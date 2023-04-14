Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oishi Japanese Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

7818 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Beverage

Drinks

Sodas

$4.00

Japanese Soda

$6.50

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Unsweet

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ice korean coffee

$5.00

Water

$2.50

Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Kirin

$7.00

Sake

Plum Wine Glass

$9.00

Nigori

$23.00

Hot sake

$15.00

Cold Sake

$25.00

Soju

$20.00

Plum wine Bottle

$40.00

Fruit Sake Bottle

$40.00

Menu

Appetizers

Age Dashi Tofu

$6.90

Tempura Fried Tofu with Tempura Sauce

Baked Mussel

$10.95

Baked Green Mussel with Spicy Mayo

Chicken Karaage

$11.95

Tempura Fried Marinated Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce

Ebi Shumai

$7.95

Steamed Shrimp Dumpling with Gyoza Sauce

Edamame

$6.90

Fish Taco

$12.90

Panko fried Tuna, Avocado, Cheese and Lettuce in Tortilla, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Chilli Sauce and Mixed Vegetables

Gyoza

$6.95

Fried Japanese Dumpling with Gyoza Sauce

Ika Tempura

$11.95

Tempura Fried Squid with Tempura Sauce

Combo Sunomono

$10.90

Panko Fried Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce and Green Onion

Jalapeño Bomb

$8.90

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese inside Jalapeno. Tempura Fried. Eel sauce honey wasabi and Spicy Mayo on Top.

Nigiri Appetizer 4pcs

$10.95

Fish on Sushi Rice

Sashimi Appetizers 6pcs

$15.90

Cuts of Fish, No Rice

Shrimp Tempura

$10.90

Tempura Fried Shrimp (3pcs) with Tempura Sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$9.95

Fried Soft Shell Crab with Tempura Sauce

Takoyaki

$9.95

Octopus Dumplings with Sauce

Tuna Tatake

$14.90

Seared Tuna or Salmon with Ponzu Sauce

Salmon Tatake

$14.90

Tofu Steak

$9.90

Tofu with Teriyaki Sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$13.90

Tempura Fried Vegetables with Tempura Sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$19.95

Yellow Tail, Jalapeno, Ponzu Sauce, Green Onion and Spicy Chilli Sauce

Yummy Roll

$14.95

Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese Wrapped with Egg Roll Paper then Fried, Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce on Top Shumai

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95

Gyoza Soup

$5.95

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed Soup

$4.95

Salads

Avocado Salad

$6.90

Crab Salad

$6.50

Side Salad

$5.90

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Spicy Fish Salad

$13.90

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.95

Udon and Korean Ramen

Beef Udon

$16.00

Thick Wheat Noodles in Broth with Vegetables and Choice of Proteins

Chicken Udon

$15.00

Thick Wheat Noodles in Broth with Chicken, Vegetable Egg.

Seafood Nabe Udon

$17.00

ick Wheat Noodles in Broth with Vegetable and Seafood

Vegetable Udon

$14.00

Stir Fried Wheat Noodles with Chicken & Vegetables in a Dark Sauce

Tofu Udon

$14.00

Chilled Thin Buckwheat Noodles with Dipping Sauce And Shrimp

Shrimp Udon

$18.00

Thin Buckwheat Noodles in Broth with Vegetable and Tempura

Korean spicy Beef Ramen

$16.00

Korean Spicy Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Korean Spicy Veggy Ramen

$15.00

Korean Spicy Seafood Ramen

$17.00

Korean Mild Beef

$16.00

Korean Mild Chicken

$15.00

Korean Mild Veggy

$14.00

Korean Mild Seafood

$17.00

Yaki Udon Beef

$16.00

Yaki Udon Chicken

$15.00

Yaki Udon Shrimp

$18.00

Donburi

Beef Donburi

$16.00

Chicken Donburi

$15.00

Vegetable Donburu

$15.00

Unagi Donburi

$19.00

Fresh Water Eel over Sushi rice

Tekka

$23.00

Fresh Tuna or Salmon over Sushi rice

Sake Donburi 9pcs

$23.00

Assorted Fish over Sushi rice

Chirashi

$26.00

Sashimi Salad

$24.00

Assorted Fish and Vegetables with Rice and Spicy Sauce

Hibachi

Beef Hibachi

$23.00

Chicken Hibachi

$20.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$25.00

Combination Hibachi

$28.00

Veggie Hibachi

$18.00

Side

White rice

$5.00

White sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Sushi Menu

Regular Rolls

ALASKA ROLL

ALASKA ROLL

$8.25

Smoked Salmon & Avocado (M6 pcs.)

BEEF TERIYAKI ROLL

$11.95

Grilled Beef, Asparagus & Teriyaki Sauce On Top (M6 pcs.)

*BIG AL’S ROLL

$8.95

Escolar Mixed With Spicy Mayo, Avocado & Fish Eggs (M6 pcs.)

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.50

CA: Crab Salad & Avocado, MI: Crab Stick, Avocado & Cucumber $2 More For *flying Fish Eggs On Top (M6 pcs.)

*CAMINO ROLL

$8.25

Salmon, Fresh Water Eel & Avocado. Smelt Fish Roe On Out Side Of Roll, Eel Sauce On Top (M6 pcs.)

CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL

$11.95

Deep Fried Chicken, Crab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber And Avocado, Eel Sauce On Top (L5 pcs.)

CHICKEN TERIYAKI ROLL

$11.95

Grilled Chicken & Avocado With Teriyaki Sauce On Top (L4 pcs.)

*CRAZY ROLL

$10.50

Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail & Avocado. Smelt Fish Roe On Out Side Of Roll (L4 pcs.)

DEEP FRIED CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.50

Deep fried California Roll, Ca Or Mi Style, Eel Sauce On Top (M8 pcs.)

EEL ROLL

$8.25

Fresh Water Eel & Avocado, Eel Sauce On Top (M6 pcs.)

NEW YORK ROLL

$8.25

Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber & Avocado (M6 pcs.)

NO NAME ROLL

$7.95

Salmon cooked with Spices, Wasabi, Deep Fried with Eel Sauce (S8 pcs.)

*PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$8.25

Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese (M6 pcs.)

*SALMON ROLL

$7.95

Salmon (S6 pcs.)

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$7.25

Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Radish Sprouts, Japanese Mint & Eel Sauce (M6 pcs.)

*SPICY SALMON ROLL

$8.50

Spicy Salmon, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)

SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

$8.95

Spicy Shrimp, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)

*SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$9.50

Spicy Scallop, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)

*SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)

SPIDER ROLL

$10.95

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avacado & Eel Sauce (L5 pcs.)

SQUID TEMPURA ROLL

$8.25

Deep Fried Squid & Avocado, Eel Sauce On Top (L4 pcs.)

*SUNDAY MORNING ROLL

$8.75

Salmon And Cream Cheese Inside Deep Fried. Eel Sauce (S8 pcs.)

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$10.95

Deep Fried Sweet Potato, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado & Eel Sauce (L5 pcs.)

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.25

Deep Fried Shrimp, Avocado & Cucumber, Eel Sauce On Top (L4 pcs.)

*TUNA ROLL

$7.95

*YELLOW TAIL GREEN ONION ROLL

$7.95

Yellow Tail, Green Onion & Smelt Fish Roe (S6 pcs.)

Special Rolls

All Kind EBI

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside. Cooked Shrimp and Avocado outside. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seed on top. (8 pcs.)

Cancun Roll

$16.95

Coconut Shrimp, Asparagus and Tamago inside Salmon, Jalapeno, Caramel Sauce, Sriracha Sauce outside & torched. (8 pcs.)

Caribbean

$14.95

Crab Salad and Cucumber inside, Tuna with Mango outside. Eel sauce and Honey Wasabi Sauce on top. (8 pcs.)

Caterpillar

$14.95

Eel and Cucumber inside with Avocado outside. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds on top. (8 pcs.)

Cherry Blossom

$14.95

Salmon and Cucumber inside with Tuna and Lemon outside with Fish Eggs. (8 pcs.)

David’s Special

$16.95

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber inside. Tuna, Escolar and Avocado outside. Salmon Mixed with Spicy Mayo, Seaweed Salad and Fish Eggs on top. (10 pcs.)

Delicious

$14.95

Crabstick, Cream Cheese, Avocado inside. On Top Cooked Salmon, Carmel Sauce, then torched. Sweet Chilli Sauce and Green Onions to finish. (8 pcs.)

Dragon

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside , Eel and Avocado outside. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds on top. (8 pcs.)

Fashion Model

$16.95

Fire Cracker

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura & Crab Salad inside, Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo and Honey Wasabi outside. Baked. (8 pcs.)

Heart Attack

$15.95

Crab Salad & Avocado inside and Panko fried. Cream cheese & Caramel Sauce and Torched. Eel sauce, Sweet Chilli sauce with Tempura Batter on top. (8 pcs.)

House Special

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside. Eel with Avocado outside. Crab Salad and Fish Egg on top. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds. (8 pcs.)

Kamikaze

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura, Escolar and Cucumber inside. Spicy Tuna Tempura Batter Mix, Spicy Mayo, Honey Wasabi, Eel Sauce, Mayo and Fish Eggs on top. (8 pcs.)

Las Vegas

$14.90

Salmon, Cream Cheese and Avocado inside then Tempura Fried. Jalapeno with Spicy Maya with Eel Sauce and Chili Sauce on top. (8 pcs.)

Lion King

$14.90

Crab Salad and Avocado inside. Spicy Shrimp outside and Baked. Eel Sauce and Tempura Batter Mix on top. (8 pcs.)

Lobster Tempura

$15.95

Tempura Lobster, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Sweet Egg and 3 different Fish Eggs. Spicy Mayo, Mayo and Eel Sauce. (5 pcs.)

Lori’s Special

$15.95

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber inside. Tuna and Crab Salad outside with Fish Egg. (8 pcs.)

Michigan

$14.90

Crab Salad and Cucumber inside and Salmon with Avocado outside. Fish Eggs on top. (8 pcs.)

Monster Roll

$16.95

Asparagus and Coconut Shrimp inside New York Strip and Garlic Chip on top with Pesto and Eel Sauce. Baked and torched. (8 pcs.)

Mountain

$14.90

Crab Salad and Avocado inside, and Salmon Spicy Mayo outside and Baked. Eel Sauce and Fish Egg with Green Onion on top. (8 pcs.)

Nine Mile

$15.95

Crab Salad and Avocado inside and Spicy Scallop outside. Baked. Eel Sauce , Fish Egg and Green Onion on top. (8 pcs.)

Pacific Roll

$16.95

Crunch sweet Lump Crab and cucumber inside Spicy Scallop on top with Caramel and Eel Sauce. and torched. (8 pcs.)

Rainbow

$14.90

Crab Salad and Avocado inside and 7 pieces of Fish outside. Fish Egg on top. (8 pcs.)

Red Wing

$14.95

Crab Salad and Avocado inside and Tuna outside. Crab Salad and Fish Eggs on Top. (8 pcs.)

Salmon Pizza

$15.95

Cooked Shrimp, Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado inside. Salmon and Cheese outside. Baked and Eel Sauce. Spicy Mayo, Fish Eggs and Green Onion. (8 pcs.)

Salmon Wow

$14.90

Spicy Tuna, Wasabi and Cucumber inside and Salmon and Avocado outside. Fish Egg on top. (8 pcs.)

Santa Claus

$15.95

Asparagus and Coconut Shrimp inside. Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on top with Sweet ChiIIi and Spicy Hummus Sauce. (8 pcs.)

Sexy

$15.95

Crab Salad, Crab Stick, Tempura Batter Mix and Avocado inside, Eel outside with Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds. (8 pcs.)

Shall We Dance

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside Salmon, Avocado and Fresh Red onion on top with Fuji Apple Sauce. (8 pcs.)

Snow White

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese and Crab Stick inside with Crab Salad and mayo on top. (8 pcs.)

Sunshine

$15.95

Crab stick, Avocado and Cucumber inside Salmon, Sliced Lemon and Red Onion on Top with Sweet Yuzu Sauce. (8 pcs.)

Teriyaki (Escolar, Salmon or Yellow Tail)

$15.95

Crab Salad and Avocado inside and Choice of Escolar, Salmon or Yellow Tail outside. Baked, Teriyaki Sauce, green onion and Sesame Seeds on Top. (8 pcs.)

U.F.O.

$14.95

Pickled Radish, Pumpkin Skin and Cucumber inside. Avocado and Seaweed Salad on top. Choice of Sesame or Ginger Dressing. (8 pcs.)

Volcano

$14.95

Tuna, Salmon, Cucumber and Avocado inside and Crab Salad with Spicy Mayo and Chili Sauce on top. (5 pcs.)

WOW

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Crab Stick, Salmon, Cream Cheese, Egg and Avocado. Deep Fried, Honey Wasabi, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce. (6 pcs.)

Deep Fried Rolls

Crazy Boy

$9.50

Crab Salad, Avocado, Eel Sauce (8pc)

*Crazy Girl

$10.50

Spicy tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce (8pc)

*Yum Yum

$16.50

Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Tamago, Avocado, Crab, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Sauce (5pc)

*Oh My God!

$17.50

Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Sauce (8pc)

Vegetable Rolls

AAC ROLL

$6.95

Avocado, Asparagus & Cucumber (M6 pcs.)

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$5.90

Asparagus (S6 pcs.)

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.50

Avocado (S6 pcs.)

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.95

Cucumber (S6 pcs.)

CUCUMBER & AVOCADO ROLL

$6.90

Cucumber & Avocado (M6 pcs.)

MUSHROOM ROLL

$5.90

Mushroom (S6 pcs.)

TOFU ROLL

$6.95

Tofu & Cucumber (L4 pcs.)

VEGETARIAN ROLL

$9.50

Assorted Vegetables (L4 pcs.)

PICKLED RADISHED ROLL

$5.95

Combination

*Sashimi Combo

$40.00

Fresh assorted sashimi.

*Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$35.00

6 pieces of sushi. 6 pieces of sashimi and 6 pieces tuna roll.

*Chirashi

$26.00

Fresh assorted sashimi over sushi rice.

*Salmon Combo

$26.00

Spicy salmon roll with 5 pieces of salmon nigiri.

*Tuna Combo

$26.00

Spicy tuna roll with 5 pieces of tuna nigiri

*Sushi Combo

$26.00

California roll with 5 pieces of nigiri.

Nigiri Sashimi

*Tuna

$7.00

*Sake (Salmon)

$7.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$6.00

Unagi (Eel)

$8.00

*White Tuna

$7.00

*Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$8.50

*Hokkigai (Surf Clam)

$8.00

Tamago (Egg Custard)

$6.50

*Masago (Capelin Roe)

$8.00

Party Tray

*A

$110.00

House, Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia, New York, Crazy, Tuna, Cucumber, Vegetarian and California Roll

*B

$130.00

House, Sexy, Michigan, Redwing, Cherry Blossom, Spider, Eel, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll

*C

$150.00

House, Sexy, Michigan, Redwing, Cherry Blossom, Caterpillar, Spidar, Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia, Tuna, Cucumber, Vegetarian and California roll

*D

$130.00

House, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll with 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Nigiri.

*E

$130.00

House, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll with 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Sashimi.

*F

$160.00

House, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll with 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Nigiri and 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Sashimi

*G

$240.00

CHEF CHOICES FOR 6 PERSON

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Sparsely decorated strip-mall eatery serving a menu of Japanese fare such as sushi & bento boxes. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7818 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Manjar Shop - 7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Villaggio Restaurant - 3151 pantanal ln
orange starNo Reviews
3151 pantanal ln kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Wildside Texas BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Flower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3260 Margaritaville blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
BR77 Brazilian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
3228 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
orange star3.8 • 36
3227 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kissimmee

Tainos Bakery - Kissimmee 192
orange star4.4 • 3,950
4150 w vine st kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 3,487
2901 Parkway Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Grillers Puerto Rico
orange star4.1 • 990
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34744
View restaurantnext
El Tapatio - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 959
1804 W Vine St Kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
orange star4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
XO Coffee Shop
orange star5.0 • 9
4965 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kissimmee
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston