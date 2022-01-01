A map showing the location of Oil Well Craft BeerView gallery
Oil Well Craft Beer

No reviews yet

5334 Ave Maria Blvd Suite 500 & 600

Ave Maria, FL 34142

Craft Drinks and Snacks

Italian Sub

$9.25

Ham Sub

$8.25

Turkey Sub

$8.25

Veggie

$7.25

Tuna Sub

$10.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

Roast Beef

$10.00

Specialty Sub

$10.00

Large Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.85

Voodoo

$1.75

Chips

$1.25

Knotty Pretzel

$5.85

Snack Chips

$1.00

Manifesto Brownie/Cookie

$2.20

Zephyrhills

$1.00

S.Pellegrino

$2.25

Soda

$2.15

Iced Tea

$2.75

Peace Tea

$3.00

Soda Can

$0.75

AMU Italian

$9.25

AMU Ham

$8.25

AMU Turkey

$8.25

AMU Veggie

$7.25

AMU Tuna

$10.00

AMU Roast Beef

$9.25

AMU CHIPS

$1.25

AMU VOODOO

$1.75

AMU SODA

$2.15

AMU ICED TEA

$2.25

Lennar Lunch Boxes

$11.22

Lunch Boxes

$12.00

Sub Trays

$33.00

Veteran Beer

$7.00

$5 Sangria

Event Sangria

$5.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$17.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Bottles & Cans Carry Out

Clearance

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$1.50

Miller Lite

$1.50

Hourglass Morlock Milk Stout

$4.50

Schloss Egg. Samichlaus

$7.85

Sam Smith Imp. Stout

$5.00

MYTHK Beast IPA

$5.15

Heretic Juicy Again

$3.50

Reef Life Ipa

$3.50

Bubblegum IPA

$3.50

Cosmic Crown Golden Ale

$3.50

Bone Hook Barley Wine

$3.50

Copper Kettle Citrus Paradisi IPA

$3.75

Green Man IPA

$3.85

DESTIHL West Coast IPA

$3.80

DESTIHL Peanut Butter Porter

$3.80

Edmunds Oast Bound By Time

$5.15

Bearded Iris Double Homestyle

$5.15

Ghost In The Machine Package

$5.00

Maine-Uncle Tom

$7.85

Gluten Free - Carry Out

CiderBoys 12oz

$3.15

Schilling London Dry & Variety Cider

$3.90

Schilling Excelsior Imp. Cider

$4.15

Schilling Mango Excelsior Imp. Cider

$4.35

Cider Creek Farmhouse

$3.90

Samuel Smith Cider

$4.50

Green Man Gingers Have a Soul

$4.50

Celt Traditional Cider

$4.30

Schilling Chaider

$3.90

High Noon

$3.00

Omission Ultimate

$3.00

Schilling Big Zesty 19.2oz Can

$5.00

Press Seltzer

$2.30

Wolffer Estate Dry White Cider

$4.50

Daura Damm

$2.50

Schilling Passport Passion Fruit

$4.00

Red Wine

Wine Tasting

$9.35

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00+

William Hill Cabernet

$10.00+

Astoria Cabernet

$7.50+

Clos Du Bois Merlot

$8.00+

Dona Paula Malbec

$8.25+

Seeker Red Blend

$8.25+

Astoria Red Blend

$8.00+

Terruno Uvas Cabernet

$10.00+

Terruno Uvas Malbec

$10.00+

White Wine

Clos du Bois Chard

$8.00+

Astoria Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Marlborough Ridge Sauv Blanc

$7.00+

Canyon Road Moscato

$6.50+

Hogue Reisling

$8.00+

Yes Way Rosé

$11.00+

Fred Wine

$160.00

Totts Champagne

$14.00+

DaVinci Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Terruno Uvas Chardonnay

$8.00+

Terruno Uvas Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Retail

OWCB sticker

$1.00

OWCB Growler

$8.00

OWCB Black T-Shirt w/ Full Color Logo

$32.00

OWCB Standard t-shirt

$24.00

OWCB White t-shirt

$19.00

OD Green Hoodie

$50.00

Teal Shirt

$19.99

OWCB Apron

$24.00

OWCB Long Sleeve t-shirt

$22.00

OWCB Hats

$24.99

Beer Mug Earings

$12.00

OWCB Soap

$9.00

OWCB Glassware

$7.00

Beer/wine Tote

$32.00

OWCB Onesie

$14.00

Earrings $12

$12.00

Earrings $20

$20.00

SW Ale Trail V Passport

$19.63

Brew & Paint

$35.00

Ornaments

$9.99

Roughneck Membership

$120.00

Roughneck Couple Membership

$210.00

Roughneck Couple Renewal

$200.00

Roughneck Renewal

$110.00

Basket

$10.00

This Sauce Is Amazing

$7.99

Dan's BBQ Sauce

$11.99

Angel

$7.99

OWCB KEG

$50.00

Paint & Sip

$35.00

Baby Socks

$8.00

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Uncle Bob Sweater

$6.00

Deposit

Deposit

$35.00

Yuengling

$146.00

Nicks Keg Rental

$114.00

Ralph’s Keg Rental

$90.00

Keg Style

Oil Well IPA

$90.00

Oil Well ASB

$80.00

Narragansett Lager

Narragansett Lager

$135.00

Cigars

Ky. Fire Cured

$6.99

Oliva Serie G

$6.99

Romeo y Julieta

$8.99

H. Upmann

$7.99

Montecristo

$8.99

Nat Sherman Metropolitan

$8.99

Jose Marti

$6.99

Jose Marti

$7.99

Casa De Garcia

$7.99

Casa De Garcia

$8.99

Casa Blanca

$8.99

Prize

$2.50

Hand Rolled Event Cigar

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5334 Ave Maria Blvd Suite 500 & 600, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Directions

Map
