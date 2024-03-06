- Home
- /
- Chesterfield
- /
- Oishi Sushi - Chesterfield - 100 Public Works Drive
Oishi Sushi - Chesterfield 100 Public Works Drive
No reviews yet
100 Public Works Drive
Chesterfield, MO 63005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters/Soup/Salad
Starters
- Agadashi Tofu (4)$7.00
Deep fried kinogushi tofu served with dashi sauce garnished with shitake mushrooms, fresh ginger, and green onion.
- Crab Rangoon (5)$7.00
Crab stick, cream cheese, salt and pepper.
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed and lightly salted.
- Fried Rice, Side$5.00
Pan fried rice with green onion, peas, and carrots.
- Fried Tofu$7.00
Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Garlic Edamame$7.00
Stir fried in garlic sauce.
- Gyoza (Orejas 6)$7.00
Japanese pot stickers.
- Japanese Pickles$6.00
Assorted pickles.
- Oishi Platter (3)$13.00
Crab rangoon, gyoza, spring rolls, and vegetable tempura.
- Spring Rolls (4)$6.00
Vegetables, cabbage and carrots.
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Steamed Tofu$3.00
- Sushi Rice, Side$3.00
- Tempura Appetizer$10.00
Lightly battered & deep fried.
- Wasabi Shrimp (8)$11.00
Deep fried shrimp, Oishi signature sauce made with wasabi.
- White Rice, Side$2.00
- Yaki Tori (3)$8.00
Grilled chicken, bell pepper and onions with teriyaki sauce.
- Brown Rice$2.00
Soup + Salads
Sushi
A La Carte
- Crab Stick$3.50
- Crab | Kani$4.50
- Eel | Unagi$4.50
- Egg | Tamago$3.50
- Flounder$4.50
- Hokki Clam | Hokkigai$3.50
- Hotate l Scallop$4.50
- Inari | Tofu$3.50
- Mackerel | Shimesaba$3.50
- Octopus | Tako$3.50
- Raw Shrimp | Ama-ebi$7.00
- Red Snapper | Tai$4.25
- Salmon Roe | Ikura$5.00
- Salmon | Sake$4.25
- Scallop | Kobashira$4.50
- Sea Urchin | Uni$8.00
- Shrimp | Ebi$4.00
- Smelt Egg | Masago$3.50
- Smoked Salmon$5.00
- Squid | Ika$4.00
- Tobiko$4.00
- Tuna Sampler$13.00
- Tuna | Maguro$4.50
- White Tuna | Shiromaguro$3.50
- Yellow Tail | Hamachi$4.50
- Fresh Wasabi$4.00
Classic Rolls
- Asparagus Roll$6.50
(6 pcs)
- Avacado And Cucumber Roll$7.50
- Avocado Roll$6.50
(6 pcs)
- Cucumber Roll$6.50
(6 pcs)
- Mixed Vegetable Roll$8.00
Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, oshinko, and kampyo.
- Kampyo Roll (Pickled Squash)$6.50
(6 pcs)
- Oshinko (Pickled Radish) Roll$6.50
(6 pcs)
- Futomaki Roll$8.00
Egg, cucumber, oshinko, kampyo, and cod powder. (5 pcs)
- California Roll$8.50
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)
- Philadelphia Roll$8.50
Fried cream cheese, salmon and asparagus.
- Cardinal Roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura, mayo & asparagus topped with tuna, green onion and eel sauce. (5 pcs)
- Eel & Avocado Roll$9.00
(5 pcs)
- Eel & Cucumber Roll$9.00
(5 pcs)
- Salmon & Avocado Roll$8.50
(5 pcs)
- Tuna & Avocado Roll$9.00
(5 pcs)
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, mayo and smelt eggs.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
Yellowtail, spicy mayo, pickled radish, sprouts, topped with tempura crunch. (6 pcs)
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna, spicy mayo, pickled radish, sprouts, topped with tempura crunch. (6 pcs)
- Spicy White Tuna Roll$9.00
White tuna, spicy mayo, pickled radish, sprouts, topped with tempura crunch. (6 pcs)
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$9.00
Spicy yellowtail with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch. (6 pcs)
- Salmon Roll$7.50
(6 pcs)
- Tuna Roll$7.50
(6 pcs)
- White Tuna Roll$7.50
(6 pcs)
- Yellow Tail Roll$7.50
(6 pcs)
- St. Louis Roll$9.00
Tuna, avocado, and oshinko topped with smelt eggs and green onions. (5 pcs)
- Dynamite Roll$10.00
Tuna, salmon, mayo chili paste, sprouts, and pickled radish. (5 pcs)
Signature Rolls
- Alaskan Roll W/ Snow Crab$16.00
- Angela Roll$14.00
- Cardinal Roll$11.50
- Caterpillar Roll$14.00
Eel, asparagus, avocado, shrimp and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)
- Chesterfield Roll$15.00
- Crazy Roll$15.00
- Crunch Roll$9.00
- Emerald Roll$15.00
- Fried Ban-sai Roll$10.50
Fried cream cheese, salmon, asparagus, crab and spicy mayo. (7 pcs)
- Fried Dragon Roll$11.50
Deep fried eel and tuna roll topped with mayo, smelt eggs and green onions. (7 pcs)
- Geisha Roll$14.00
- Golden Dragon Roll$16.00
Salmon, spicy mayo, pickled radish, sprouts, crunch, green onion, and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)
- Halloween Roll$14.00
- Land and Sea Roll$19.00
Spicy mayo, oshinko, sprouts, shrimp and steak. (8 pcs)
- Lobster Rolls$30.00
Lobster, avocado, spicy mayo and lobster salad topped with smelt eggs and green onions. (12 pcs)
- Lobster Salad$20.00
- Low Carb Roll$14.50
- Mango Roll$15.00
- Marvelous Roll$15.00
- Mini Lobster Roll$20.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, lobster salad topped with smelt eggs and green onions.
- Ninja Roll$13.00
- Oishi Roll$9.50
Spicy crab meat, eel sauce, avocado, smelt eggs, shrimp and green onions. (5 pcs)
- Phoenix Roll$17.00
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, green onion, smelt eggs, tuna, salmon, sea bass, and yellowtail. (8 pcs)
- Red Dragon Roll$16.00
Tuna, spicy mayo, pickled radish, sprouts, crunch, green onion, and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)
- Salmon Zen Roll$14.00
Asparagus, avocado, mayo and salmon. (8 pcs)
- Special Roll$14.00
- Spider Roll$16.00
Soft shell crab tempura, asparagus, mayo and smelt eggs. (10 pcs)
- Sunset Roll$16.00
Eel, asparagus, tuna, salmon, avocado, smelt eggs and green onions. (8 pcs)
- Tiger Roll$15.00
- Tuna Zen Roll$14.00
Asparagus, avocado, mayo and tuna. (8 pcs)
- Valentine Roll$16.00
- Vegetarian Lobster (Tofu) Roll$14.50
Tofu, avocado, spicy mayo & green onions.
- Volcano Roll$16.00
Deep fried salmon and avocado roll topped with spicy scallops. (7 pcs)
- White Tiger Roll$13.00
- X-Mas Tree Roll$15.00
- Yadi Roll$15.00
- Yum Yum Roll$15.00
Lettuce, cucumber, spicy mayo, shrimp & smelt eggs wrapped in rice paper. (8 pcs)
Sashimi/Hand Roll
- Sashimi Appetizer$14.00
(5 pcs)
- Sashimi Deluxe$30.00
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, chef's choice (12 pcs)
- Sashimi Deluxe Large$56.00
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$5.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, oshinko, smelt eggs, and rice.
- Scallop Hand Roll$6.50
Sea scallops, mayo, smelt eggs, rice.
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.50
Spicy tuna, oshinko, sprouts, rice, and spicy mayo.
- Yellowtail Tataki$20.00
Yellowtail, cucumber, onions, jalapeno peppers, and cilantro. (6 pcs)
- Oishi Deluxe$20.00
1 Roll, 5 a la carte. St. Louis roll, sea bass, salmon, tuna, white tuna and yellowtail.
- Oishi Simply$20.00
California roll, crab, eel, egg, octopus, shrimp. 1 Roll, 5 a la carte
- Oishi Spicy$20.00
Dynamite roll and Oishi roll, 2 spicy tuna, a la carte 2 Rolls, 2 A La Carte
- Oishi Vegetarian$17.00
- Chirashi$29.00
Assorted sashimi (chef's choice) on a bed of rice. (12 pcs)
- Poke Salmon$18.00
- Poke Tuna$20.00
- Poke Tuna&Salmon$25.00
Kitchen Dinner
Dinner Combos
Dinner Entrees
- Beef Teriyaki$19.00
Served with rice and vegetables.
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Served with rice and vegetables.
- Salmon Teriyaki$18.00
Served with rice and vegetables.
- Ginger Stir Fry$12.00
Stir fried with fresh ginger, carrots, shitake mushrooms and onions.
- Katsu$15.00
Deep fried chicken or salmon over rice.
- Green Curry$14.00
Chili peppers, vegetables and herbs cooked in green curry paste with coconut milk. Served with vegetables and rice.
- Red Curry$14.00
Chili peppers, vegetables and herbs cooked in red curry paste with coconut milk. Served with vegetables and rice.
- Seafood Butter Yaki$23.00
Seafood (salmon, scallops, shrimp and squid) with Oishi's signature sauce.
- Garlic Scallops$22.00
Large sea scallops stir-fried with garlic and butter.
- Pad Thai$12.00
Stir fried noodles with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts.
- Unaju$17.00
Eel over a bed of rice.
- Yaki Soba$12.00
Thin noodles. Stir fried Japanese noodles with carrots, shiitake mushrooms, onions and green onions.
- Yaki Udon$12.00
Thick noodles. Stir fried Japanese noodles with carrots, shiitake mushrooms, onions and green onions.
- Tempura Udon$12.00
Japanese noodle soup with tempura.
- Sukiyaki$23.00
Sliced beef, tofu, clear noodles and vegetables cooked in stock, soy sauce and Japanese herbs.
- Yosenabi$25.00
Seafood, clear noodles, onions and mushrooms cooked in a Shoju style broth.
- Yaki Udon Plain$8.00
- Yaki Soba Plain$8.00
- Fried Rice$12.00
Pan fried rice with broccoli, peas, and carrots.
- Tempura Dinner$14.00
- Yellowtail Jaw$25.00
Desserts
Extras
Hibachi Lunch
Lunch Entrees
- Calamari, Lunch$17.00
- Dynamite Chicken, Lunch$15.00
- Filet Mignon, Lunch$20.00
- Fried Rice, Side$5.00
- Imperial Shrimp, Lunch$13.00
- Imperial Steak, Lunch$17.00
- Lobster Tail, Lunch$25.00
- Oishi Garden, Lunch$12.00
- Salmon, Lunch$17.00
- Sea Scallops, Lunch$20.00
- Sesame Chicken, Lunch$15.00
- Teriyaki Chicken, Lunch$15.00
- Teriyaki Steak, Lunch$17.00
- Tilapia, Lunch$16.00
Lunch Combos
- Chicken & Lobster, Lunch$29.00
- Chicken & Seafood, Lunch$18.00
- Filet&Chicken, Lunch$22.00
- Filet&Lobster, Lunch$38.00
- Filet&Seafood, Lunch$24.00
- Lobster Combo, Lunch$32.00
- Scallops Combo, Lunch$23.00
- Seafood Combo, Lunch$19.00
- Steak & Chicken, Lunch$18.00
- Steak & Lobster, Lunch$34.00
- Steak & Seafood, Lunch$21.00
Hibachi Dinner
Dinner Entrees
- Filet Mignon, Dinner$32.00
- Teriyaki Steak, Dinner$27.00
- Imperial Steak, Dinner$29.00
- Imperial Shrimp, Dinner$28.00
- Sea Scallops, Dinner$32.00
- Dynamite Chicken$25.00
- Sesame Chicken, Dinner$25.00
- Teriyaki Chicken, Dinner$25.00
- Steak & Lobster, Dinner$39.00
- Oishi Garden, Dinner$24.00
- Tilapia, Dinner$23.00
- Twin Lobster, Dinner$50.00
- Atlantic Salmon, Dinner$28.00
Dinner Specialties
Dinner Combinations
- Chicken & Scallops, Dinner$31.00
- Chicken Combo, Dinner$29.00
- Filet Mignon & Chicken, Dinner$34.00
- Filet Mignon & Scallops, Dinner$39.00
- Filet Mignon & Seafood, Dinner$36.00
- Filet Mignon & Shrimp, Dinner$37.00
- Lobster & Chicken, Dinner$39.00
- Lobster Combo, Dinner$43.00
- Steak & Scallops, Dinner$33.00
- Steak Combo, Dinner$30.00
Hibachi Mods
Sides
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Extras
- All No Smelt Egg
- All No Wasabi
- ALL TOGO KITCHEN
- ALL TOGO SUSHI
- Extra Ginger$1.00
- Extra Wasabi$1.00
- Ginger Dressing
- Gluten Free
- Gyoza Sauce$1.50
- Miso Dressing
- Mustard Sauce
- Ranch dressing$1.50
- Ricky Sauce
- Soy Sauce
- Soy Sauce, Gluten Free
- Soy Souce, Low Sodium
- Spicy Mayo
- Sriracha$1.50
- Sushi Boat
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$1.50
- Tempura Sauce$1.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.50
- Wasabi Shrimp Sauce
- Yum Yum Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
100 Public Works Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63005
Photos coming soon!