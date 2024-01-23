Oh's Sandwiches 3217 California Ave SW
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Experience the global sensation of our Small Takeout Banh Mi at Oh's Sandwiches in West Seattle! Indulge in the perfect blend of Vietnamese tradition and modern convenience with our compact yet flavor-packed Banh Mi. Each bite is a journey through the vibrant streets of Vietnam, featuring succulent meats, crisp veggies, and savory sauces – all in a perfectly portable size. Taste the best of Vietnam, right here in West Seattle today!
3217 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
