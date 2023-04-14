Oishi Japanese Cuisine
7818 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Menu
Appetizers
Age Dashi Tofu
Tempura Fried Tofu with Tempura Sauce
Baked Mussel
Baked Green Mussel with Spicy Mayo
Chicken Karaage
Tempura Fried Marinated Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce
Ebi Shumai
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling with Gyoza Sauce
Edamame
Fish Taco
Panko fried Tuna, Avocado, Cheese and Lettuce in Tortilla, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Chilli Sauce and Mixed Vegetables
Gyoza
Fried Japanese Dumpling with Gyoza Sauce
Ika Tempura
Tempura Fried Squid with Tempura Sauce
Combo Sunomono
Panko Fried Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce and Green Onion
Jalapeño Bomb
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese inside Jalapeno. Tempura Fried. Eel sauce honey wasabi and Spicy Mayo on Top.
Nigiri Appetizer 4pcs
Fish on Sushi Rice
Sashimi Appetizers 6pcs
Cuts of Fish, No Rice
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura Fried Shrimp (3pcs) with Tempura Sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Fried Soft Shell Crab with Tempura Sauce
Takoyaki
Octopus Dumplings with Sauce
Tuna Tatake
Seared Tuna or Salmon with Ponzu Sauce
Salmon Tatake
Tofu Steak
Tofu with Teriyaki Sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Tempura Fried Vegetables with Tempura Sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Yellow Tail, Jalapeno, Ponzu Sauce, Green Onion and Spicy Chilli Sauce
Yummy Roll
Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese Wrapped with Egg Roll Paper then Fried, Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce on Top Shumai
Salads
Udon and Korean Ramen
Beef Udon
Thick Wheat Noodles in Broth with Vegetables and Choice of Proteins
Chicken Udon
Thick Wheat Noodles in Broth with Chicken, Vegetable Egg.
Seafood Nabe Udon
ick Wheat Noodles in Broth with Vegetable and Seafood
Vegetable Udon
Stir Fried Wheat Noodles with Chicken & Vegetables in a Dark Sauce
Tofu Udon
Chilled Thin Buckwheat Noodles with Dipping Sauce And Shrimp
Shrimp Udon
Thin Buckwheat Noodles in Broth with Vegetable and Tempura
Korean spicy Beef Ramen
Korean Spicy Chicken Ramen
Korean Spicy Veggy Ramen
Korean Spicy Seafood Ramen
Korean Mild Beef
Korean Mild Chicken
Korean Mild Veggy
Korean Mild Seafood
Yaki Udon Beef
Yaki Udon Chicken
Yaki Udon Shrimp
Donburi
Hibachi
Sushi Menu
Regular Rolls
ALASKA ROLL
Smoked Salmon & Avocado (M6 pcs.)
BEEF TERIYAKI ROLL
Grilled Beef, Asparagus & Teriyaki Sauce On Top (M6 pcs.)
*BIG AL’S ROLL
Escolar Mixed With Spicy Mayo, Avocado & Fish Eggs (M6 pcs.)
CALIFORNIA ROLL
CA: Crab Salad & Avocado, MI: Crab Stick, Avocado & Cucumber $2 More For *flying Fish Eggs On Top (M6 pcs.)
*CAMINO ROLL
Salmon, Fresh Water Eel & Avocado. Smelt Fish Roe On Out Side Of Roll, Eel Sauce On Top (M6 pcs.)
CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL
Deep Fried Chicken, Crab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber And Avocado, Eel Sauce On Top (L5 pcs.)
CHICKEN TERIYAKI ROLL
Grilled Chicken & Avocado With Teriyaki Sauce On Top (L4 pcs.)
*CRAZY ROLL
Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail & Avocado. Smelt Fish Roe On Out Side Of Roll (L4 pcs.)
DEEP FRIED CALIFORNIA ROLL
Deep fried California Roll, Ca Or Mi Style, Eel Sauce On Top (M8 pcs.)
EEL ROLL
Fresh Water Eel & Avocado, Eel Sauce On Top (M6 pcs.)
NEW YORK ROLL
Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber & Avocado (M6 pcs.)
NO NAME ROLL
Salmon cooked with Spices, Wasabi, Deep Fried with Eel Sauce (S8 pcs.)
*PHILADELPHIA ROLL
Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese (M6 pcs.)
*SALMON ROLL
Salmon (S6 pcs.)
SALMON SKIN ROLL
Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Radish Sprouts, Japanese Mint & Eel Sauce (M6 pcs.)
*SPICY SALMON ROLL
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)
SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
Spicy Shrimp, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)
*SPICY SCALLOP ROLL
Spicy Scallop, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)
*SPICY TUNA ROLL
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber & Radish Sprouts (M6 pcs.)
SPIDER ROLL
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avacado & Eel Sauce (L5 pcs.)
SQUID TEMPURA ROLL
Deep Fried Squid & Avocado, Eel Sauce On Top (L4 pcs.)
*SUNDAY MORNING ROLL
Salmon And Cream Cheese Inside Deep Fried. Eel Sauce (S8 pcs.)
SWEET POTATO ROLL
Deep Fried Sweet Potato, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado & Eel Sauce (L5 pcs.)
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Deep Fried Shrimp, Avocado & Cucumber, Eel Sauce On Top (L4 pcs.)
*TUNA ROLL
*YELLOW TAIL GREEN ONION ROLL
Yellow Tail, Green Onion & Smelt Fish Roe (S6 pcs.)
Special Rolls
All Kind EBI
Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside. Cooked Shrimp and Avocado outside. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seed on top. (8 pcs.)
Cancun Roll
Coconut Shrimp, Asparagus and Tamago inside Salmon, Jalapeno, Caramel Sauce, Sriracha Sauce outside & torched. (8 pcs.)
Caribbean
Crab Salad and Cucumber inside, Tuna with Mango outside. Eel sauce and Honey Wasabi Sauce on top. (8 pcs.)
Caterpillar
Eel and Cucumber inside with Avocado outside. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds on top. (8 pcs.)
Cherry Blossom
Salmon and Cucumber inside with Tuna and Lemon outside with Fish Eggs. (8 pcs.)
David’s Special
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber inside. Tuna, Escolar and Avocado outside. Salmon Mixed with Spicy Mayo, Seaweed Salad and Fish Eggs on top. (10 pcs.)
Delicious
Crabstick, Cream Cheese, Avocado inside. On Top Cooked Salmon, Carmel Sauce, then torched. Sweet Chilli Sauce and Green Onions to finish. (8 pcs.)
Dragon
Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside , Eel and Avocado outside. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds on top. (8 pcs.)
Fashion Model
Fire Cracker
Shrimp Tempura & Crab Salad inside, Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo and Honey Wasabi outside. Baked. (8 pcs.)
Heart Attack
Crab Salad & Avocado inside and Panko fried. Cream cheese & Caramel Sauce and Torched. Eel sauce, Sweet Chilli sauce with Tempura Batter on top. (8 pcs.)
House Special
Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside. Eel with Avocado outside. Crab Salad and Fish Egg on top. Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds. (8 pcs.)
Kamikaze
Shrimp Tempura, Escolar and Cucumber inside. Spicy Tuna Tempura Batter Mix, Spicy Mayo, Honey Wasabi, Eel Sauce, Mayo and Fish Eggs on top. (8 pcs.)
Las Vegas
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Avocado inside then Tempura Fried. Jalapeno with Spicy Maya with Eel Sauce and Chili Sauce on top. (8 pcs.)
Lion King
Crab Salad and Avocado inside. Spicy Shrimp outside and Baked. Eel Sauce and Tempura Batter Mix on top. (8 pcs.)
Lobster Tempura
Tempura Lobster, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Sweet Egg and 3 different Fish Eggs. Spicy Mayo, Mayo and Eel Sauce. (5 pcs.)
Lori’s Special
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber inside. Tuna and Crab Salad outside with Fish Egg. (8 pcs.)
Michigan
Crab Salad and Cucumber inside and Salmon with Avocado outside. Fish Eggs on top. (8 pcs.)
Monster Roll
Asparagus and Coconut Shrimp inside New York Strip and Garlic Chip on top with Pesto and Eel Sauce. Baked and torched. (8 pcs.)
Mountain
Crab Salad and Avocado inside, and Salmon Spicy Mayo outside and Baked. Eel Sauce and Fish Egg with Green Onion on top. (8 pcs.)
Nine Mile
Crab Salad and Avocado inside and Spicy Scallop outside. Baked. Eel Sauce , Fish Egg and Green Onion on top. (8 pcs.)
Pacific Roll
Crunch sweet Lump Crab and cucumber inside Spicy Scallop on top with Caramel and Eel Sauce. and torched. (8 pcs.)
Rainbow
Crab Salad and Avocado inside and 7 pieces of Fish outside. Fish Egg on top. (8 pcs.)
Red Wing
Crab Salad and Avocado inside and Tuna outside. Crab Salad and Fish Eggs on Top. (8 pcs.)
Salmon Pizza
Cooked Shrimp, Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado inside. Salmon and Cheese outside. Baked and Eel Sauce. Spicy Mayo, Fish Eggs and Green Onion. (8 pcs.)
Salmon Wow
Spicy Tuna, Wasabi and Cucumber inside and Salmon and Avocado outside. Fish Egg on top. (8 pcs.)
Santa Claus
Asparagus and Coconut Shrimp inside. Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on top with Sweet ChiIIi and Spicy Hummus Sauce. (8 pcs.)
Sexy
Crab Salad, Crab Stick, Tempura Batter Mix and Avocado inside, Eel outside with Eel Sauce and Sesame Seeds. (8 pcs.)
Shall We Dance
Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber inside Salmon, Avocado and Fresh Red onion on top with Fuji Apple Sauce. (8 pcs.)
Snow White
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese and Crab Stick inside with Crab Salad and mayo on top. (8 pcs.)
Sunshine
Crab stick, Avocado and Cucumber inside Salmon, Sliced Lemon and Red Onion on Top with Sweet Yuzu Sauce. (8 pcs.)
Teriyaki (Escolar, Salmon or Yellow Tail)
Crab Salad and Avocado inside and Choice of Escolar, Salmon or Yellow Tail outside. Baked, Teriyaki Sauce, green onion and Sesame Seeds on Top. (8 pcs.)
U.F.O.
Pickled Radish, Pumpkin Skin and Cucumber inside. Avocado and Seaweed Salad on top. Choice of Sesame or Ginger Dressing. (8 pcs.)
Volcano
Tuna, Salmon, Cucumber and Avocado inside and Crab Salad with Spicy Mayo and Chili Sauce on top. (5 pcs.)
WOW
Spicy Tuna, Crab Stick, Salmon, Cream Cheese, Egg and Avocado. Deep Fried, Honey Wasabi, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce. (6 pcs.)
Deep Fried Rolls
Crazy Boy
Crab Salad, Avocado, Eel Sauce (8pc)
*Crazy Girl
Spicy tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce (8pc)
*Yum Yum
Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Tamago, Avocado, Crab, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Sauce (5pc)
*Oh My God!
Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Sauce (8pc)
Vegetable Rolls
AAC ROLL
Avocado, Asparagus & Cucumber (M6 pcs.)
ASPARAGUS ROLL
Asparagus (S6 pcs.)
AVOCADO ROLL
Avocado (S6 pcs.)
CUCUMBER ROLL
Cucumber (S6 pcs.)
CUCUMBER & AVOCADO ROLL
Cucumber & Avocado (M6 pcs.)
MUSHROOM ROLL
Mushroom (S6 pcs.)
TOFU ROLL
Tofu & Cucumber (L4 pcs.)
VEGETARIAN ROLL
Assorted Vegetables (L4 pcs.)
PICKLED RADISHED ROLL
Combination
*Sashimi Combo
Fresh assorted sashimi.
*Sushi & Sashimi Combo
6 pieces of sushi. 6 pieces of sashimi and 6 pieces tuna roll.
*Chirashi
Fresh assorted sashimi over sushi rice.
*Salmon Combo
Spicy salmon roll with 5 pieces of salmon nigiri.
*Tuna Combo
Spicy tuna roll with 5 pieces of tuna nigiri
*Sushi Combo
California roll with 5 pieces of nigiri.
Nigiri Sashimi
Party Tray
*A
House, Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia, New York, Crazy, Tuna, Cucumber, Vegetarian and California Roll
*B
House, Sexy, Michigan, Redwing, Cherry Blossom, Spider, Eel, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll
*C
House, Sexy, Michigan, Redwing, Cherry Blossom, Caterpillar, Spidar, Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia, Tuna, Cucumber, Vegetarian and California roll
*D
House, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll with 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Nigiri.
*E
House, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll with 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Sashimi.
*F
House, Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia and California Roll with 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Nigiri and 4 x (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, White Tuna and Eel) of Sashimi
*G
CHEF CHOICES FOR 6 PERSON
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Sparsely decorated strip-mall eatery serving a menu of Japanese fare such as sushi & bento boxes. Come in and enjoy!
7818 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34747