Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Guava Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve you the best Indian cuisine flavors in town. Come in and Enjoy!

Location

7205 Aurora Rd, Aurora, OH 44202

Directions

Gallery
Ohris Indian Cuisine image
Ohris Indian Cuisine image
Ohris Indian Cuisine image

